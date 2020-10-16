Insights on the Prescription Lens Global Market (2020 to 2027) - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prescription Lens - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Prescription Lens Market accounted for $31.94 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $52.07 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors such as the growing prevalence of refractive errors and the increasing number of awareness programs are the major factors fueling the growth of the market. However, high treatment and correction cost of myopia and presbyopia is hampering the market growth.

The prescription lens helps in resolving the inability of the eyes to project the light on the retina for enhanced vision. The prescription lens is accessible with different coating options to provide patients with enhanced vision in different environments.



Based on the coating, the anti-reflective segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to numerous advantages associated with it such as protection from harmful rays from electronic display screens. AR coating helps in eliminating the reflections thus reduces contrast and enhances clarity.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth owing to the growing prevalence of myopia and presbyopia in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, major market players in this region are launching a prescription lens with advanced features. The adoption of advanced technology and products is high in the region, thus, contributing towards the overall market growth.



Some of the key players profiled in the Prescription Lens Market include Prive Revaux, ZEISS International, Rodenstock, Vision Ease, Marchon Eyewear, Luxottica Group, Essilor, Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd., Vision Rx Lab, and Hoya Vision Care Company.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Prescription Lens Market, By Coating

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Anti-Fog Coating

5.3 Anti-Reflective

5.4 Scratch Resistant Coating

5.5 Ultraviolet Treatment



6 Global Prescription Lens Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Workspace Progressives

6.3 Trifocal

6.4 Bifocal

6.5 Progressive

6.6 Single Vision

6.6.1 Concave

6.6.2 Convex

6.6.3 Cylindrical



7 Global Prescription Lens Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Astigmatism

7.3 Hyperopia/Hypermetropia

7.4 Myopia

7.5 Presbyopia



8 Global Prescription Lens Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launches

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Prive Revaux

10.2 ZEISS International

10.3 Rodenstock

10.4 Vision Ease

10.5 Marchon Eyewear

10.6 Luxottica Group

10.7 Essilor

10.8 Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd.

10.9 Vision Rx Lab

10.10 Hoya Vision Care Company



