Insights on the Private Tutoring Market In US 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The growing emphasis on STEM education, rising popularity of personalized learning, and availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as availability of open-source material, high development cost associated with e-learning courses, constraints related to digitization of educational content are some of the factors that will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/private-tutoring-market-in-us-industry-analysis

Private Tutoring Market In US: Type Landscape

The curriculum-based learning segment held the largest private tutoring market share in the US during 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising importance of STEM courses in the education sector. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 6% between 2020 and 2025.

Private Tutoring Market In US: Learning Method

Online learning was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 9% between 2020 and 2025.

Companies Covered:

Chegg Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

Growing Stars Inc.

Huntington Mark LLC

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

MindLaunch Coaching

Pearson Plc

Sylvan Learning LLC

Varsity Tutors LLC

Wyzant Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling

2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating

2.2.2.3 Delivery and support

2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Type

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Curriculum-based learning

Test preparation

Curriculum-based learning was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 6% between 2020 and 2025.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Curriculum-based learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Test preparation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Learning method

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Online learning

Blended learning

Online learning was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 9% between 2020 and 2025.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Learning method - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Online learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Blended learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Learning method

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing emphasis on STEM education

8.1.2 Rising popularity of personalized learning

8.1.3 Availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Availability of open-source material

8.2.2 High development cost associated with e-learning courses

8.2.3 Constraints related to digitization of educational content

Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing emphasis on microlearning

8.3.2 Rising influence of data analytics on tutoring services

8.3.3 Rising popularity of mobile applications and connected devices in private tutoring

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Chegg Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.4 Club Z! Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.5 Growing Stars Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.6 Huntington Mark LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.7 John Wiley & Sons Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.8 MindLaunch Coaching

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.9 Pearson Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.10 Sylvan Learning LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.11 Varsity Tutors LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.12 Wyzant Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

List of abbreviations

