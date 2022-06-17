Insights on the Pressure Monitoring Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Cascade Healthcare, Delite Surgicals and Dragerwerk Among Others

DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pressure Monitoring Market (2022-2027) by Product Type, Usability, Procedure, Therapeutic Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pressure Monitoring Market is estimated to be USD 8.24 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.04 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.61%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Pressure Monitoring Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are A&D Medical, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Cascade Healthcare, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Pressure Monitoring Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Pressure Monitoring Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pressure Monitoring Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Urbanization and Increasing Levels of Pollution and Changing Population

4.1.2 Growing Prevalence of Chronic and Acute Diseases

4.1.3 Rapidly Increasing Aging Population

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Low Accuracy and Shelf Life of Pressure Monitoring Devices

4.2.2 High Cost of Technological Development

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Mobile/Smartphone-Based Technologies

4.3.2 Growing Preference for Home Monitoring

4.3.3 Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Devices

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Harmful Effects of Certain Pressure Monitoring Devices

4.4.2 Stringent Government Regulation



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Pressure Monitoring Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Devices

6.2.1 Blood Pressure Monitors

6.2.1.1 Sphygmomanometers

6.2.1.2 Blood Pressure Transducers

6.2.1.3 Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

6.2.1.4 Automated Blood Pressure Monitors

6.2.2 Intraocular Pressure Monitoring

6.2.3 Pulmonary Pressure Monitoring

6.2.3.1 Oximeters

6.2.3.2 Capnographs

6.2.3.3 Spirometers

6.2.4 Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring

6.3 Accessories

6.3.1 Blood Pressure Monitors/Cardiac Pressure Monitoring Accessories

6.3.1.1 Blood Pressure Cuffs

6.3.1.2 Bulbs

6.3.1.3 Manometers

6.3.1.4 Tubes and Valves

6.3.2 Intraocular Pressure Monitoring Accessories

6.3.2.1 Tip Covers/Tonocovers

6.3.2.2 Prisms

6.3.2.3 Sensors

6.3.3 Pulmonary Pressure Monitoring Accessories

6.3.3.1 Mouthpieces

6.3.3.2 Filters

6.3.3.3 Nasal Probes and Plugs



7 Global Pressure Monitoring Market, By Usability

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Disposable

7.3 Reusable



8 Global Pressure Monitoring Market, By Procedure

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-Invasive

8.3 Invasive



9 Global Pressure Monitoring Market, By Therapeutic Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Respiratory Disorders

9.3 Glaucoma

9.4 Cardiac Disorders

9.5 Neurological Disorders

9.6 Dialysis

9.7 Other Therapeutic Applications



10 Global Pressure Monitoring Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.3 Home Care Settings

10.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Clinics

10.5 Diagnostic Laboratories

10.6 Other End Users



11 Americas' Pressure Monitoring Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Pressure Monitoring Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Pressure Monitoring Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Pressure Monitoring Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 A&D Medical

16.2 Becton, Dickinson & Company

16.3 Cascade Healthcare

16.4 Delite Surgicals

16.5 Dragerwerk

16.6 GE Healthcare

16.7 GF Health Products

16.8 Halma

16.9 Johnson & Johnson Services

16.10 Medtronic

16.11 Nihon Kohden

16.12 Nonin Medical

16.13 Omron

16.14 Philips Healthcare

16.15 Raumedic

16.16 Rossmax International

16.17 Smiths Medical

16.18 Spacelabs Healthcare

16.19 TaiDoc Technology

16.20 Welch Allyn



17 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/st2458

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets