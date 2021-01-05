Insights on the Pressure Sensor Global Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Sensor - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Pressure Sensor market accounted for $12.26 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $28.06 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Advancements in micro electro mechanical (MEMS) sensors and increase in demand from automotive and medical industries are the major factors driving the market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices is restraining the market growth. Moreover, advancements in nano electro mechanical system (NEMS) technology would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



A pressure sensor is a device that senses pressure and converts it into an electric signal where the amount depends upon the pressure applied. It detects, measures, and transmits information, which helps analyze the performance of a device. It uses IC fabrication technology made on silicon wafers. It monitors and controls the pressure, typically of gases & liquids. It measures different types of pressures such as absolute, vacuum, gauge, and differential pressure among others. Pressure sensors have been widely used in fields such as automobile, manufacturing, aviation, bio medical measurements, air conditioning, and hydraulic measurements.



Based on end user, the automotive segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing usage of pressure sensors in the automotive industry to comply with the mandates laid down by governments. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to evolving automobile and industrial manufacturing companies. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the pressure sensor market in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Pressure Sensor Market include ABB Ltd, AlphaSense, Ametek Inc, Amphenol, Bosch Sensortec, City Technology Ltd, Continental AG, Denso Corp, Dynament Ltd, Eaton, Figaro Engineering Inc, GfG Europe Ltd, Honeywell International, Invensys Ltd, Membrapor AG, Nemoto & Co Ltd, NXP Semiconductor, Robert Bosch LLC, Siemens AG and Texas Instruments.



Types Covered:

Wireless

Wired

Functions Covered:

Altitude Sensing

Depth Sensing

Flow Sensing

Leak Testing

Pressure Sensing

Products Covered:

Absolute Pressure Sensors

Aneroid Barometer Sensors

Bourdon Tube Pressure Sensors

Differential Pressure Sensors

Gauge Pressure Sensors

Manometer Sensors

Sealed Pressure Sensors

Vacuum Pressure Sensors

Technologies Covered:

Capacitive Pressure Sensors

Electromagnetic

Electromechanical

Inductive Pressure Sensors

Optical Pressure Sensing

Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors

Resonant Solid-State Pressure Sensors

Strain Gauge Pressure Sensors

Variable Reluctance Pressure Sensors

Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Process Controls

Test & Measurement

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Aviation

Chemical

Consumer Electronics

Energy And Power

Industrial

Lighting and Signage

Manufacturing

Marine

Oil & Gas

Packaging

Pharmaceutical

Textiles

Utility

Water Treatment

Consumer Application

Aerospace and Defense

Factory Automation

Medical

Automotive

Other End Users

Sales Channels Covered:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

