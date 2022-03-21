Insights on the Power Discrete and Modules Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba and ON Semiconductor Among Others

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Discrete and Modules Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Power Discrete and Power Module), Application (Industrial, Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive, and Others), Material (Si, SiC, and GaN), and Wafer Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power discrete and modules market is expected to grow from $23,572.48 million in 2021 to $36,716.68 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2028.



A high voltage direct current (HVDC) electric power transmission system utilizes direct current for transmitting electrical power in contrast with the other common alternating current systems. The system is also known as an electrical superhighway or power superhighway. The high power insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) module is one of the crucial components required for the flexible power transfer through an HVDC transmission system. The overhead HVDC power transmission system infrastructure can transmit more power than a high voltage alternating current (HVAC) system. The 3,300 V 1,500 A power IGBT modules are used in flexible HVDC projects in China and are expected to serve up to almost 30 to 40 years.



In 2021, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) played a significant role in the implementation of the +800 kV, 6,000 MW ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) link between the Southern Region Grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu) and the Western Region Grid (Raigarh, Chhattisgarh). In 2020, the state government of Maharashtra in India unveiled its plans to build a 1 GW underground high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power transmission network by investing almost US$ 1.08 billion. Thus, the increasing investments in the HVDC system are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for respective power modules in the future.



The power discrete and modules market is segmented based on type, application, material, wafer size, and geography.



Based on type, the market is bifurcated into power discrete and power module. The power discrete segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020. In terms of application, the power discrete and modules market is segmented into industrial, consumer electronics, IT & telecom, automotive, and others. In 2020, the consumer electronics segment accounted for a substantial market share. Based on material, the market is categorized into Si, SiC, and GaN. The Si segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020. Based on wafer size, the market is bifurcated into up to 200 mm and 300 mm. up to 200 mm segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, Asia Pacific (APAC) accounted for a significant share in the global market.



In 2020, the impact of COVID-19 differed from nation to nation across the European region. In the region, the major countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic were Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Russia. Due to the increasing number of recorded cases, some of these nations had to impose stringent and longer lockdowns, along with social isolation in 2020. The lockdown affected automotive electronics sales and caused disruptions across the value chain.



However, according to the number of market research surveys, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the European power discrete & modules market has been positively affected. However, the unavailability of skilled labor has further affected the market growth across the European power electronics sector due to the government regulations across major countries such as Germany, the UK, and France.



The major players operating in the global power discrete and modules market include INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Toshiba Corporation; ON Semiconductor Corporation; STMicroelectronics; NXP Semiconductors; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Texas Instruments Incorporated; ROHM CO., LTD.; and Semtech Corporation.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global plastic to fuel market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global plastic to fuel market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Power Discrete and Modules Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Power Modules Across Medical, Defense, and Aerospace Industries

4.1.2 Growing Requirement for SiC-Based Power Devices

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Limited Availability of Gallium Nitride (GaN)

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Investments in HVDC Power Systems

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Rising Use of Intelligent Power Modules

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Power Discrete and Modules Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Power Discrete and Modules Market Global Overview

5.2 Power Discrete and Modules Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

5.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



6. Power Discrete and Modules Market Analysis - By Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Power Discrete and Modules Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)

6.3 Power Discrete

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Power Discrete: Power Discrete and Modules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3.3 Thyristor Market

6.3.3.1 Overview

6.3.3.2 Thyristor : Power Discrete and Module Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3.4 Rectifier Market

6.3.4.1 Overview

6.3.4.2 Rectifier: Power Discrete and Module Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3.5 IGBT Market

6.3.5.1 Overview

6.3.5.2 IGBT: Power Discrete and Module Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3.6 MOSFET Market

6.3.6.1 Overview

6.3.6.2 MOSFET: Power Discrete and Module Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3.7 Others Market

6.3.7.1 Overview

6.3.7.2 Others: Power Discrete and Module Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.4 Power Module

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Power Module: Power Discrete and Modules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



7. Power Discrete and Modules Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Power Discrete and Modules Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Industrial

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Industrial: Power Discrete and Modules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Consumer Electronics

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Consumer Electronics: Power Discrete and Modules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 IT & Telecom

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 IT & Telecom: Power Discrete and Modules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Automotive

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Automotive: Power Discrete and Modules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others: Power Discrete and Modules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Power Discrete and Modules Market - By Material

8.1 Overview

8.2 Power Discrete and Modules Market, by Material (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Si

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Si: Power Discrete and Modules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 SiC

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 SiC: Power Discrete and Modules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 GaN

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 GaN: Power Discrete and Modules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Power Discrete and Modules Market - By Wafer Size

9.1 Overview

9.2 Power Discrete and Modules Market, by Wafer Size (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Upto 200 mm

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Upto 200 mm: Power Discrete and Modules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 mm

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 mm: Power Discrete and Modules Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Power Discrete and Modules Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Power Discrete and Modules Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 SAM Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Toshiba Corporation

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 ON Semiconductor Corporation

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 STMicroelectronics N.V.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 NXP Semiconductors

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Renesas Electronics Corporation

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Texas Instruments Incorporated

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 ROHM CO., LTD.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Semtech Corporation

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/690zcf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets