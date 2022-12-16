Insights on the Smart Home Appliances Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Apple, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics and Whirlpool Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Home Appliances Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Product (Smart Washing Machines, Smart Air Purifiers, Smart Refrigerators, Smart TV), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Home Appliances Market size is expected to reach $49.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Smart home appliances are Wi-Fi-enabled device that connects to a voice command system or a smart hub, such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or a smart home app. The gadgets in a smart home are interconnected and accessible from a single hub, like a tablet, smartphone, laptop, or gaming console. One home automation system may operate several functions including door locks, televisions, thermostats, cameras, home monitors, lights, and even appliances like the refrigerator.



The user can set time schedules for specific changes to take effect using the system, which is installed on a mobile device or other networked devices. Smart home appliances have self-learning capabilities that allow them to figure out the homeowner's schedules and adjust as necessary. Lighting control in smart homes enables residents to save money on energy costs while using less electricity.



When the owner is away from the house, some home automation systems sound an alarm, while other devices can notify the police or the fire department in the event of an emergency. Once connected, IoT technology, a network of physical items that can collect and share electronic information, includes services like a smart security system, smart doorbell, and smart appliances.



When an appliance is connected to a central system and has the capability to be programmed, controlled remotely, or function on its own, depending on information from sensors detecting elements, like light levels, temperature, or activity, the appliance is said to be a smart appliance. Ideally, as part of a larger smart home, smart appliances are made to work together with other smart devices.



They provide consumers with advantages including better energy management as well as more comfort, convenience, and security. The production of items that consumers desire to buy and use as well as new revenue streams on the basis of factors, like automated consumables replacement or efficiencies in development, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance are all ways that smart appliances can boost manufacturers' profits.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



As smart home appliances are costly, various people were not able to purchase them. In addition, the worldwide supply chain was also disrupted, which posed a challenge of a lack of raw materials required for the production of smart home appliances. Hence, the growth of the smart home appliances market was majorly hampered.

However, given the increased popularity of online/e-commerce sales, the industry is estimated to recover during the forecast period. A lot of consumers have started making improvements to or full remodels of their homes. During the pandemic, several businesses have witnessed an improvement in remodeling efforts. Brands are paying close attention to their target demographic as the market grows and have been modifying their marketing tactics to draw in customers.



Market Growth Factors:

Rising Electricity Costs And Increasing Technological Advancements



Consumers in the home are extremely concerned about the rising expense of electricity bills. An extensive quantity of electricity is used by equipment like air conditioners, refrigerators, water heaters, lighting fixtures, as well as home entertainment systems. The homes are turning to energy-saving measures as a result of these higher expenditures. Smart home appliances that can communicate with each other have become an excellent option in such a situation. As a result, households are implementing smart home gadgets to reduce energy expenditures. Wireless communication technology developments is expected to enable remote control of residential equipment.



Rising Integration Of Wireless Connectivity In Smart Home Appliances



Wireless solutions offer flexibility to end users by lowering the requirement for cables while also eliminating the need to rebuild prevailing residences. To enhance the functionality of smart appliances, numerous new wireless protocols have been created. Apart from existing technologies, like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the introduction of ZigBee as well as Z-Wave is estimated to result in significant technological breakthroughs across the smart appliances market.



The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The below illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Product Launches.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

High Installation And Maintenance Cost



When compared to traditional appliances, smart appliances are more expensive. All of the home's equipment must be connected together via a single communication interface. Depending on the number of appliances and technology used, installation charges can vary significantly and become unaffordable for a customer. Even if it is expected to be beneficial in the long run, it can be challenging for businesses to gain the traction of customers at these prices.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

3.4 Top Winning Strategies

3.4.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.4.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2019, Aug - 2022, Jul) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Smart Home Appliances Market by Distribution Channel

4.1 Global Offline Market by Region

4.2 Global Online Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Smart Home Appliances Market by Product

5.1 Global Smart Washing Machines Market by Region

5.2 Global Smart Air Purifiers Market by Region

5.3 Global Smart Refrigerators Market by Region

5.4 Global Smart TV Market by Region

5.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Smart Home Appliances Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Apple, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.1.6 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Panasonic Corporation

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2.6 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.3.6 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Robert Bosch GmbH (BSH Home Appliances Corporation)

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

7.4.6 SWOT Analysis

7.5 LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.5.6 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Whirlpool Corporation

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expense

7.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.6.6 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Haier Group Corporation)

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.7.4 Research & Development Expense

7.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.8 Electrolux AB

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.9.4 Research & Development Expense

7.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.9.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.10. Miele & Cie. KG

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.10.2.1 Geographical Expansions:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qybmgg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets