Insights on the Recombinant DNA Technology Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Amgen, Bamboo Therapeutics and Biocon Among Others
May 13, 2021, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recombinant DNA Technology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Recombinant DNA Technology estimated at US$609.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$841.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Medical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$631.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Medical segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $179.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Recombinant DNA Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$179.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$148.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured):
- Amgen Inc
- Bamboo Therapeutics, Inc.
- Biocon
- Biogen
- Chiron Corporation
- Cibus
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Genentech, Inc
- GenScript
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Horizon Discovery Group plc
- Merck KGaA
- Monsanto Company
- New England Biolabs
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Nucelis
- Pfizer Inc.
- Profacgen
- Sanofi
- Syngene
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 32
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epifxz
