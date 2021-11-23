Insights on the Silicone Film Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Loparex, Polyplex and Sappi Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicone Film Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Membrane Type (Silicone Film, Silicone Coated Film, And Silicone Release Liners), By Film Type, And By End-Use (Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging & Others), And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicone film market size is expected to reach USD 1,484.7 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Silicone films have wide scope of applications in manufacturing of wire insulations, lamps, lighting, and power distribution grids, among others, due to superior dielectric properties and high thermal stability of the films. These are major factors expected to drive market growth.



Silicone resins-based films offer properties such as durability, flexibility, and superior strength, resistance to extreme temperatures, resistance to chemicals, and non-toxic nature. Available types of silicone films include PP-siliconized films, PE-siliconized films, low-density polyethylene films, and high-density polyethylene, etc. These films are widely used in various industries including medical, electronics, and packaging, among others.



Increasing consumption of silicone films in consumer electronics, booming E-commerce and food delivery service sectors, which are resulting in high consumption of silicone films in packaging industry are other major factors expected to drive growth of the global silicone film market.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the membrane type segments, the acrylic membrane segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The silicone elastomer segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020.The polyurethane membrane segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the film type segments, the silicone release liner segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

Among the end-use segments, the electronic segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The medical segment accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2020, followed by the packaging segment.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, due to booming end-use industries and increasing number of manufacturing units of various industrial sectors in countries in the region, coupled with high associated demand for silicone films.

Europe silicone film market accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020, owing to well-established end use industries.

North America silicone film market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing consumption of silicone films in the packaging industry, and presence of major silicone film manufacturers.

silicone film market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing consumption of silicone films in the packaging industry, and presence of major silicone film manufacturers. Companies profiled in the market report include Wacker Chemie, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Elkem, Momentive Performance Materials, Loparex, Dowdupont, Toray Advanced Film, Siliconature, Polyplex, and Sappi Limited. Key players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Silicone Film Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of the all the major players in Silicone Film Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

