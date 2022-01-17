Insights on the Plant-based Protein Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Inclination Towards a Vegan Diet Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Protein Market by Type (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein), Crop Type (GMO), Source Process (Organic), Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of plant-based protein market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. The Global Plant-Based Protein Market is expected to reach $23.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing demand for protein-rich diet, growing health & wellness trend, increasing consumers' focus on meat alternatives, growing demand from the food & beverage industry, and various advancements in ingredient technologies such as microencapsulation are the key factors driving the growth of the plant-based protein market.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global plant-based protein market with respect to type (soy protein {soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolate, textured soy protein, and soy flour, grits, chunks}, wheat protein {vital wheat gluten, wheat protein isolate, hydrolyzed wheat protein, and textured wheat protein}, pea protein {pea protein isolate, pea protein concentrate, and others}, canola protein, potato protein, rice protein, corn protein, and others), crop type (genetically modified organism crops and non-genetically modified organism crops), source process (conventional plant-based protein ingredients and organic plant-based protein ingredients), application (food and beverages {meat, poultry, & seafood; bakery; meat analog; dairy & dairy alternatives; cereals & snacks; beverages; and others}, animal feed, nutrition and health supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.



The key players operating in the global plant-based protein market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Roquette Freres Le Romain (France), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Kerry Group (Ireland), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Now Foods (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PCL (U.K.), Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.), AMCO Protein (U.S.), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), BENEO GmbH (Germany), Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd (Japan), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Sotexpro (France), Farbest Brands (U.S.), Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Wilmar International (Singapore), and CHS Inc. (U.S.).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Demand for a Protein-Rich Diet

4.2.2. Growing Health and Wellness Trend

4.2.3. Increasing Focus on Meat Alternatives

4.2.4. Growing Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry

4.2.5. Advancement in Ingredient Technologies: Microencapsulation

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Preference for Animal-based Protein

4.3.2. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Increasing Inclination Towards a Vegan Diet

4.4.2. Emerging Economies

4.4.3. Increasing Intolerance for Animal Proteins

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Increasing Soy-Free and Gluten-Free Trend

4.6. Trends

4.6.1. Increase in Investments in the Plant-based Food Business



5. Impact of Covid-19 on the Plant-based Protein Market



6. Plant-based Protein Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Soy Protein

6.2.1. Soy Protein Concentrates

6.2.2. Soy Protein Isolates

6.2.3. Textured Soy Proteins

6.2.4. Soy Flour, Grits, and Chunks

6.3. Wheat Protein

6.3.1. Vital Wheat Gluten

6.3.2. Wheat Protein Isolates

6.3.3. Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

6.3.4. Textured Wheat Protein

6.4. Pea Protein

6.4.1. Pea Protein Isolates

6.4.2. Pea Protein Concentrates

6.4.3. Other Pea Protein

6.5. Canola Protein

6.6. Potato Protein

6.7. Rice Protein

6.8. Corn Protein

6.9. Other Proteins



7. Plant-based Protein Market, by Crop Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Genetically Modified Organism Crops

7.3. Non-Genetically Modified Organism Crops



8. Plant-based Protein Market, by Source Process

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Conventional Plant-based Protein Ingredients

8.3. Organic Plant-based Protein Ingredients



9. Plant-based Protein Market, by Form

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Solid (Dry)

9.3. Liquid



10. Plant-based Protein Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Food & Beverage

10.2.1. Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

10.2.2. Bakery

10.2.3. Meat Analogue

10.2.4. Dairy & Dairy Alternatives

10.2.5. Cereals and Snacks

10.2.6. Beverages

10.2.7. Other Food and Beverage Applications

10.3. Animal Feed

10.4. Nutrition and Health Supplements

10.5. Pharmaceuticals

10.6. Other Applications



11. Plant-based Protein Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. France

11.3.3. U.K.

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. India

11.4.4. Australia

11.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Market Share Analysis



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

13.2. Cargill, Incorporated

13.3. Roquette Freres Le Romain

13.4. Ingredion Incorporated

13.5. Kerry Group

13.6. Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

13.7. Now Foods

13.8. Tate & Lyle PLC

13.9. Axiom Foods Inc.

13.10. AMCO Proteins

13.11. Burcon NutraScience Corporation

13.12. Beneo Gmbh (Part of Sudzucker Ag)

13.13. Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd.

13.14. Glanbia, Plc

13.15. Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

13.16. Sotexpro

13.17. Farbest Brands

13.18. Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG

13.19. Wilmar International

13.20. CHS Inc.



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8kv10t

