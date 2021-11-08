Insights on the Pneumonia Therapeutics Global Market to 2030 - Impact of COVID-19

Nov 08, 2021, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumonia Therapeutics Market by Therapeutics, Distribution Channel, and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pneumonia therapeutics market was valued at $12,293.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,546.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.
Pneumonia is an infection that affects the lower respiratory tract. Furthermore, pneumonia is characterized by symptoms such as short breathing, fever, chest pain, nausea, and vomiting. In pneumonia, the air sacs of lungs called as alveoli are filled with fluid or pus that cause inflammation. It is majorly caused by microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, virus, and parasites, and mostly affects people with weakened immune systems, and is common in children and older people.
The growth of the global pneumonia therapeutics market is majorly driven by rise in incidence of pneumonia. In addition, increase in prevalence community-acquired pneumonia is expected to propel the industry growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in product launches after FDA approval is expected to help the industry gain maximum revenue. In addition, surge in clinical trials for the R&D of for development of vaccines and drug molecules is projected to help the industry grow in the next few years. However, implementation of stringent regulations for vaccines and drugs hinders the market growth.
The global pneumonia therapeutics market is segmented into therapeutics, distribution channel, age group, and region. On the basis of therapeutics, the market is categorized into prevention vaccines, and treatment drugs. By distribution channel, it is classified into hospitals, pharmaceutical stores, and others. Depending on age group, it is segregated into pediatric, adult, and geriatric. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Market Segments
By Therapeutics
- Prevention Vaccines
- Treatment Drugs
By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical Stores
- Others
By Age Group
- Pediatric
- Adult
- Geriatric
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Players Profiled
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bayer AG
- Eli Lilly & Company
- Glaxosmithkline Plc.
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Merck KGAA
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited
