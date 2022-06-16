Insights on the Retread Tire Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Vehicle, Retread Process and Region

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Retread Tire Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type, Vehicle, Retread Process, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Retread Tire Market was valued at USD 9.38 Billion in the year 2021. The rising demand for cost-effective and economical tires, growing logistics market, and rising demand for retread tires in light commercial vehicles are driving the growth of the market. Also, retread tire is environment friendly and technologically developed which is seen as an opportunity for market investments. The Retread Tire market is growing due to growth in commercial vehicle sales and usage in a large number of upcoming construction projects and mining activities coupled up with the availability of retread tires at effective prices.



Based on the Product segment, Radial retread tire is expected to hold the largest share in Retread Tire Market. This is due to an increase in the number of buses and a rise in demand for medium transportation buses worldwide. In addition, as technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, the transportation and logistics sector has witnessed consistent developments over the past couple of decades.



The Asia Pacific had the highest retread tire demand in 2021 and it is expected to remain the largest consumer base for the next few years. High demand is attributable to the growing construction sector, infrastructural investments and government initiatives in various countries, including China and India. Additionally, demand for retread tires is increasing in the commercial vehicle sector generating numerous opportunities for manufacturers and distributors in the retread tire market.



Furthermore, ever-expanding automotive markets in Europe and China are further opening a window of opportunities for retread tire manufacturers in these regions. Moreover, leading tire manufacturers in the automobile industry are introducing techniques to develop retread tires that are fairly similar to their original tire in terms of quality. In recent years, increasing demand for retread tires in the motorsport industry has encouraged leading market players to launch retread tires with unique characteristics.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Retread Tire Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Retread Tire Market by Product (Radial, Bias).

The report analyses the Retread Tire Market by Vehicle (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicle, OTR (Off the Road)).

The report analyses the Retread Tire Market by Retread Process (Hot Process, Cold Process).

The Retread Tire Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , Brazil , United Kingdom , Spain , France , Germany , China , Japan , India , South Korea ).

, , , , , , , , , , ). Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by Vehicle, and by Retread Process.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin, Continental AG, Pirelli, Hankook Tire, Sumitomo Rubber Technologies, Nokian Tyers, Kal Tires, Oliver rubber.

The report presents the analysis of Retread Tire market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Retread Tire Market: Product Overview



4. Global Retread Tire Market: An Analysis

4.1. Global Retread Tire Market

4.2. Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.3 Global Retread Tire Market: Growth and Forecast

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Retread Tire Market



5. Global Retread Tire Market: Segmental Analysis

5.1 Global Retread Tire Market Segmentation, By Product Type

5.2 Competitive Positioning of Retread Tire Market: By Product Type (2021 & 2027)

5.3 By Radial, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

5.4 By Bias, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



6. Global Retread Tire Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Retread Tire Market Segmentation, By Vehicle

6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Retread Tire Market, By Vehicle (2021 & 2027)

6.3 By Passenger Vehicle, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

6.4 By Commercial Vehicle, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

6.5 By OTR (Off The Road), By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



7. Global Retread Tire Market: Segment Analysis

7.1 Global Retread Tire Market Segmentation, By Retread process

7.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Retread Tire Market, By Retread Process (2021 & 2027)

7.3 By Hot Process, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

7.4 By Cold Process, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



8. Global Retread Tire Market: Regional Analysis



9. Americas Retread Tire Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



10. Europe Retread Tire Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



11. Asia-Pacific Retread Tire Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



12. Middle East and Africa Retread Tire Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

13. Global Retread Tire Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Retread Tire Market Drivers

13.2 Global Retread Tire Market Restraints

13.3 Global Retread Tire Market Trends



14. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Retread Tire Market - By Product Type (Year 2027)

14.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Retread Tire Market - By Vehicle (Year 2027)

14.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Retread Tire Market - By Retread Process (Year 2027)

14.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Retread Tire Market - By Region (Year 2027)



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Recent Developments

15.2 Market Share of global leading companies



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

16.2 Bridgestone Corporation

16.3 Michelin

16.4 Continental AG

16.5 Pirelli

16.6 Hankook Tire

16.7 Sumitomo Rubber Industries

16.8 Nokian Tyres

16.9 Kal Tires

16.10 Oliver Rubber



17. About the Publisher



