Insights on the RNAi Therapeutics and Technologies Global Market to 2035

DUBLIN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNAi Market: Therapeutics and Technologies by Key Therapeutic Areas, Route of Administration, Leading Industry Players, Type of RNAi Molecule and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future potential; associated with the RNAi therapeutics market, over the next decade. The study also includes a detailed analysis of key drivers and trends within this evolving market.

RNAi therapeutics have garnered significant attention post the 2006 Nobel Prize that was awarded to Andrew Fire and Craig Mello for the discovery of RNA interference (RNAi). Subsequently, upon the approval of the first RNAi therapeutic, ONPATTRO, in 2018, the field has witnessed a further surge in activity. Since then, three more RNAi based therapies, namely (in chronological order of approval year) GIVLAARI (November 2019), LEQVIO (October 2020) and OXLUMOT (November 2020), have been approved by regulatory authorities.

In addition, over 200 RNAi drug candidates are being evaluated across several clinical trials for the treatment of a wide range of disease indications. The ongoing research and development efforts are driven by the various advantages offered by these molecules; these include higher efficacy and enhanced potency at reduced effector molecule concentrations, over other modalities based on the anti-sense approach. RNAi-based therapies have also been identified as potential candidates for the treatment of COVID-19.



However, despite the numerous benefits offered by RNAi therapies, developers often face concerns related to the stability and targeted delivery of their candidates. In order to mitigate the aforementioned challenges, several players have developed novel technologies and delivery systems to ensure target specific delivery of these molecules. Such advancements have allowed therapy developers to shift their focus towards the use of RNAi therapeutics. Initiatives are also being undertaken to explore the vast potential associated with such therapeutic modalities for the control of disease-associated gene expression.

In addition to effective gene silencing, these candidates can be deployed for applications related to precision medicine. Studies have also demonstrated the safety of RNAi therapeutics in systemic delivery, paving the way for systemic applications of the therapy. The high specificity, efficiency, and long term and stable gene silencing capabilities of RNAi therapeutics are believed to offer the potential to revolutionize the biopharmaceutical industry. As a result, several big pharma players have also undertaken various initiatives in this field of research. In the last five years, USD 8.5 billion has been invested to enable the advancement of ongoing research efforts.

Moreover, 3,000+ articles related to RNAi therapeutics and technologies have been published. It is also worth highlighting that over 2,100 patents have been filed / granted, highlighting the continuous pace of ongoing innovation in this field. Given the high research activity and ongoing technology advancements, the RNAi therapeutics market is poised to grow at a steady pace in the foreseen future.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the overall market landscape of players engaged in the development of RNAi therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (marketed, clinical, and preclinical / discovery stage) of pipeline candidates, target disease indication(s), key therapeutic areas (oncological disorders, infectious diseases, genetic disorders, ophthalmic diseases, respiratory disorders, hepatic disorders, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disorders, dermatological disorders and other disorders), type of RNAi molecule (siRNA, miRNA, shRNA, sshRNA and DNA), target gene, route of administration and special drug designations (if any).

A detailed overview of the players engaged in the development of RNAi therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and regional landscape.

A competitiveness analysis of RNAi therapeutic developers, based on developer strength (in terms of employee count and years of experience) and product portfolio strength (in terms of number of RNAi molecules across different phases of development, type of RNAi molecule offered, purpose of technology and target therapeutic area).

Elaborate profiles of drug candidates that are in the advanced stages of development (phase II / III and above). Each drug profile features information on the current development status of the drug, along with details on its developer, mechanism of action, route of administration, affiliated technology Platform (if available), dosage and recent clinical trial results.

An overview of the current market landscape of technology platforms available for the development of RNAi therapeutics, along with information on their developer, purpose of technology, type of molecule (s) delivered and type of cell (s) / tissue (s) targeted. In addition, the chapter includes information on technology developer(s), highlighting the year of their establishment, company size and location of headquarters. The chapter also includes brief profiles of key RNAi-based drug discovery / development technology platforms and drug delivery technologies (shortlisted on the basis of competitiveness score). Each profile features details on the various pipeline molecules that have been / are being developed using the technology and insights from patents associated with the technology.

An insightful technology competitiveness analysis, benchmarking RNAi technologies, based on supplier power (in terms of company size and years of experience) and key technology specifications. The analysis was designed to enable stakeholder companies to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups and identify opportunities to achieve a competitive edge in the industry.

A detailed analysis of the target indications (segregated by various therapeutic areas, including oncological disorders, infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, ophthalmic diseases and genetic disorders) that are currently the prime focus of companies engaged in the development of RNAi therapeutics.

An analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, current status, phase of development, type of RNAi molecule, enrolled patient population and regional distribution of trials.

An analysis highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in this domain. It features a 2X2 analysis to assess the relative experience of certain KOLs who were shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) in this field.

An in-depth analysis of patents related to RNAi therapeutics, filed / granted, since 2016, based on type of patent (granted patents, patent applications and others), publication year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading industry / non-industry players (in terms of the number of patents filed / granted), and patent valuation.

A detailed review of around 3,000 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on RNAi therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication, popular keywords, top journals, top publishers, key copyright holders and key funding institutes.

An analysis of the various partnerships related to RNAi therapeutics inked by players engaged in this domain, based on various parameters, such as the type of partnership, year of partnership, target disease indication, therapeutic area, type of RNAi molecule, financial details (wherever applicable), focus area of collaboration and most active players (in terms of number of partnerships).

A detailed analysis of various investments made by players engaged in this domain, during the period 2016-2021, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of funding, type of funding (seed financing, venture capital financing, IPOs, secondary offerings, debt financing, grants and other offerings), amount invested, type of RNAi molecule, most active players (in terms of number and amount of funding instances) and key investors (in terms of number of instances).

An elaborate discussion on the various commercialization strategies that can be adopted by drug developers engaged in this domain, across different stages of therapy development, including prior to drug launch, at / during drug launch and post-marketing of the drug.

An elaborate discussion on the use of miRNA as a potential biomarker, along with a list of diagnostic kits that are either available in the market, or likely to be approved in the foreseen future.

A detailed analysis of the companies that are actively supporting the development of RNAi therapeutics market, including contract manufacturers, contract researcher organizations and other service providers based on various parameters, such as type of service provider, location of their headquarters and type of RNAi molecule developed.

An informed estimate of the annual clinical and commercial demand for RNAi therapeutics, taking into account the target patient population in ongoing and planned clinical trials of RNAi therapeutics, sponsored by both industry and non-industry players.

A detailed analysis capturing affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the RNAi therapeutics market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. RNAi Therapeutics: Marketed and Development Pipeline

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. RNAi Therapeutics: List of Developers

5.3 RNAi Therapeutics: Regional Landscape

6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

6.3. Methodology

6.4. RNAi Therapeutics Developers: Company Competitive Analysis

6.4. RNAi Therapeutics Developers based in North America

6.5. RNAi Therapeutics Developers based in Europe

6.6. RNAi Therapeutics Developers based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

7. APPROVED AND LATE STAGE RNAi THERAPEUTICS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Onpattro

7.3. Givlaari

7.4. Leqvio

7.5. OxlumoT

7.6. Fitusiran

7.7. Vutrisiran

7.8. SYL 1001

7.9. Vigil-EWS

7.10. SR-061

7.11. Nedosiran

8. TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS AND DELIVERY SYSTEMS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Components of RNAi Delivery Systems

9. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Key Assumptions and Parameters

9.3. Methodology

9.4. Technology Competitiveness Analysis

10. KEY THERAPEUTIC INDICATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Oncological Disorders

10.3. Infectious Diseases

10.4. Metabolic Disorders

10.5. Ophthalmic Diseases

10.6. Genetic Disorders

11. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. RNAi Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis

11.4. Concluding Remarks

12. KEY OPINION LEADERS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. RNAi Therapeutics: Key Opinion Leaders

12.3. Analysis by Type of Organization

12.4. Most Prominent KOLs: Analysis by KOL Strength

12.5. Benchmarking of Key Opinion Leaders (Publisher Analysis versus Third Party Scoring)

13. PATENT ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Scope and Methodology

13.3. RNAi Therapeutics: Patent Analysis

13.4. RNAi Therapeutics: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

13.5. RNAi Therapeutics: Patent Valuation Analysis

14. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

14.3. RNAi Therapeutics: List of Publications

15. RECENT PARTNERSHIPS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Partnership Models

15.3. RNAi Therapeutics: List of Partnerships

16. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Types of Funding

16.3. RNAi Therapeutics: Funding and Investment Analysis

16.4. Concluding Remarks

17. KEY COMMERCIALIZATION STRATEGIES

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Successful Drug Launch Strategy: Publisher Framework

17.3. Successful Drug Launch Strategy: Product Differentiation

17.4. Commonly Adopted Commercialization Strategies based on Stage of Development of the Product

17.5. Approved RNAi Therapeutics

17.6. Key Commercialization Strategies Adopted by RNAi-based Therapy Developers

17.7. Concluding Remarks

18. RNAi IN DIAGNOSTICS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Characteristics of Biomarkers

18.3. Circulating miRNA Biomarkers

18.4. miRNA Biomarkers in Oncological Disorders

18.5. miRNA Biomarkers in Cardiovascular Diseases

18.6. miRNA Based Diagnostic Tests

19. SERVICE PROVIDERS FOR RNAi THERAPEUTICS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Analysis by Types of Service Providers

19.3. RNAi Therapeutics: List of CROs

19.4. RNAi Therapeutics: List of CMOs

19.5. RNAi Therapeutics: List of Consumables and Other Service Providers

20. DEMAND ANALYSIS

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Clinical Demand for RNAi Therapeutics

20.4. Commercial Demand for RNAi Therapeutics

21. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Scope and Limitations

21.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

21.4. Global RNAi Therapeutics Market, 2022-2035

21.5. RNAi Therapeutics Market: Value Creation Analysis

21.6. RNAi Therapeutics Market: Product-wise Sales Forecasts



22. SWOT ANALYSIS



23. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT(S)



24. CONCLUSION



25. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n17yok

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets