Insights on the Soap Dispenser Global Market to 2026 - Featuring American Specialties, Askon Hygiene Products and Liberty Industries Among Others

The Global Soap Dispenser Market is projected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period owing to rising awareness towards hand hygiene to prevent communicable infections like COVID-19. Increasing initiatives and programs by governments and health organisations like WHO about importance of hand washing is propelling the demand for soap dispensers around the globe. Additionally, increasing availability of customized and variety of products is expected to boost the hand wash market in the coming years.



The pandemic situation caused by COVID-19 is contributing to the increasing adoption of hand wash practices as hand hygiene has been identified as the best solution for prevention of disease. Therefore, soap dispensers are increasingly being installed at both public as well as residential places.



The Global Soap Dispenser Market has been segmented based on type, product type, capacity, soap type, end-user, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into manual and automatic soap dispensers. The automatic segment is expected to undergo highest growth during the forecast period as they contain sensing device which provides hands-free usage, ensuring less contact with germs and bacteria while using the soap dispenser. Due to these reasons, automatic dispensers are highly being installed at public places like restrooms, airports and hospitals.



Based on distribution channel, the Global Soap Dispenser Market is segmented into the offline and online market. The offline market is further segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, independent retailers, pharmacies and drugstores, convenience stores, cash and carry stores and department stores. Among them, the offline segment, particularly hypermarkets and supermarkets hold dominance in the global market owing to their large presence. Also, consumers tend to buy soap dispensers from hypermarkets and supermarkets as they usually offer wide variety of products to choose from.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Soap Dispenser Market are ORCHIDS INTERNATIONAL, American Specialties, Inc., ZAF ENTERPRISES, BRIGHT PANCAR SDN. BHD, Askon Hygiene Products Pvt., Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd., Hokwang Industries Co., Liberty Industrie, Kutol Products and Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc. The leading market players are investing in launching automatic soap dispensers owing to the surge in their demand. The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has led to huge demand in soap dispensers are manufacturers are increasingly being occupied in fulfilling the market demand.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the Global Soap Dispenser Market, in terms of value & volume.

To define, classify and forecast the Global Soap Dispenser Market on the basis of type, product type, capacity, soap type, end-user, distribution channel and regional distribution.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting the Global Soap Dispenser Market into five regions, namely, North America , South America , Europe , Asia Pacific and MEA.

, , , and MEA. To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Global Soap Dispenser Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the Global Soap Dispenser Market.

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the Global Soap Dispenser Market.

To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of soap dispenser globally.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Soap Dispenser Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Product Awareness

5.3. Brand Awareness



6. Global Soap Dispenser Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Wall-Mounted, Counter-Mounted)

6.2.2. By Product Type (Manual, Automatic)

6.2.3. By Capacity (< 250 ml, 250ml to 500 ml, And 500ml to 1000 ml)

6.2.4. By Soap Type (Foam Soap, Liquid Soap)

6.2.5. By End User (Residential, Commercial (Hospitals, Airports, Schools, Hotels & Restaurants, Others), Others)

6.2.6. By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, Pharmacies and Drugstores, Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry Stores, and Department Stores)

6.2.7. By Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa)

6.2.8. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Soap Dispenser Market Outlook



8. North America Soap Dispenser Market Outlook

9. South America Soap Dispenser Market Outlook



10. Europe Soap Dispenser Market Outlook



11. MEA Soap Dispenser Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. ORCHIDS INTERNATIONAL

15.2. American Specialties, Inc.,

15.3. ZAF ENTERPRISES

15.4. BRIGHT PANCAR SDN. BHD

15.5. Askon Hygiene Products Pvt.

15.6. Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd,

15.7. Hokwang Industries Co.

15.8. Liberty Industries

15.9. Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.

15.10. Kutol Products



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



