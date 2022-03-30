Insights on the Rolling Stock Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Locomotive Technology, Application and Region

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rolling Stock Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rolling stock market reached a value of US$ 64.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 76.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Rolling stock refers to all wheeled vehicles that run on railway tracks and includes both powered and unpowered coaches, carriages, passenger cars and freight wagons. It is considered to be one of the most cost-effective modes of conveyance for commuters as well as for transporting heavy or bulky goods over long distances. It can also be easily customized as per the exact requirements of the end user and provides a larger carrying capacity in comparison to other forms of transportation. As a result, it offers extensive applicability in various industries such as oil and gas, automotive, and mining where tank wagons are used to transport multiple deliverables, industrial chemicals, petrol and diesel.



The increasing urban population and growing industrial mining activities around the world, which have driven the demand for rapid trams, local passenger and fast metro trains, represent the key factors driving the global rolling stock market. People are increasingly opting for public transports as it reduces on-road congestion and provides a time-saving, comfortable and economical mode of transportation.

Moreover, the innovations in big data and analytics have assisted industrial Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers to streamline their operations and provide digital solutions, real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions to rolling stock users. Furthermore, technological advancements such as magnetic levitation trains (Maglev Trains), application of IoT in communications, signaling, engineering and enhancing onboard experience for the passengers have also catalyzed the growth of the global rolling stock market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.



