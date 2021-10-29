Insights on the Spinnaker Pole Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spinnaker Pole Market by Material, Boat Length, Distribution Channel and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spinnaker pole market size was valued at $450.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,254.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030. On spinnakers, a spinnaker pole is utilized. It is simply spar, which is most often used in both yachts and dinghies. The management and support of various headsails, particularly the spinnaker, is an essential role of the spinnaker pole. Spinnaker poles are small and light, and they're also known as whisker poles.



The spinnaker pole market is witnessing growth due to rapid rise in tourism sector, water sports and purchasing of customized boat for personal enjoyment. However, spinnaker poles are one of those products that aren't mass-produced in big quantities. Spinnaker poles are a customized product, and businesses produce them to the specifications of their customers. As a result, customization increases the price of the spinnaker pole. This might be a major stumbling block to the spinnaker pole market's expansion.



Many firms in the spinnaker pole industry are working on new products and bringing them to the market. These new goods are more technologically sophisticated than their prior product line. These new goods work more efficiently and effectively, and they are extensively employed in the business. For instance, in December 2020, Selden Mast AB launched carbon mast spinnaker for the concept of cruising. This carbon fiber furling spinnaker is designed for a furling mainsail with big headboard and full roach. Hence, these new products also enhance the performance of cruising boats and are widely utilized in the industry.



The market is classified on the basis of material, boat length, distribution channel, application and region. By material, the market is divided into aluminum and carbon. By boat length, the market is classified into small boat, midrange boat and big boat. By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. By application, the market is divided into professional sports and cruising.



Region wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The key market players profiled in the spinnaker pole market report include AG+Spars, Allen Brother LTD, Axxon Composites, Competition Composites, Inc., CST composites, Hoel Composites, Offshore Spars Co., Selden Mast AB, Sparcraft, Z Spars UK.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging spinnaker pole market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the spinnaker pole market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global spinnaker pole market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players within spinnaker pole market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the spinnaker pole industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Market player positioning, 2020

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing preference of travellers for luxury tourism

3.5.1.2. Yacht tourism to boost the demand for yachts and sail boat in the upcoming years

3.5.1.3. Shift toward alternative sources of energy and rising disposable income coupled with purchasing power

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High cost associated with yacht charter

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Change in sailboat and yacht infrastructure

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



CHAPTER 4: SPINNAKER POLE MARKET, BY MATERIAL

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by material

4.2. Aluminium

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by aluminum spinnaker pole

4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Carbon

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by carbon spinnaker pole

4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 5: SPINNAKER POLE MARKET, BY BOAT LENGTH

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by boat length

5.2. Small Boat

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Midrange Boat

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. Big Boat

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 6: SPINNAKER POLE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.2. Online

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. Offline

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 7: SPINNAKER POLE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2. Professional Sports

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3. Cruising

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 8: SPINNAKER POLE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. AG + SPARS

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executive

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.2. ALLEN BROTHERS LTD.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executive

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.3. AXXON COMPOSITES

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executive

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.4. COMPETITION COMPOSITES, INC.

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executive

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.5. CST COMPOSITES

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executive

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Product portfolio

9.6. HOEL COMPOSITES

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executive

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.7. OFFSHORE SPARS CO.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executive

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business segments

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.8. SELDEN MAST AB

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executive

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. SPARCRAFT

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executive

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.10. Z SPARS UK

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executive

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Operating business segments

9.10.5. Product portfolio

