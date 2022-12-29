Insights on the Radiation Dose Management Global Market to 2032 - Increasing Concern Related to Radiation Overexposure is Leading to Higher Adoption of Dose Management Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiation Dose Management Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Modality, Mode of Deployment, End User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiation dose management market was valued at $212.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $586.7 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 10.30% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The growth in the global radiation dose management market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of chronic disorders requiring diagnostic intervention, the growing focus on interventional radiology (IR), and the growing awareness surrounding patient safety and the harmful and biological effects of overexposure to ionizing radiation.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The radiation dose management market is in the developing phase. The development of on-cloud dose management solutions and the growing initiatives on radiation dose management for pediatric procedures are some of the major opportunities in the global radiation dose management market.

Furthermore, some of the key trends going on in the market include the increasing development of imaging modalities with technologies that lower radiation dose, partnerships and strategic business alliances dominating the market, and various collaborations among market players.

Impact of COVID-19

The decline in imaging volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the utilization of radiation diagnostic equipment. All radiology equipment had to be thoroughly disinfected using ethanol owing to the strict protocols to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

In the post-COVID-19 scenario, imaging volumes are expected to return gradually to pre-pandemic levels. As the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic declines, hospitals are expected to reallocate resources toward radiology and pursue diagnostic imaging with renewed vigor.

Moreover, in the long term, radiology practices could be permanently redesigned as radiologists become more comfortable treating patients remotely. Furthermore, hospitals and other healthcare institutions are expected to be better equipped to deal with unprecedented events that may disrupt their businesses.

The COVID-19 pandemic placed high importance on automating tasks requiring manual intervention. While conventionally, data transfer and dose recording were done manually, the advent of advanced dose management software (DMS) has enabled automated data transfer from imaging systems into the DMS as well as automated dose recording.

This helps eliminate human error and reduces the need for human intervention, which was a concept that gained momentum as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the global radiation dose management market:

Increasing installed bases of radiology equipment and the number of scans lead to a higher risk of radiation exposure, thus creating demand for dose management solutions.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing occupational hazards in cath labs lead to the growing concern surrounding the effects of radiation exposure.

Growing focus on interventional radiology (IR) is expected to increase demand for IR imaging systems and subsequently lead to a higher risk of radiation exposure.

Increasing concern related to radiation overexposure is leading to higher adoption of dose management solutions.

Growing awareness and initiatives for radiation dose management are expected to push the adoption of dose management software.

Advancements in dose optimization and benchmarking in various countries will encourage healthcare institutions to adopt dose management software.

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

The lack of awareness among the population and the shortage of skilled and trained professionals leading to a steep learning curve hinders the adoption of dose management software.

The lack of diagnostic reference levels (DRLs) for radiation dose benchmarking in low-income countries causes healthcare institutions to not pursue the adoption of dose management software with vigor.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Bracco

Bayer AG

Canon Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Guerbet

General Electric Company

Imalogix

Infinitt Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LANDAUER

Medic Vision Imaging Solutions Ltd.

Medsquare

MyXrayDose Ltd.

Novarad Corporation

PACSHealth, LLC

Qaelum NV

Sectra AB

SST Group Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Virtual Phantoms Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Global Market Outlook

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.1.3 Key Findings

1.1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

1.1.5 Global Market Scenario

1.1.5.1 Realistic Growth Scenario

1.1.5.2 Optimistic Growth Scenario

1.1.5.3 Pessimistic/Conservative Growth Scenario

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 Market Overview

1.2.1.1 Natural Radiation Sources

1.2.1.2 Biological Effects of Radiation

1.2.1.3 Usage of Radiation in Medical Devices

1.2.1.4 Radiation Dose

1.2.1.5 Effective Radiation Dose

1.2.1.6 Factors Contributing to Unnecessary Radiation Exposure

1.2.1.7 Radiation Exposure Trend

1.2.2 Key Trends

1.2.2.1 Increasing Development of Imaging Modalities with Technologies that Lower Radiation Dose

1.2.2.2 Partnerships and Strategic Business Alliances - Key Developments in the Global Radiation Dose Management Market

1.2.2.3 Significant Number of Collaborations among Market Players

1.2.3 Opportunity Assessment

1.2.4 Patent Analysis

1.2.4.1 Awaited Technological Developments

1.2.4.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.2.4.3 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

1.2.5 Comparative Analysis

1.2.5.1 Key Features of Major Players

1.2.5.1.1 Software Comparison

1.2.5.1.2 Comparison of Modes of Data Acquisition

1.2.5.1.3 Compatible Modality Comparison

1.2.6 Market Gap Analysis

1.2.7 Case Studies

1.2.7.1 Adoption of Infinitt Healthcare's Web-Based Software, DoseM, by Seoul National University Hospital

1.2.7.2 Adoption of GE Healthcare's DoseWatch by One of the Largest Diagnostic Imaging Centers in Europe

1.2.8 Pricing Analysis

1.2.8.1 Manual Dose Data Recording Cost Per Examination

1.2.8.2 Radiation Dose Management Software Pricing

1.2.8.3 Server Fee

1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Radiation Dose Management Market

1.3.1 Pre-COVID-19

1.3.1.1 Trend Analysis

1.3.1.2 Radiation Diagnostic Examinations Scenario

1.3.1.3 Regional Analysis

1.3.2 During COVID-19

1.3.2.1 Trend Analysis

1.3.2.2 Impact on Radiation Diagnostic Examinations

1.3.2.3 Regional Analysis

1.3.3 Post-COVID-19

1.3.3.1 Trend Analysis

1.3.3.2 Emerging Opportunities due to COVID-19 in Radiation Dose Management

1.3.3.3 Future Perspective

1.3.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players

1.3.5 Change in Competitive Landscape and Product Demand

1.4 Business Dynamics

1.4.1 Impact Analysis

1.4.2 Business Drivers

1.4.2.1 Increasing installed bases of radiology equipment and the number of scans lead to a higher risk of radiation exposure, thus creating demand for dose management solutions.

1.4.2.2 Increasing concern related to radiation overexposure is leading to higher adoption of dose management solutions.

1.4.2.3 Growing awareness and initiatives for radiation dose management are expected to push the adoption of dose management software.

1.4.2.4 Advancements in dose optimization and benchmarking in various countries will encourage healthcare institutions to adopt dose management software.

1.4.2.5 Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing occupational hazards in Cath labs lead to growing concern surrounding the effects of radiation exposure.

1.4.2.6 Growing focus on interventional radiology (IR) is expected to increase demand for IR imaging systems and subsequently lead to a higher risk of radiation exposure.

1.4.3 Business Restraints

1.4.3.1 The lack of awareness among the population and the shortage of skilled and trained professionals leading to a steep learning curve hinders the adoption of dose management software.

1.4.3.2 The lack of diagnostic reference levels (DRLs) for radiation dose benchmarking in low-income countries causes healthcare institutions to not pursue the adoption of dose management software with vigor.

1.4.4 Business Opportunities

1.4.4.1 Cloud-based solutions enable easy access and secure sharing of radiation dose data.

1.4.4.2 Growing initiatives on radiation dose management for pediatric procedures will enable the development of software solutions catering to dose management in the pediatric population.

2 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Modality)

2.1 Opportunity Assessment

2.2 Growth-Share Matrix

2.3 CT Scanners

2.4 X-Ray, CR, and DR

2.5 Mammography Systems

2.6 Interventional Angiography Systems/Angio CT

2.7 Fluoroscopy Systems

2.8 PET Scanners and SPECT

2.9 Hybrid Imaging

3 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Product)

3.1 Radimetrics Enterprise Platform

3.1.1 Key Features

3.1.2 Radimetrics Enterprise Platform- Global Market

3.1.3 Installed Base

3.1.4 Compatible Modalities

3.1.5 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 DoseWatch and DoseWatch Explore

3.3 teamplay Dose

3.4 NEXO [DOSE]

3.5 tqm/Dose and DoseMonitor

3.6 Radiation Dose Monitor

3.7 Imalogix Platform

3.8 Syncro-Dose

3.9 NovaDose

3.1 DoseWise Portal

3.11 SafeCT

3.12 MyXrayDose

3.13 DoseM

3.14 Dose Tracking System

3.15 DoseTrack

4 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Mode of Deployment)

4.1 Opportunity Assessment

4.2 Growth-Share Matrix

4.3 Web-Based

4.4 On-Premise

4.5 Cloud-Based

5 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by End User)

5.1 Opportunity Assessment

5.2 Growth-Share Matrix

5.3 Hospitals

5.4 Diagnostic Centers

5.5 Others

6 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Region)

7 Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

7.1 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

7.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments

7.1.1.1 New Offerings

7.1.1.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

7.1.1.3 Regulatory and Legal Activities

7.2 Company Share Analysis

7.3 Company Profiles



