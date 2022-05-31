Insights on the Policy Management Software Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical and Region

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Policy Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global policy management software market reached a value of US$1.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$3.04 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Policy management software refers to the technological solution used for creating, communicating and maintaining organizational policies and procedures. It enables the enterprises to centralize policies, optimize stakeholder involvement and transfer information efficiently. The software is commonly used for document review and approval, automated reminder notifications, electronic approval signatures and document versioning and revision tracking.

It aids in enhancing the accessibility of the policies and protecting the enterprise from litigations and financial risks. The software can be deployed through the web or on the cloud that provides additional security for sensitive documents and data. As a result, it is widely used across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), energy, healthcare, manufacturing and retail



Policy Management Software Market Trends:

Significant growth in the healthcare industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread, there has been a substantial increase in the demand for efficient information management solutions across the medical centers. Small, medium and large-scale enterprises are also widely adopting policy management software to monitor employee performance and record risk impact for policy exemption.

It is also utilized for automating the management of new regulations and policies and enhancing the overall organizational efficiency. Additionally, the increasing implementation of machine-to-machine communications is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Service providers are also integrating various value-added services with the software application programming interface (API) for document access controls and policy status reporting. Other factors, including extensive improvements in the IT infrastructure, along with the increasing adoption of subscriber data management solutions, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise International SAS (China Hoaxin Post and Telecom Technologies Co. Limited), Amdocs Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, ConvergePoint Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intracom S.A. Telecom Solutions, Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corporation, Optiva Inc., Oracle Corporation and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global policy management software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global policy management software market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global policy management software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

