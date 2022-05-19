Insights on the Pressure Relief Mattress Global Market to 2027 - Rising Adoption Among Athletes is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pressure Relief Mattress Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Type (Air-filled Mattress, Solid-filled Mattress, and Fluid-filled Mattress), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pressure Relief Mattress Market size is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Pressure relief mattresses are mattresses that equally disperse the bodyweight on the pressure points of the body in order to prevent sore spots. Mattress firmness is closely linked to pressure alleviation, and most sleepers prefer models with some contouring. It also helps to decrease force around typical contact points like the shoulders and hips as the comfort system conforms to the body's curves.



A pressure mattress is designed to help people with pressure sores feel more comfortable. The mattress provides a lot of support for the head and body, which helps to ease pressure points. Pressure relief mattresses are different from conventional mattresses because they include specially engineered air pockets that relieve pressure on the body's primary pressure points.



Pressure alleviation is frequently associated with cushioning, but it also includes a higher level of spinal support. Tension in crucial areas, such as the lower back, can be caused by a mattress that is unable to keep the spine on a plane level. The comfort system, as well as the support core, is the two main parts of most mattresses.



The closest layer to the sleeper is the comfort system, which consists of one or multiple layers meant to cushion the body. Firmer materials are often used in the support core to create a sturdy platform and encourage spinal alignment. Comfort systems that are thicker tend to contour more deeply. Memory foam, latex, polyfoam, and micro coils are all common materials for comfort layers.

Pressure ulcers are localized skin injuries that may or may not impact the underlying tissue. Decubitus ulcers, pressure sores, bedsores, and pressure injuries are all names for pressure ulcers. Ulcers are treated with a variety of support devices to reduce or relieve pressure. Mattresses are one of the most commonly used supports among them. These mattresses are classified according to the materials they include, the theory they operate on, such as active, reactive, or hybrid, and whether they are powered or non-powered.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak caused a severe harm to the world in terms of both, economy, and healthcare. During the pandemic, the healthcare infrastructure of numerous countries significantly failed in the diagnosis of their citizens. Supply chains across the world were severely disrupted, due to which, many businesses faced a significant downfall. However, the demand for pressure relief mattresses surged as a result of an increased number of hospitalizations.



Along with the increased utilization across the healthcare sector, pressure relief mattresses were also significantly utilized by people that were home isolated due to the infection. Additionally, due to the stringent guidelines that were imposed by the government in order to regulate the spread of the COVID-19, the preferences of people also shifted from luxury goods to essential goods.



Market Growth Factors:

Increasing geriatric population

Pressure points related problems are usually occurring in the elderly age of people. Immobility in people correspondingly increases with their age. When people spend most of their time sitting or lying, it encourages more stress on their pressure points. In addition, tiredness is a very common problem that most of people in their elderly age are suffering from. With increasing age, bedtime of people also decreases due to uncomfortable mattresses. In response of decreased bedtime, tendencies of disorders, like depression and memory loss, increase.



Rising adoption among athletes

Adequate sleep is an important part of the daily schedule of an athlete. In order to deliver seamless performance in their particular sports event, athletes are supposed to take enough rest. In addition, athletes who don't sleep enough, have more tendencies of getting injured. Moreover, inadequate sleep also impacts the concentration level of athletes due to which, they are more likely to suffer a lack of focus amid the event. Therefore, to prevent all these potential hindrances in between the sports event, proper sleep is required.



These factors are encouraging the broad adoption of pressure relief mattresses among athletes. Attributes such as firmness, thickness, motion isolation, and sustainability of the product are majorly allowing athletes to unlock an excellent sleeping experience.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

An increasing number of drugs and therapies for enhanced sleep

The adoption of new and advanced technologies and treatment methods is continuously increasing nowadays. Access of people to various kinds of treatment for a variety of diseases is also increasing. Moreover, the advent of new treatment techniques, such as combination therapy and drugs, is leading people to live a more comfortable lifestyle. Also, the number of therapies and medications, in order to diagnose sleeping disorders, is also rising. Healthcare practitioners are determined to offer better quality lifestyle to people. Due to this, people are now more inclined toward receiving sleep therapy and consuming medicines instead of using products that facilitate sleep.

