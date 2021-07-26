Insights on the Solid-State Cooling Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Crystal, Ferrotec Holdings and Micropelt Among Others
DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid-State Cooling Market Research Report by Product, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Solid-State Cooling Market size was estimated at USD 536.31 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 597.97 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.83% to reach USD 1,049.27 Million by 2026.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Solid-State Cooling to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product, the Solid-State Cooling Market was examined across Cooling Systems and Refrigeration System. The Cooling Systems was further studied across Air Conditioners and Chillers. The Refrigeration System was further studied across Freezers and Refrigerators.
- Based on Type, the Solid-State Cooling Market was examined across Multi Stage, Single Stage, and Thermocycler.
- Based on End User, the Solid-State Cooling Market was examined across Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial, Research, and Semiconductor and Electronics. The Semiconductor and Electronics was further studied across Laser Diode Cooling, Microprocessor Cooling, and Semiconductor Wafer Probes.
- Based on Geography, the Solid-State Cooling Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Solid-State Cooling Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market, including Crystal Ltd., EVERREDtronics Ltd, Ferrotec Holdings, HI-Z Technology Inc, HUI Mao Cooling Equipment Co Ltd, II-VI Marlow, KELK Ltd., Kryotherm Company, Laird Thermal Systems, Micropelt, RMT Ltd, TE Technology Inc, TEC Microsystems, Thermion Company, and Thermonamic Electronics Corp Ltd.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Solid-State Cooling Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Solid-State Cooling Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing awareness of green energy and focus on curbing greenhouse gas emissions
5.1.1.2. Simultaneous heating and cooling properties of solid-state cooling systems
5.1.1.3. Growing demand for precise temperature control and below ambient cooling
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of solid-state cooling systems than conventional cooling and refrigeration systems
5.1.2.2. Low energy conversion efficiency rate of single-stage solid-state cooling modules
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing use of solid-state cooling systems in various applications
5.1.3.2. Growing awareness by various governments
5.1.3.3. Growing internet of things consequently increases demand for more data storage, resulting in more cooling needs
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Unmet customer needs by standard solution
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Solid-State Cooling Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cooling Systems
6.2.1. Air Conditioners
6.2.2. Chillers
6.3. Refrigeration System
6.3.1. Freezers
6.3.2. Refrigerators
7. Solid-State Cooling Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Multi Stage
7.3. Single Stage
7.4. Thermocycler
8. Solid-State Cooling Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Aerospace
8.3. Automotive
8.4. Consumer
8.5. Healthcare
8.6. Industrial
8.7. Research
8.8. Semiconductor and Electronics
8.8.1. Laser Diode Cooling
8.8.2. Microprocessor Cooling
8.8.3. Semiconductor Wafer Probes
9. Americas Solid-State Cooling Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Solid-State Cooling Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Solid-State Cooling Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Crystal Ltd.
13.2. EVERREDtronics Ltd
13.3. Ferrotec Holdings
13.4. HI-Z Technology Inc
13.5. HUI Mao Cooling Equipment Co Ltd
13.6. II-VI Marlow
13.7. KELK Ltd.
13.8. Kryotherm Company
13.9. Laird Thermal Systems
13.10. Micropelt
13.11. RMT Ltd
13.12. TE Technology Inc
13.13. TEC Microsystems
13.14. Thermion Company
13.15. Thermonamic Electronics Corp Ltd
14. Appendix
