Insights on the Spa Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Shift Towards Health and Wellness Activities is Driving Growth

The global Spa market in 2021 was valued at USD 95 Billion and is projected to reach USD 185.5 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the projected period.



Increasing shift towards health & wellness activities coupled with the rise in lifestyle-related ailments is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing disposable income among middle class families is also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, spread of diseases and other health risk associated with spa treatments is estimated to restrain the market growth.



Growth Influencers:

Increasing shift towards health and wellness activities



Rising awareness regarding health and wellness activities is growing the adoption of spa across the globe. Spa offers various benefits such as helps to de-stress, to make the skin more radiant, enhances sleep, releases dopamine & serotonin, helps with anti-aging, reduces headaches, helps to relive pain, to smooth skin, improves blood flow & circulation, and enhances confidence, among others. Therefore, all these benefits are increasing the shift towards health and wellness activities, which boosts the market growth.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Spa market include Planet Beach, Hot Springs Resort & Spa, Bannatyne Spa, Marriott International, Massage Envy, Rancho La Puerta, Banyan Tree Holdings, Marilyn Monroe Spas, Miraval Resorts, Massage Green Spa, Siam Wellness Group, Four Fountains, The Ritz - Carlton Spa, Windsor Hotel, Lspas SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Other Prominent Players.

The cumulative market share of the top 10 players is more than 25%. Banyan Tree Holdings has products such as Spa & WellBeing, Banyan Tree Spa Sanya, Banyan Tree Spa Mayakoba, Banyan Tree Spa Tamouda Bay, Banyan Tree Spa Samui, and Banyan Tree Spa Krabi.



These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in February 2022, Miraval Resorts & Spas added Wyndhurst Manor's Wyndhurst Mansion, 3 charming carriage houses, and a fine-dining restaurant to its portfolio. The new accommodations are expected to launch by April 2022.



The global Spa market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Spa market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Industry Outlook: Sector Wise Share in Global Wellness Economy, 2020; Wellness Expenditure, By Region, 2020, in USD Trillion

Competitive Dashboard: Global, Japan , China

The global Spa market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Spa Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Spa Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Spa Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Spa Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Spa Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Spa Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Spa Market?

