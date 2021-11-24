Insights on the Pay TV Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Technology Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pay TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pay TV market reached a value of US$ 187 Billion in 2020. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Pay television (TV) refers to a consumer subscription-based television broadcasting service. It is usually accessed through a cable, satellite or an internet protocol (IP) TV, in which the viewer subscribes to bundled content and leases a propriety coaxial cable or satellite dish network set-top box. Each set-top box is installed with encrypted signals to prevent the theft of services. Apart from television channels, it provides other interactive services, such as TV shopping, gaming, video-on-demand and multi-room charging. It also offers various other benefits, such as a single convergent stack for end-to-end solutions that combine customer management, billing, payment and ordering functionalities, high cost-effectiveness, scalability and transparency of operations.



Rapid urbanization, along with the widespread adoption of integrated broadband broadcasting (IBB) system, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Pay TV service providers offer a combination of broadband and broadcast services to ensure efficient distribution of mass and personalized content for the consumers. Furthermore, the increasing availability of high definition (HD) and ultra-high definition (UHD) content through satellite networks is also driving the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of data analytics to gain insights regarding public preferences, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Channels that cater to specific audiences use user-generated subscriptions and advertisements integrated with analytical and cloud computing solutions to provide improved content results and leverage the 'as-a-service' business model. This, along with the availability of value-added services and 5G internet connectivity at cost-effective prices, is anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bharti Airtel Limited, DIRECTV (AT&T Communications), Dish Network Corporation, DishTV India, Fetch TV Pty Limited (Astro All Asia Networks), Foxtel ( News Corp.), Rostelecom PJSC, Tata Sky and Tricolor TV.



