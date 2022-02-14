Insights on the Smart Hospital Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Auris Health, Ekso Bionics and Practo Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Hospital Market (2021-2026) by Components, Services Rendered, Application, Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Hospital Market is estimated to be USD 27.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 82.89 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.6%.



Factors such as technological advancements, increased healthcare spending, a sedentary lifestyle, more awareness, and a high acceptance rate of new technologies are driving the growth of the global smart hospital market. The increasing rise in chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, particularly in industrialized nations, has dramatically increased the demand for healthcare solutions in recent decades.

Hospitals are under pressure to make the best use of staff, handle increased demand, deliver the greatest services, and reduce maintenance costs all at the same time, which opens the door for IT firms to enter the market. However, a few factors hindering the market include the expensive cost of linked devices and a lack of knowledge about new technologies like the internet of things.



Rising adoption in emerging economies is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.



The Global Smart Hospital Market is segmented based on Components, Services Rendered, Application, Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence, and Geography.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Modernization of Healthcare Infrastructure

4.1.2 Increasing Use of Smart Devices

4.1.3 Development of IoT Technologies in Healthcare

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Connected Systems

4.2.2 Lack of Management Buy-In

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Investments from Government

4.3.2 Rising Adoption in Emerging Economies

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Inability to Evaluate Technology Solutions



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Medical Devices

6.2.1.1 Wearable External Medical Devices

6.2.1.2 Implanted Medical Devices

6.2.1.3 Stationary and Supportive Medical Devices

6.2.1.4 By Semiconductor Components

6.2.1.4.1 Processors

6.2.1.4.2 Censors

6.2.1.4.3 Connectivity ICS

6.3 Systems and Software

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Professional services

6.4.1.1 Consulting and Integration Services

6.4.1.2 Support and Maintenance Services

6.4.2 Managed Services



7 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Service Rendered

7.1 Introduction

7.2 General

7.3 Specialty

7.4 Super Specialty



8 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Remote Medicine Management

8.3 Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow

8.4 Robot-Assisted Surgery

8.5 Virtual Nursing Assistant

8.6 Outpatient Vigilance

8.7 Medical Connected Imaging

8.8 Medical Assistance

8.9 Others (Fraud Detection, Administration)



9 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Connectivity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Wired

9.3 Wireless

9.3.1 Wi-Fi

9.3.2 RFID

9.3.3 Bluetooth

9.3.4 Others (Zigbee, Near Field Communication (NFC))



10 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Artificial intelligence

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Offering

10.2.1 Hardware

10.2.2 Software

10.2.2.1 AI Platform

10.2.2.2 Solution

10.2.3 Services

10.2.3.1 Deployment and Integration

10.2.3.2 Support and Maintenance

10.3 Technology

10.3.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

10.3.2 Context-Aware Processing

10.3.3 Deep Learning

10.3.4 Querying Method



11 Global Smart Hospital Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Appendix



