Insights on the Photomask Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Mask Shop Type, Application and Region

The global photomask market reached a value of US$ 4.52 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.24% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Photomasks are image-transferring tools made by exposing or writing the pattern onto a resist coated chrome blank device. They comprise solid, transparent substrates that show an opaque coating on the surface. They are available in various types and find numerous applications, which include the microlithography process and integrated circuits (ICs). With transistors getting compact and advanced, photomasks nowadays are widely utilized for accurately transferring patterns to silicon wafers.



Semiconductors are essential components used in the manufacturing of modern electronics. This, coupled with the escalating demand for consumer electronics, such as mobile phones, notebooks, and wearables, represents one of the major factors impelling the market growth. It can also be attributed to the growing popularity of smart homes and miniature electronics, along with the rising penetration of the Internet.

Moreover, photomasks are extensively utilized in the production of optical devices, electro-optical devices, hybrid circuitry, resistor networks, liquid crystal displays (LCDs), and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). This, in confluence with the rising demand for fast computing memories and processors, is contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the emerging trend of automation in industrial processes is positively influencing the adoption of photomasks to enable digital transformation. They also assist in improving product quality, facilitating uniform production, and obtaining safe, fast, and efficient operations, which is propelling the overall product demand.

Apart from this, boosting sales of vehicles, in confluence with the increasing focus on improving communication (VC) and safety systems, are driving the use of photomasks in the automotive industry. Furthermore, expanding applications of photomasks in the defense and military and healthcare industries are projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Advance Reproductions Corp., Applied Materials Inc., HOYA Corporation, Infinite Graphics Incorporated, KLA Corporation, LG Innotek Co. Ltd, Mycronic AB (publ), Nippon Filcon Co. Ltd., Photronics Inc., SK-Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Mask Corporation and Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.



