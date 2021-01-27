Insights on the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Dyson, Ecovacs Robotics and iRobot Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Vacuum Cleaners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $543.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR



The Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$543.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$775 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Dyson Ltd.

Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.

iRobot Corporation

LG Electronics, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

TABLE 1: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

TABLE 2: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

TABLE 3: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

