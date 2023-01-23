Insights on the P&C Insurance Software Global Market to 2031 - Increase in Digital Transformation Among Industries and Rising Penetration of Internet & Mobile Devices Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "P&C Insurance Software Market By Component, By Deployment Model, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the p&c insurance software market was valued at $11.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $28.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031.



The public cloud is an IT model in which a third-party provider manages on-demand computing services and infrastructure that is shared across multiple organizations via the public Internet. The public cloud makes computing resources available for purchase by anyone. In addition, a public cloud is typically shared by multiple users., whereas, a private cloud, on the other hand, refers to cloud-based services that are hosted within an organization.



An increase in digital transformation among industries and rising penetration of internet & mobile devices across the world are boosting the growth of the global P&C Insurance software market size. In addition, the growing need for finance among businesses and individuals to insure property positively impacts the growth of the market.

However, enforcement of strong rules by banks and financial institutions for providing housing finance is hampering the P&C Insurance software market growth. On the contrary, the rise in prices of real estate properties in developing countries and the acceleration of metropolitan cities across the globe is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the P&C Insurance software market during the forecast period.



The P&C Insurance software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, application, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. By deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Based on application the market is divided into claims, underwriting, operations, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the P&C Insurance software market analysis are Agency Software Inc., ClarionDoor, Duck Creek Technologies, Guidewire Software, Inc., InsuredMine, PCMS Software, Pegasystems Inc., Quick Silver Systems, Inc., WTW, and Zywave, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the p&c insurance software market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing p&c insurance software market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the p&c insurance software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global p&c insurance software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: P&C INSURANCE SOFTWARE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Software

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Service

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: P&C INSURANCE SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 On Premise

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Cloud

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: P&C INSURANCE SOFTWARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Claims

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Underwriting

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Operations

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: P&C INSURANCE SOFTWARE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Agency Software,Inc.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 ClarionDoor

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Duck Creek Technologies

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Guidewire Software, Inc.

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 InsuredMine

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 PCMS Software

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Pegasystems Inc.

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Quick Silver Systems, Inc.

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 WTW

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Zywave, Inc.

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

