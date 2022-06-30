Insights on the Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Global Market to 2029 - Growing Demand for Cell Therapies, Gene Therapies, and Personalized Medicines

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market by Service, End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $226.35 billion by 2029.



Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report presents key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The growth of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is mainly attributed to complex manufacturing requirements, patent expiration, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, the pharmaceutical industry's inclination towards cutting-edge technologies, and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the growing demand for cell and gene therapies and personalized medicines and the growth of the High-potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) and Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADC) markets offer significant opportunities for the players operating in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.



Based on service, in 2022, the pharmaceutical manufacturing services segment is estimated to account for the largest share due to the growing need to reduce manufacturing costs, the use of advanced technologies and skills for manufacturing, the requirement for high-quality bulk manufacturing, and the growing demand for generic drugs. However, biologics manufacturing services is slated to be the fastest-growing segment during the analysis period due to the adoption of advanced technologies for biologics production, biopharma and pharma companies' inclination towards outsourcing their activities, increasing applications of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and the development of next-generation antibody therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates.



The API manufacturing services segment is expected to dominate the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services market. The need to reduce the production cost of APIs, initiatives undertaken by pharmaceutical companies such as the development of new API manufacturing facilities, investments in API manufacturing services, agreements with other key players for expanding API manufacturing services, and the growing need to reduce the time required for drug development are expected to drive the growth of this segment.



Based on end user, the large pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to command the largest share of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market in 2022. The rising incidence and prevalence of various diseases across the globe generating significant demand for effective medicines and breakthrough biopharmaceutical products and the growing need for state-of-the-art processes are the key factors driving the growth of the large pharmaceutical companies segment.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is estimated to command the largest share of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market in 2022, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



The key players operating in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Catalent Inc. (U.S.), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Piramal Enterprises Limited (India), Almac Group (U.K.), Cambrex Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland), FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (Japan), Aenova Group GmbH (Germany), WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (China), and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. (India), among others.

