Insights on the Relational Database Global Market to 2027 - by Database, Deployment Model, Software, Services and End-user

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Relational Database Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the total market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.7% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.



This report covers a sub-market in this field - the Relational Database Market by database in detail, segmenting the market by SQL database and No SQL database. The scope of the report covers market for relational database deployment model which includes public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. It provides in-sights on software that segregates into database application builder, data scaling & replication, backup & recovery, database encryption and others. Lastly, the Relational Database Market is segmented by geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and ROW (Rest of the World) and further sub-segmented by countries.



The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Relational Database Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes. The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. The report also formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.



Major players in Relational Database Market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Teradata Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), PostgreSQL, Amazon.com, Inc, MariaDB, and Informix Corporation, Rackspace Inc., Salesforce Inc., Google Inc., Amazon, Centurylink cloud among others.



The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Reasons to purchase this Relational Database Market Report:

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Relational Database Market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and Relational Database Market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels that are driving the global Relational Database Market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global Relational Database Market.

Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top Relational Database Market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Definition

2.4. Stakeholders

2.5. Research Methodology

2.5.1. Market Size

2.5.2. Key Data Points From Primary Sources

2.5.3. Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

2.5.4. List Of Primary Sources

2.5.5. List Of Secondary Sources



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET

4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market , By Database

4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market , By Deployment Model

4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market , By Software

4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market , By Services

4.5. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market , By Organization Size

4.6. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market , By End User

4.7. Impact of Covid-19 On Market , By Region



5. RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET , BY DATABASE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. SQL Database

5.3. No SQL Database



6. RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET , BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Public Cloud

6.3. Private Cloud

6.4. Hybrid Cloud



7. RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET , BY SOFTWARE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Database Application Builder

7.3. Data Scaling & Replication

7.4. Backup & Recovery

7.5. Database Encryption

7.6. Others



8. RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET , BY SERVICES

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Training and Consulting Services,

8.3. System and Network Integration,

8.4. Deployment and Maintenance



9. RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET , BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Large Enterprises

9.3. SME's



10. RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET , BY END USER

10.1. Introduction

10.2. BFSI

10.3. Government and Public Sector

10.4. Healthcare & Life Sciences

10.5. IT & Telecommunication

10.6. Retail

10.7. Education

10.8. Others



11. RELATIONAL DATABASE MARKET , BY GEOGRAPHY

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. U.K.

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. India

11.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific

11.5. Rest of the World

11.5.1. Middle East

11.5.2. Africa

11.5.3. Latin America



12. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Top Companies Ranking

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Recent Developments

12.4.1. New Product Launch

12.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

12.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

12.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. Oracle Corporation

13.2. Microsoft Corporation

13.3. SAP SE

13.4. Teradata Corporation

13.5. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

13.6. PostgreSQL

13.7. Amazon.com, Inc

13.8. MariaDB

13.9. Informix Corporation

13.10. Rackspace Inc.

13.11. Salesforce Inc.

13.12. Google Inc.

13.13. Amazon

13.14. Centurylink cloud

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4p9dt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets