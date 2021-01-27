Insights on the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Dyson, Ecovacs Robotics and iRobot Among Others
Jan 27, 2021, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Vacuum Cleaners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $543.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR
The Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$543.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$775 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Dyson Ltd.
- Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.
- iRobot Corporation
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- TABLE 1: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- TABLE 2: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- TABLE 3: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 47
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qln2o8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets