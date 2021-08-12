Insights on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Global Market to 2027 - by Packaging Category, Product, Raw Material, Pharmaceutical Dosage Farm, Drug Delivery Mode, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical packaging market will reach $151.08 billion by 2027, growing by 6.8% annually over 2020-2027 owing to the increase in healthcare coverage, growing aging population, an increase in non-communicable disease, new drug development and government initiatives to promote innovations in the pharmaceutical industry.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pharmaceutical packaging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical packaging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Packaging Category, Product, Raw Material, Pharmaceutical Dosage Form, Drug Delivery Mode, End User, and Region.

Based on Packaging Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Plastic Bottles

Blister Packs

Pre-Filled Syringes

Closures & Caps

Secondary Containers

Labels

Packaging Accessories

Other Products

Based on Raw Material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Plastics & Polymers

Paper & Paperboards

Glass

Metal

Other Materials

Based on Pharmaceutical Dosage Form, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Liquid Dosage

Solid Dosage

Semi-solid and Pressurized Products

Other Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms

Based on Drug Delivery Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Oral Drug Delivery

Injectables

IV Drugs Delivery

Topical Drug Delivery

Transdermal Drug Delivery

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Nasal Drug Delivery

Ocular Drug Delivery

Other Drugs Delivery Modes

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Packaging Companies

Retail Pharmacies

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Packaging Category, Product, and Raw Material over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Packaging Category

3.1 Market Overview by Packaging Category

3.2 Primary Packaging

3.3 Secondary Packaging

3.4 Tertiary Packaging



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

4.1 Market Overview by Product

4.2 Plastic Bottles

4.3 Blister Packs

4.4 Pre-Filled Syringes

4.5 Closures & Caps

4.6 Secondary Containers

4.7 Labels

4.8 Packaging Accessories

4.9 Other Products



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Raw Material

5.1 Market Overview by Raw Material

5.2 Plastics & Polymers

5.3 Paper & Paperboards

5.4 Glass

5.5 Metal

5.6 Other Materials



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Pharmaceutical Dosage Form

6.1 Market Overview by Pharmaceutical Dosage Form

6.2 Liquid Dosage

6.3 Solid Dosage

6.4 Semi-solid and Pressurized Products

6.5 Other Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Delivery Mode

7.1 Market Overview by Drug Delivery Mode

7.2 Oral Drug Delivery

7.3 Injectables

7.4 IV Drugs Delivery

7.5 Topical Drug Delivery

7.6 Transdermal Drug Delivery

7.7 Pulmonary Drug Delivery

7.8 Nasal Drug Delivery

7.9 Ocular Drug Delivery

7.10 Other Drugs Delivery Modes



8 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

8.1 Market Overview by End User

8.2 Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

8.3 Contract Packaging Companies

8.4 Retail Pharmacies

8.5 Other End Users



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2027

9.2 North America Market 2020-2027 by Country

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market

9.2.2 U.S.

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.4 Mexico

9.3 European Market 2020-2027 by Country

9.3.1 Overview of European Market

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Germany

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Italy

9.3.7 Russia

9.3.8 Rest of European Market

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2027 by Country

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

9.5 South America Market 2020-2027 by Country

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America Market

9.6 MEA Market 2020-2027 by Country

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 Other National Markets



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

Amcor PLC

AptarGroup, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

O-I Glass, Inc. (Owens Illinois, Inc.)

Schott AG

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

WestRock Company

