Insights on the Pressure Sensor Global Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants
Jan 05, 2021, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Sensor - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Pressure Sensor market accounted for $12.26 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $28.06 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Advancements in micro electro mechanical (MEMS) sensors and increase in demand from automotive and medical industries are the major factors driving the market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices is restraining the market growth. Moreover, advancements in nano electro mechanical system (NEMS) technology would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
A pressure sensor is a device that senses pressure and converts it into an electric signal where the amount depends upon the pressure applied. It detects, measures, and transmits information, which helps analyze the performance of a device. It uses IC fabrication technology made on silicon wafers. It monitors and controls the pressure, typically of gases & liquids. It measures different types of pressures such as absolute, vacuum, gauge, and differential pressure among others. Pressure sensors have been widely used in fields such as automobile, manufacturing, aviation, bio medical measurements, air conditioning, and hydraulic measurements.
Based on end user, the automotive segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing usage of pressure sensors in the automotive industry to comply with the mandates laid down by governments. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to evolving automobile and industrial manufacturing companies. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the pressure sensor market in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Pressure Sensor Market include ABB Ltd, AlphaSense, Ametek Inc, Amphenol, Bosch Sensortec, City Technology Ltd, Continental AG, Denso Corp, Dynament Ltd, Eaton, Figaro Engineering Inc, GfG Europe Ltd, Honeywell International, Invensys Ltd, Membrapor AG, Nemoto & Co Ltd, NXP Semiconductor, Robert Bosch LLC, Siemens AG and Texas Instruments.
Types Covered:
- Wireless
- Wired
Functions Covered:
- Altitude Sensing
- Depth Sensing
- Flow Sensing
- Leak Testing
- Pressure Sensing
Products Covered:
- Absolute Pressure Sensors
- Aneroid Barometer Sensors
- Bourdon Tube Pressure Sensors
- Differential Pressure Sensors
- Gauge Pressure Sensors
- Manometer Sensors
- Sealed Pressure Sensors
- Vacuum Pressure Sensors
Technologies Covered:
- Capacitive Pressure Sensors
- Electromagnetic
- Electromechanical
- Inductive Pressure Sensors
- Optical Pressure Sensing
- Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors
- Resonant Solid-State Pressure Sensors
- Strain Gauge Pressure Sensors
- Variable Reluctance Pressure Sensors
- Other Technologies
Applications Covered:
- Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
- Process Controls
- Test & Measurement
- Other Applications
End Users Covered:
- Aviation
- Chemical
- Consumer Electronics
- Energy And Power
- Industrial
- Lighting and Signage
- Manufacturing
- Marine
- Oil & Gas
- Packaging
- Pharmaceutical
- Textiles
- Utility
- Water Treatment
- Consumer Application
- Aerospace and Defense
- Factory Automation
- Medical
- Automotive
- Other End Users
Sales Channels Covered:
- Aftermarket
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 End-user Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Pressure Sensor Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Wireless
5.3 Wired
6 Global Pressure Sensor Market, By Function
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Altitude Sensing
6.3 Depth Sensing
6.4 Flow Sensing
6.5 Leak Testing
6.6 Pressure Sensing
7 Global Pressure Sensor Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Absolute Pressure Sensors
7.3 Aneroid Barometer Sensors
7.4 Bourdon Tube Pressure Sensors
7.5 Differential Pressure Sensors
7.6 Gauge Pressure Sensors
7.7 Manometer Sensors
7.8 Sealed Pressure Sensors
7.9 Vacuum Pressure Sensors
8 Global Pressure Sensor Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Capacitive Pressure Sensors
8.3 Electromagnetic
8.4 Electromechanical
8.5 Inductive Pressure Sensors
8.6 Optical Pressure Sensing
8.7 Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors
8.8 Resonant Solid-State Pressure Sensors
8.9 Strain Gauge Pressure Sensors
8.10 Variable Reluctance Pressure Sensors
8.11 Other Technologies
8.11.1 Piezoelectric Pressure Sensors
8.11.2 Potentiometric Pressure Sensors
8.11.3 Thermal Pressure Sensors
9 Global Pressure Sensor Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
9.3 Process Controls
9.4 Test & Measurement
9.5 Other Applications
9.5.1 Navigation
9.5.2 Gaming
9.5.3 Cockpit Instruments
9.5.4 Air Data Test Sets
9.5.5 Air Data Computers
10 Global Pressure Sensor Market, By End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aviation
10.3 Chemical
10.4 Consumer Electronics
10.4.1 Smartphones
10.4.2 Tablets
10.5 Energy And Power
10.6 Industrial
10.7 Lighting and Signage
10.8 Manufacturing
10.9 Marine
10.10 Oil & Gas
10.11 Packaging
10.12 Pharmaceutical
10.13 Textiles
10.14 Utility
10.15 Water Treatment
10.16 Consumer Application
10.16.1 Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
10.16.2 Portable Barometers
10.16.3 Scuba Diving Gages
10.17 Aerospace and Defense
10.17.1 Auto-Pilot
10.17.2 Auto-Pilot Input
10.17.3 Engine Controls
10.17.4 Flight Control Surface Positioning
10.17.5 Jet Engine Throttle
10.17.6 Landing Gear Steering & Thrust Vector Control
10.17.7 Turbine Actuators
10.17.8 Turbine Guide Vane
10.17.9 Valve Controls
10.18 Factory Automation
10.18.1 Building Pressurization
10.18.2 Duct Air Flow
10.18.3 Filter Pressure Drop
10.18.4 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Fan Control
10.18.5 Leak Detection Systems
10.18.6 Packaging
10.18.7 Refrigerant Compressors
10.18.8 Refrigerant Recovery
10.18.9 VAV (Variable Air Volume)
10.19 Medical
10.19.1 Blood Pressure
10.19.2 Breath Monitoring
10.19.3 Cardiac Catheters
10.19.4 Catheter Tip Pressure Sensor
10.19.5 Disposable Blood Pressure Sensor
10.19.6 Endoscopic Procedures
10.19.7 Inflation Balloon
10.19.8 Infusion Pumps
10.19.9 Kidney Dialysis Equipment
10.19.10 Laparoscoic Devices
10.19.11 Neonatal Catheters
10.19.12 Respiratory Applications
10.19.13 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
10.19.14 Ventilators and Inhalers
10.20 Automotive
10.20.1 Air Conditioning Compressor
10.20.2 Brake Pressure Measurement
10.20.3 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
10.20.4 Differential Measurements
10.20.5 Engine Coolant, Engine Oil, Fuel-Injection
10.20.6 Fuel Pressure Measurement In Tank
10.20.7 High Altitude Compensator (HAC)
10.20.8 Intake Manifold Pressure Measurement
10.20.9 Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP)
10.20.10 Nitrous Pressure Measurement
10.20.11 Oil Pressure Measurement In Power Steering
10.20.12 Tire Pressure Monitoring System
10.20.13 Transmission and Power Steering Fluid
10.20.14 Turbo Boost
10.20.15 Vapor Pressure in Fuel Tank
10.20.16 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)
10.21 Other End-users
10.21.1 Telecommunication
10.21.2 Pulp & Paper
10.21.3 Food & Beverages
11 Global Pressure Sensor Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launches
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 ABB Ltd.
13.2 AlphaSense
13.3 Ametek Inc.
13.4 Amphenol
13.5 Bosch Sensortec
13.6 City Technology Ltd.
13.7 Continental AG
13.8 Denso Corp
13.9 Dynament Ltd.
13.10 Eaton
13.11 Figaro Engineering Inc.
13.12 GfG Europe Ltd.
13.13 Honeywell International
13.14 Invensys Ltd.
13.15 Membrapor AG
13.16 Nemoto & Co Ltd.
13.17 NXP Semiconductor
13.18 Robert Bosch LLC
13.19 Siemens AG
13.20 Texas Instruments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mncgu
