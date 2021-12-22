Insights on the Plastic Additives Global Market to 2026 - Featuring BASF, Clariant and ExxonMobil Among Others

Dec 22, 2021, 17:15 ET
The "Plastic Additives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The plastic additives market was valued at USD 28.53 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 38.77 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.24%
Due to the growing population, rapid urbanization, and rising middle-class incomes, APAC countries will witness robust demand for plastic additives by end-user markets. To increase the innovative applications and for bioplastics, there will be heavy investments in the research and development of plastic additives in the forecast period. Thus, product growth is expected to remain stable and rising. Also, the innovation and usability of the additives for plastic have increased. This is the only reason why commodity plastics like Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PVC, or Polystyrene can be used in various engineering and even high-performance applications.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the plastic additives market
- Cost effectiveness and commercialization
- Focus on developing the bio-based plastics
- Innovative Product Applications
- Rising demand for plastics from APAC and other regions
- Replacement of conventional materials with plastic
Key Highlights
- Various regulations for the VOCs and toxic elements in the plastics have made it necessary for the vendors and manufacturers to invest in bio-based plastics.
- Due to their reliability, longevity, light weightiness, and cost-effectiveness, plastics are replacing materials such as wood and metal more and more often, especially in the construction industry. This will fuel market growth.
- Sectors such as packaging, consumer goods, and building and construction will emerge as major consumers of plastic additives. Factors such as fast-paced consumer lifestyle and technological advances will drive the demand for flexible packaging, e-commerce packaging, food and beverage packaging.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present plastic additives market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the plastic additives market?
2. Which region has the highest market share in plastic additives?
3. Who are the key players in the global plastic additives industry?
4. What are the different segments covered in the plastic additives market?
5. What are the key driving factors driving the growth of the plastic additives industry?
6. What are the applications in the plastic additives market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Covid-19: Effects And Aftermath
8 Growth Opportunity
8.1 Additive Type
8.2 Plastic Type
8.2.1 Commodity Plastic
8.2.2 Engineering Plastic
8.2.3 High-Performance Plastic
8.3 Application
8.4 Geography
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Cost Effectiveness And Commercialization
9.2 Focus On Developing Bio-Based Plastics
9.3 Innovative Product Applications
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Rising Demand For Plastics From APAC And Other Regions
10.2 Replacement Of Conventional Materials With Plastic
10.3 New Product Developments
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Stringent Regulations On Plastic Usage
11.2 Supply Chain Disruptions
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Additive Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Flame Retardants
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market By Geography
13.4 Heat Stabilizers
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market By Geography
13.5 Impact Modifiers And Processing Aids
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market By Geography
13.6 Lubricant And Slip Additives
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.3 Market By Geography
13.7 Antioxidants
13.7.1 Market Overview
13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.7.3 Market By Geography
13.8 Blowing Agents
13.8.1 Market Overview
13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.8.3 Market By Geography
13.9 Antistatic Agents
13.9.1 Market Overview
13.9.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.9.3 Market By Geography
13.10 Light Stabilizers
13.10.1 Market Overview
13.10.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.10.3 Market By Geography
13.11 Others
13.11.1 Market Overview
13.11.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.11.3 Market By Geography
14 Plastic Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Commodity Plastic
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market By Geography
14.4 Polyethylene
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market By Geography
14.5 Polypropylene
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market By Geography
14.6 Polyvinyl Chloride
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.3 Market By Geography
14.7 Polystyrene
14.7.1 Market Overview
14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.7.3 Market By Geography
14.8 Engineering Plastic
14.8.1 Market Overview
14.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.8.3 Market By Geography
14.9 Polyamides
14.9.1 Market Overview
14.9.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.9.3 Market By Geography
14.10 Polycarbonate
14.10.1 Market Overview
14.10.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.10.3 Market By Geography
14.11 Acrylonitrile Butadiene
14.11.1 Market Overview
14.11.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.11.3 Market By Geography
14.12 Polyacetal
14.12.1 Market Overview
14.12.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.12.3 Market By Geography
14.13 Polyethylene Terephthalate
14.13.1 Market Overview
14.13.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.13.3 Market By Geography
14.14 High-Performance Plastic
14.14.1 Market Overview
14.14.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.14.3 Market By Geography
14.15 High-Performance Polyamide
14.15.1 Market Overview
14.15.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.15.3 Market By Geography
14.16 Polyphenylene Sulfide
14.16.1 Market Overview
14.16.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.16.3 Market By Geography
14.17 Liquid Crystal Polymer
14.17.1 Market Overview
14.17.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.17.3 Market By Geography
14.18 Polyimide
14.18.1 Market Overview
14.18.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.18.3 Market By Geography
15 Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Packaging
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market By Geography
15.4 Consumer Goods
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market By Geography
15.5 Automotive
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market By Geography
15.6 Building And Construction
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6.3 Market By Geography
15.7 Others
15.7.1 Market Overview
15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.7.3 Market By Geography
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 APAC
18 Europe
19 North America
20 Latin America
21 Middle East And Africa
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 BASF
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 BASF in Plastic Additives Market
23.1.3 Product Offerings
23.1.4 Key Strategies
23.1.5 Key Strengths
23.1.6 Key Opportunities
23.2 SONGWON
23.2.1 Business Overview
23.2.2 Product Offerings
23.2.3 Key Strategies
23.2.4 Key Strengths
23.2.5 Key Opportunities
23.3 CLARIANT
23.3.1 Business Overview
23.3.2 Clariant In Plastic Additives Market
23.3.3 Product Offerings
23.3.4 Key Strategies
23.3.5 Key Strengths
23.3.6 Key Opportunities
23.4 ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
23.4.1 Business Overview
23.4.2 Albemarle Corporation in Plastic Additives Market
23.4.3 Product Offerings
23.4.4 Key Strategies
23.4.5 Key Strengths
23.4.6 Key Opportunities
23.5 EXXONMOBIL
23.5.1 Business Overview
23.5.2 ExxonMobil In Plastic Additives Market
23.5.3 Product Offerings
23.5.4 Key Strategies
23.5.5 Key Strengths
23.5.6 Key Opportunities
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 DOW
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.2 EVONIK INDUSTRIES
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.3 NOURYON
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.4 LANXESS
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.5 SABIC
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Product Offerings
24.6 KANEKA CORPORATION
24.6.1 Business Overview
24.6.2 Product Offerings
24.7 ADEKA CORPORATION
24.7.1 Business Overview
24.7.2 Product Offerings
24.8 PMC GROUP
24.8.1 Business Overview
24.8.2 Product Offerings
24.9 COVESTRO
24.9.1 Business Overview
24.9.2 Product Offerings
24.10 BAERLOCHER GROUP
24.10.1 Business Overview
24.10.2 Product Offerings
24.11 ASTRA POLYMERS
24.11.1 Business Overview
24.11.2 Product Offerings
24.12 GRAFE
24.12.1 Business Overview
24.12.2 Product Offerings
24.13 MILLIKEN & COMPANY
24.13.1 Business Overview
24.13.2 Product Offerings
24.14 AVIENT CORPORATION
24.14.1 Business Overview
24.14.2 Product Offerings
24.15 SABO
24.15.1 Business Overview
24.15.2 Product Offerings
24.16 SAKAI CHEMICAL
24.16.1 Business Overview
24.16.2 Product Offerings
24.17 BROADVIEW TECHNOLOGIES
24.17.1 Business Overview
24.17.2 Product Offerings
24.18 KEMIPEX
24.18.1 Business Overview
24.18.2 Product Offerings
24.19 AMPACET CORPORATION
24.19.1 Business Overview
24.19.2 Product Offerings
24.20 VALTRIS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
24.20.1 Business Overview
24.20.2 Product Offerings
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendations
26 Quantitative Summary
26.1 ADDITIVE TYPE
26.1.1 Flame Retardants
26.1.2 Heat Stabilizers
26.1.3 Impact Modifiers and Processing Aids
26.1.4 Lubricant and Slip Additive
26.1.5 Antioxidants
26.1.6 Blowing Agents
26.1.7 Antistatic Agents
26.1.8 Light Stabilizers
26.1.9 Other Additives
26.2 PLASTIC TYPE
26.2.1 Commodity Plastic
26.2.2 Engineering Plastic
26.2.3 High Performance Plastic
26.3 COMMODITY PLASTIC
26.3.1 Polyethylene
26.3.2 Polypropylene
26.3.3 PVC
26.3.4 PS
26.4 ENGINEERING PLASTICS
26.4.1 Polyamides
26.4.2 Polycarbonate
26.4.3 ABS
26.4.4 Polyacetal
26.4.5 PET
26.5 HIGH PERFORMANCE PLASTICS
26.5.1 LCP
26.5.2 PPS
26.5.3 HPPA
26.5.4 Polyimide
26.6 APPLICATION
26.6.1 Packaging
26.6.2 Consumer Goods
26.6.3 Building and Construction
26.6.4 Automotive
26.6.5 Others
27 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p00pjq
