Insights on the Rubber Additives Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Rubber Type, Application and Region

The global rubber additives market reached a value of $5.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of $6.70 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Rubber additives are ingredients added to natural and synthetic latex to obtain desirable properties. They include tackifiers, process aids, lubricants, protectants, stabilizers, emulsions, surfactants, polymers, vulcanizing agents, curing agents, antioxidants, crosslinkers, flame retardants, chain transfer agents, and modifiers to control molecular weight.
They also comprise plasticizers to improve flexibility, fillers to enhance durability and performance, and plasticizers to provide flow and reduce compound viscosity. Nowadays, manufacturers are offering an innovative range of rubber additives like dispersions that eliminate cross-contamination of dry pigments, enhance color consistency, and increase product quality, depending on the specific requirements of end users.
As rubber additives find extensive application in the production of tires, the boosting sales of automobiles represent one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Moreover, rubber is employed in the construction of residential and commercial buildings on account of its heat, mechanical stress, and vibration-resistant properties. This, in confluence with the rising consumer spending on real estate properties, is providing a positive outlook to the market.
Apart from this, due to the growing adoption of smart irrigation practices, there is an increase in the usage of rubber additives in the agriculture industry for making hoses that assist in the optimal distribution of water across the fields. Furthermore, rubber additives are used in electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) networks to protect against the hazardous impact of electricity.
Additionally, rising investments by governing agencies of numerous countries in the refurbishment of aging grid technology and establishing sustainable electrical networks in remote areas are propelling the market growth. In line with this, market players are offering specialty additives that can significantly improve the endurance, efficiency, and performance of rubber compounds, which is anticipated to drive the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Akrochem Corporation, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Behn Meyer Holding AG, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Lanxess AG, Nocil Ltd., Solvay S.A., Struktol Company of America LLC (Schill + Seilacher GmbH), Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. and Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global rubber additives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global rubber additives market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the rubber type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global rubber additives market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Rubber Additives Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Activators
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Accelerators
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Vulcanization Inhibitors
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Plasticizers
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Rubber Type
7.1 Natural Rubber
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Synthetic Rubber
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Tire
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Conveyor Belts
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Electric Cables
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Akrochem Corporation
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Arkema S.A.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 BASF SE
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Behn Meyer Holding AG
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Eastman Chemical Company
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Lanxess AG
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Nocil Ltd.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 Solvay S.A.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Struktol Company of America LLC (Schill + Seilacher GmbH)
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.13 Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
