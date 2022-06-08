Insights on the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Drug Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Glass is widely utilized as a packaging material for various pharmaceutical products. Some commonly used pharmaceutical glass packaging solutions include ultra-resistant borosilicate glass, surface treated soda-lime glass, regular soda-lime glass, and general-purpose soda-lime glass. It restricts atmospheric gases, such as carbon dioxide and oxygen, from entering the primary container, thus eliminating the risk of contamination of the medicines.

It also helps extend the shelf life of pharmaceutical products and prevents the escape of volatile ingredients, thereby increasing drug stability. Moreover, colored glass, such as amber and red-colored glass, can protect the contents from ultraviolet (UV) rays and specific wavelengths. In recent years, pharmaceutical glass packaging has rapidly gained traction due to its excellent strength, durability, transparency, recyclability, and chemical resistance.



Pharmaceutical glass packaging protects the contents against physical damage, prevents biological contamination, and reduces the drug's susceptibility to degradation, such as hydrolysis and oxidation. As a result, the expanding pharmaceutical industry represents the primary factor driving the market growth.

Additionally, the growing need to extend the shelf life of medicinal products and the rising consumption of generic drugs and injectables are augmenting the product demand. Besides this, the widespread prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, increasing healthcare awareness among the masses, and elevating income levels are catalyzing the market growth.

Furthermore, governments of various countries are taking several favorable initiatives to encourage the usage of recycled glass to reduce the carbon footprint and ensure a safer and greener environment. Along with this, the launch of thin and lightweight glass bottles by leading manufacturers to minimize the overall consumption of energy and raw materials is propelling the market growth.

Other factors, including the emerging applications of glass bottles, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising environmental concerns, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, and technological advancements, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ardagh Group S.A, Beatson Clark, Bormioli Pharma S.p.A., Corning Incorporated, Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corporation, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Schott AG, SGD Pharma, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd., Sisecam (Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S.), Stolzle-Oberglas GmBH and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.



