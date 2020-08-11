Insights on the Smart Workplace Solutions and Integrated Workplace Management Systems Global Market to 2025 - Featuring AB Electrolux, ABB & AxxonSoft Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Workplace Solutions and Integrated Workplace Management Systems by Technology, Connectivity, Applications, Device Type, Service Delivery Models, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the smart workplace including market trends, growth drivers, market challenges, leading companies, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market segments by categories, product and services, connectivity and communication technology, and regions, providing forecasts from 2020 to 2025.



The report also analyzes smart workplace solution providers with specific market recommendations. In addition, the report evaluates IWMS technology and applications with an assessment of business opportunities and market outlook. Report forecasts include the smart workplace market by technology, connectivity type, applications, device type, service delivery methods, and industry verticals.



The smart workplace is characterized as one that provides a safer, more comfortable, and productive work environment. Intelligent work is closely associated with intelligent buildings and smart facilities. In this context, it is related to various building automation solutions including smart lighting, smart security (such as access control via biometrics), intelligent HVAC systems, and more. Next-generation smart workplaces will include advanced technologies such as detection systems to determine the presence of employees for work space optimization.



While closely tied to smart buildings, it is important to note that the smart workplace is not tied to only a building space as remote work includes home workers, telecommuting, and work while traveling. Accordingly, a larger definition of the smart workplace includes technologies and solutions to enable more efficient and effective workflow and other business operation considerations. A broader definition of smart workplace takes into consideration those technologies and solutions that provide process improvement, workflow improvement, internal and external supply chain management optimization, visibility into product/service usage, opportunities for moving from products to services in an as a Service model, intelligent worker monitoring, data analytics, control of the entire Product Life Cycle (PLM), and more.



One of the most important solutions to optimize the smart workplace is to deploy an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS), which represents a combination of five separate modules (1) Property Management, (2) Facility and Space Management, (3) Maintenance Management, (4) Sustainability and Energy Management, and (5) Technology Management. With IWMS solutions, enterprise organizations are able to optimize asset utilization, energy consumption, technology deployment, building, and infrastructure efficiency, and overall workplace productivity to gain substantial savings in CAPEX and OPEX.



In terms of market developments since the last version of this report, the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a major catalyst for workplace evolution as employees and contractors have been forced to work remotely. This has tested corporate IT and facilities staff in terms of enterprise ability to cope with a highly distributed workforce while a minimal amount of essential staff occupy core business facilities.



Lessons learned from these few months have reinforced the long-held view of the author that the smart workplace ecosystem is much more than just smart buildings or other facilities such as warehouses. The smart workplace is indeed the sum of all assets, production, and processes. This includes core buildings and related infrastructure, inter-facility assets, and mobile/remote employees and their communications and collaboration tools.



Target Audience:

ITC infrastructure providers

IoT app and service providers

Building construction industry

Big Data and Analytics companies

Building management companies

AI and machine learning companies

Enterprise across all industry verticals

Select Report Findings:

The North American integrated smart workplace management application market will reach $710M by 2025

by 2025 The global smart workplace market in the transportation and Logistics vertical will reach $4.38B by 2025

by 2025 Retrofitting existing buildings to accommodate the smart workplace will be a $22B global opportunity by 2025

global opportunity by 2025 The majority of investment in the smart workplace is through large corporations but the growth rates for medium-sized business is much higher

Current COVID-19 operations and preparedness for the next pandemic is driving significant investment in smart workplace integration between core and remote facilities

With commercial real estate taking a hit due to COVID-19, many existing projects have been put on hold, but the previous growth rate will resume after a six to ten-month pause

Report Benefits:

Smart Workplace Market by segments in each category including: Smart Workplace Product & Integrated System, Workplace Transformation Services, and Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS).

Smart Workplace Market by products & integrated systems in each category including: Smart Lighting, Robotics Automation, Security & Access Control, User Interface Device, Smart HVAC Control, EMS, Networking & Visual, Entertainment, Audio-video Conferencing, Fire & Safety Control, Remote Communication, Enterprise Healthcare, and Smart Documentation.

Smart Workplace Market by Workplace Transformation Services including: Enterprise Mobility & Telecom Services, Unified Communication & Collaboration Services, Workplace Upgradation & Migration Services, Asset Management Service, Service Desk, Desktop Virtualization, Field Services, Workplace Automation Services, and Application Management Services.

Smart Workplace Market by IWMS applications and solutions including: Property Management, Maintenance Management, Space & Move Management, Technology Management, Facility Management, Operations & Service Management, Real Estate Management, Environmental & Energy Management, Project Management, Professional Services, and Managed Services.

Smart Workplace Market by Organisation and Building Type including: New Building, Retrofit Building, Large Enterprise, and Small & Medium Enterprises.

Smart Workplace Market by cloud & on-premise deployment including business models: Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Smart Workplace connectivity protocol market including: DALI, WiFi, LPWAN, NEAM, BACnet, LonWorks, KNX/Eib, and Modbus RTU.

Smart Workplace Market by industry vertical including: Financial Institutions (Bank, Insurance & Others), Retail & Consumer Electronics, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing & Automotive, Transportation & Logistics, Telecommunication & IT, Government and Public Sector, Real Estate & Construction, Media & Entertainment, and Education.

Smart Workplace market share by solution providers including: Platform & Automation, OEM, Networking & Infrastructure, Security & Analytics, Connectivity & Service, and System Aggregators.

Smart Workplace Market by regions including: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East & Africa , and Latin America ; and forecasts by market segments & Top Countries in each region.

, , APAC, & , and ; and forecasts by market segments & Top Countries in each region. Smart Workplace connected IoT devices and sensor connected IoT things & objects including: device type, connectivity protocol, industry verticals, regions, and country.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Smart Workplace Ecosystem

2.1 Important Market Segments

2.1.1 Workplace Product and Integrated Systems

2.1.2 Workplace Transformation Services

2.1.3 Integrated Workplace Management Systems

2.2 Ecosystem Players

2.2.1 Platform and Automation Solution Providers

2.2.2 OEM Providers

2.2.3 Networking and Infrastructure Solution Providers

2.2.4 Security and Analytics Solution Providers

2.2.5 Connectivity and Service Providers

2.2.6 System Aggregators

2.2.7 Enterprise End Users

2.3 Facility Management and Life-Cycle Cost Analysis

2.3.1 Facility Management Components

2.3.2 Facility Management Cost Metrics

2.3.3 Facility Management Cost Structure

2.3.4 Facility Management Savings Structure

2.4 Traditional Office vs. Software Driven Automation

2.4.1 Enterprise SaaS Adoption

2.4.2 SaaS Solution Costs

2.4.3 Smart Workplace Job Market



3.0 Company Analysis



4.0 Smart Workplace Forecast Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 Global Digital Twins 2020 - 2025

4.2 Smart Workplace by Building Type 2020 - 2025

4.3 Smart Workplace by Organization Type 2020 - 2025

4.4 Smart Workplace by Deployment 2020 - 2025

4.4.1 Smart Workplace Cloud Deployment by Business Model 2020 - 2025

4.5 Smart Workplace by Connectivity Protocol 2020 - 2025

4.6 Smart Workplace by Industry Vertical 2020 - 2025

4.7 Smart Workplace by Value Chain Partner 2020 - 2025

4.8 Smart Workplace by Region 2020 - 2025

4.9 Smart Workplace Segments 2020 - 2025

4.10 Smart Workplace Product and Integrated Systems 2020 - 2025

4.10.1 Smart Workplace Smart Lighting Systems 2020 - 2025

4.10.1.1 Smart Workplace Smart Lighting System by Lamp Type 2020 - 2025

4.10.1.1 Smart Workplace Smart Lighting Market by Component 2020 - 2025

4.10.2 Smart Workplace Robotics Automation by Product Type 2020 - 2025

4.10.2.1 Smart Workspace Applications Type 2020 - 2025

4.10.2.1 Smart Workplace Security and Access Control Type 2020 - 2025

4.10.3 Smart Workplace User Interface Devices Type 2020 - 2025

4.10.4 Smart Workplace Smart HVAC Product and Component Type 2020 - 2025

4.10.5 Smart Workplace Energy Management Services by Product Type 2020 - 2025

4.10.6 Smart Workplace Networking and Visual Market Product Type 2020 - 2025

4.10.7 Smart Workplace Entertainment System by Product 2020 - 2025

4.10.8 Smart Workplace Audio-Video Conferencing by Product Type 2020 - 2025

4.10.9 Smart Workplace Fire and Safety Control by Product Type 2020 - 2025

4.10.10 Smart Workplace Remote Communication by Product Type 2020 - 2025

4.10.11 Smart Workplace Healthcare by Product Type 2020 - 2025

4.11 Smart Workplace Transformation by Service Type 2020 - 2025

4.12 Integrated Smart Workplace Management System 2020 - 2025

4.13 Integrated Smart Workplace Management Application by Type 2020 - 2025

4.13.1 Integrated Property Management by Application Type 2020 - 2025

4.13.2 Integrated Maintenance Management by Application Type 2020 - 2025

4.13.3 Integrated Space and Move Management by Application Type 2020 - 2025

4.13.4 Integrated Technology Management by Application Type 2020 - 2025

4.14 Integrated Smart Workplace Management Solution by Type 2020 - 2025

4.15 Integrated Smart Workplace Management by Service Type 2020 - 2025

4.16 Integrated Smart Workplace Management Professional Service by Type 2020 - 2025



5.0 North America Smart Workplace Forecast 2020 to 2027



6.0 South America Smart Workplace Forecast 2020 to 2027



7.0 Europe Smart Workplace Forecast 2020 to 2027



8.0 APAC Smart Workplace Forecast 2020 to 2027



9.0 MEA Smart Workplace Forecast 2020 to 2027



10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned



AB Electrolux

ABB Ltd.

Accenture PLC

Accruent LLC

Acuity Brands Inc.

Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.

Anixter International

ARCHIBUS Inc.

ASSA ABLOY Group

Atos Se

ATOSS Software AG

Axis Communications AB

AxxonSoft

Bosch Hausgerate GmbH

Bosch Security Systems

Bosch Thermotechnology GmbH

Bridgelux Inc.

Capgemini SE

CBRE

ChromoGenics

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems Inc.

Cognizant

CONDECO

Cree Inc.

Crestron Electronics

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dialight Plc

Diamond Glass

DXC Technology

Eaton Corporation Plc

EControl-Glas GmbH & Co. KG

Elisa Corporation

Emerson Electric Company

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

FLIR Systems

FM: Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric

Genetec

Gesimat GmbH

Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

Haier Group Corporation

HCL Technologies Limited

Heliotrope Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International

IBM Corporation

Indus Systems Inc.

Infosys Limited

Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

Intel Corporation

Intelligent Glass

iOFFICE Corporation

JLL

Johnson Controls

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Kronos Incorporated

Lennox International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Lutron Electronics

Midea Group

Miele

MLS Electronics Co. Ltd

NEC Corporation

NICE Systems Ltd.

NJW Limited

Nortek

NTT DATA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

OSRAM Licht AG

Paloma Industries Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Philips Lumileds

Planon Corporation

Pleotint LLC

Polytronix Inc.

RavenWindow

Reflexis Systems Inc.

Research Frontiers

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAGE Electrochromics Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric

Scienstry

Siemens AG

Smart Office Solutions

StarHub

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Telkom SA Soc Ltd.

Telus Communications

The SMART Workplace

Toshiba Corporation

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

Unisys Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Vaillant Group

Virtual Operations

Vista Window Company

Whirlpool Corporation

Wipro Limited

WRLD3D

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n18ub2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

