Insights on the Power Transformer Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Celme, Hitachi and Siemens Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Transformer Market Research Report by Insulation Type, Product Type, Rating, Cooling Method, Phase Type, Application Type, End-use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Power Transformer Market size was estimated at USD 33.13 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 34.77 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% reaching USD 45.12 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Power Transformer to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Insulation Type, the market was studied across Air, Gas, Oil, and Solid.

Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Core and Shell.

Based on Rating, the market was studied across High (801 MVA to 1200 MVA), Low (100 MVA to 500 MVA), and Medium (501 MVA to 800 MVA).

Based on Cooling Method, the market was studied across Air-Cooled and Oil-Cooled.

Based on Phase Type, the market was studied across Single Phase and Three Phase.

Based on Application Type, the market was studied across Generation Step-up and Transmission.

Based on End-use, the market was studied across Industrial, Residential & Commercial, and Utilities.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Power Transformer Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Power Transformer Market, including Alstrom SA, ASEA Brown Boveri Group, Bharat Bijlee, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Celme S.r.l., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., China XD Electric, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Daihen Electric Co.,Ltd., EMCO Ltd, General Electric Company, Hammond Power Solutions, Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,, Schneider Electric SA, SGB-SMIT International GmbH., Siemens AG,, SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc., TBA Corp Ltd, TBEA Co. Ltd., Tebian Electric Apparatus, Toshiba Corporation, and Voltamp Transformers.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Power Transformer Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Power Transformer Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Power Transformer Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Power Transformer Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Power Transformer Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Power Transformer Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Power Transformer Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing electricity demand worldwide

5.2.2. Growth in smart grid and smart power transformer development

5.2.3. Rising focus on renewable electric power generation

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Core and coil losses in transformers

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Rising investment in new & refurbishment of power infrastructure

5.4.2. Energy efficiency improvement in power transformers

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Fluctuating prices of raw materials such as copper & steel



6. Power Transformer Market, by Insulation Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Air

6.3. Gas

6.4. Oil

6.5. Solid



7. Power Transformer Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Core

7.3. Shell



8. Power Transformer Market, by Rating

8.1. Introduction

8.2. High (801 MVA to 1200 MVA)

8.3. Low (100 MVA to 500 MVA)

8.4. Medium (501 MVA to 800 MVA)



9. Power Transformer Market, by Cooling Method

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Air-Cooled

9.3. Oil-Cooled



10. Power Transformer Market, by Phase Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Single Phase

10.3. Three Phase



11. Power Transformer Market, by Application Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Generation Step-up

11.3. Transmission



12. Power Transformer Market, by End-use

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Industrial

12.3. Residential & Commercial

12.4. Utilities



13. Americas Power Transformer Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Argentina

13.3. Brazil

13.4. Canada

13.5. Mexico

13.6. United States



14. Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Australia

14.3. China

14.4. India

14.5. Indonesia

14.6. Japan

14.7. Malaysia

14.8. Philippines

14.9. Singapore

14.10. South Korea

14.11. Taiwan

14.12. Thailand



15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Power Transformer Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. France

15.3. Germany

15.4. Italy

15.5. Netherlands

15.6. Qatar

15.7. Russia

15.8. Saudi Arabia

15.9. South Africa

15.10. Spain

15.11. United Arab Emirates

15.12. United Kingdom



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

16.1.1. Quadrants

16.1.2. Business Strategy

16.1.3. Product Satisfaction

16.2. Market Ranking Analysis

16.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

16.4. Competitive Scenario

16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

16.4.4. Investment & Funding

16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



17. Company Usability Profiles

17.1. Alstrom SA

17.2. ASEA Brown Boveri Group

17.3. Bharat Bijlee

17.4. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

17.5. Celme S.r.l.

17.6. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

17.7. China XD Electric

17.8. Crompton Greaves Ltd.

17.9. Daihen Electric Co.,Ltd.

17.10. EMCO Ltd.

17.11. General Electric Company

17.12. Hammond Power Solutions

17.13. Hitachi Ltd.

17.14. Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group

17.15. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

17.16. Kirloskar Electric Company

17.17. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

17.18. Schneider Electric SA

17.19. SGB-SMIT International GmbH.

17.20. Siemens AG,

17.21. SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc.

17.22. TBA Corp Ltd.

17.23. TBEA Co. Ltd.

17.24. Tebian Electric Apparatus

17.25. Toshiba Corporation

17.26. Voltamp Transformers



18. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mpz3ta

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

