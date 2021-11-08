Insights on the Pneumonia Therapeutics Global Market to 2030 - Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumonia Therapeutics Market by Therapeutics, Distribution Channel, and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pneumonia therapeutics market was valued at $12,293.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,546.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Pneumonia is an infection that affects the lower respiratory tract. Furthermore, pneumonia is characterized by symptoms such as short breathing, fever, chest pain, nausea, and vomiting. In pneumonia, the air sacs of lungs called as alveoli are filled with fluid or pus that cause inflammation. It is majorly caused by microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, virus, and parasites, and mostly affects people with weakened immune systems, and is common in children and older people.



The growth of the global pneumonia therapeutics market is majorly driven by rise in incidence of pneumonia. In addition, increase in prevalence community-acquired pneumonia is expected to propel the industry growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in product launches after FDA approval is expected to help the industry gain maximum revenue. In addition, surge in clinical trials for the R&D of for development of vaccines and drug molecules is projected to help the industry grow in the next few years. However, implementation of stringent regulations for vaccines and drugs hinders the market growth.



The global pneumonia therapeutics market is segmented into therapeutics, distribution channel, age group, and region. On the basis of therapeutics, the market is categorized into prevention vaccines, and treatment drugs. By distribution channel, it is classified into hospitals, pharmaceutical stores, and others. Depending on age group, it is segregated into pediatric, adult, and geriatric. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Therapeutics

Prevention Vaccines

Treatment Drugs

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Stores

Others

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly & Company

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck KGAA

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i1kb88

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

