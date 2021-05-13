Insights on the Recombinant DNA Technology Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Amgen, Bamboo Therapeutics and Biocon Among Others

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recombinant DNA Technology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Recombinant DNA Technology estimated at US$609.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$841.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Medical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$631.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Medical segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $179.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR

The Recombinant DNA Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$179.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$148.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured):

  • Amgen Inc
  • Bamboo Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Biocon
  • Biogen
  • Chiron Corporation
  • Cibus
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Genentech, Inc
  • GenScript
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.
  • Horizon Discovery Group plc
  • Merck KGaA
  • Monsanto Company
  • New England Biolabs
  • Novartis AG
  • Novo Nordisk A/S
  • Nucelis
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Profacgen
  • Sanofi
  • Syngene

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 32

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epifxz


SOURCE Research and Markets

