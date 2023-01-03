Insights on the Personal Care Wipes Market in North America to 2027 - Surging Demand for Natural, Chemical-Free and Biodegradable Personal Care Wipes Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Personal Care Wipes Market Outlook, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is anticipated to reach around USD 7 Billion in size. Historically, the market has been expanding at a 4% CAGR for 2016-2021.

In 2018, the National Retail Federation reported that 69% of parents earn more than the national median income of USD 59,000 a year and 80% of millennial with children are in their 30s and prefer spending on quality baby products, thus leading to a rise in consumer expenditure and adoption of baby care products.

The baby wipes in the region are likely to cover over 30% of the region's market share by 2027. Millennial parents are concerned about the baby's sensitive skin, especially in the diaper area. Therefore, to avoid rashes, they prefer using baby wipes because of the associated benefits, such as improved absorbent fabrics, which help in cleaning and reducing bacteria on the baby's skin, and a reduced risk of infection and skin irritation.

Personal care wipes are a part of personal hygiene products which are customized to offer basic cleansing solutions for personal use. They are used to clean and sanities hands, faces, necks, and other body parts when there is limited availability of water or during long journeys and travel.

The convenience of using personal care wipes to maintain personal hygiene has led to significant demand for them in recent times, which is expected to allow the market to witness prominent market growth. The rising consumer expenditure on baby care products and the growing per capita income of the female workforce are the key factors fueling the market growth around the region.



The US leads the North American market, having acquired a larger portion of the region's share since the last decade. Additionally, the demand for personal care products such as baby personal care wipes, hand and body wipes, and facial care wipes is increasing in developed countries such as the US and Canada due to rising concerns about health and hygiene among consumers.

Moreover, surging demand for natural, chemical-free, and biodegradable personal care wipes is further expected to propel the demand for personal care wipes in the region. The shifting consumer's preference towards eco-friendly and biodegradable baby wipes, which are alcohol-free and do not contain synthetic fragrances, artificial colors, or harsh chemicals, has been encouraging manufacturers to produce wipes with more natural ingredients.

This has been made possible by the highly concentrated online market in the region. For instance, in May 2019, Kimberly-Clark, a U.S.-based personal care company, invested in its manufacturing facility in Tuas, Singapore with over USD 25 million, which aims to double export volume and value capacity by the end of 2022.



High disposable income and rising purchasing power are the factors enabling consumers to spend more on personal care products. Also, the growth of personal industries in developed and developing regions propels the demand for personal care products such as skin care, sanitizing, and others.

Moreover, rising concerns related to personal hygiene and the increasing influence of social media and other promotional media have increased consumer awareness about health and hygiene products. This has significantly driven the demand for personal care products such as skin and personal care wipes across the North America region. To capitalize on the surging demand, key wipe manufacturers are introducing personal care wipes for both male and female skin types. These factors boost the demand for personal care wipes in North America.

The rapid growth of the personal care industry provides opportunities for wipe manufacturers to innovate their product offerings and packaging. This has further led to the introduction of innovative and upgraded products in the market and has helped leading producers build brand appeal and loyalty among consumers.

For instance, Johnson & Johnson's under the brand name Clean and Clear, offers multipurpose wet facial wipes for purposes such as makeup removal, cleansing, moisturization, and maintaining skin softness. This has led to an increase in the demand for multi-functional wet wipes, which would in turn drive the growth of the personal care wipes market during the forecast period.



Looking forward, a few variables may cause swift expansion within the industrial/institutional segment, such as reclassification of wipes and laundered shop towels within the Resource Conservation Recovery Act (the Wiper Rule) and the medical industries' increased liability around healthcare associated infections (HAIs) coupled with a strong GDP forecast at the end of the outlook period.

Further, personal care wipes have garnered immense popularity amongst the average population owing to the ease of use and convenience. An increase in daily commute and hectic schedules has taken a toll on the personal hygiene of people which is why they are highly inclined towards using personal care wipes for keeping their skins healthy and fresh.



COVID-19 Impacts:



The antimicrobial nature of wet wipes has added more impetus to its adoption amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, where personal hygiene has garnered importance more than ever.

These wipes are used for sanitizing restaurant tables, shopping trolleys, or playgrounds to prevent young children from exposing themselves to harmful germs and bacteria.

Also, some wipes have high alcohol content which can prove effective against the SARS COV-2 virus. With the reopening of schools and other public places across the world, the consumption of personal care wipes will witness a significant escalation in usage over the foreseeable future.



Major Companies Present In the Market



Diamond Wipes International, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, La Fresh Group, Inc, Meridian Industries, Inc, Nice-Pak Products, Inc, PDI International, Rockline Industries, Inc., The Honest Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Unicharm Corporation.



