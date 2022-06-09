Insights on the Steel Grating Global Market to 2027 - by Material Type, Fabrication. Surface Type, Application, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steel Grating Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steel grating market reached a value of US$ 191.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 254.0 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.50% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Steel gratings, also known as bar gratings, are open grid assemblies of metal bars that hold heavy loads with minimal weight. They offer durability, sustainability, high tensile strength, anti-deformation properties, ventilation and penetration of light, and ease of cleaning, fixation and dismantling.

As a result, they are widely used in floors, mezzanines, stair treads, fencing, and maintenance platforms of factories, workshops, motor rooms, trolley channels, boilers, and heavy equipment areas. Besides this, they find extensive applications in residential and commercial spaces as steel gratings are available in powder-coated carbon, galvanized, and stainless steel around the world.



There is currently a considerable rise in the employment of steel gratings in the construction of platforms, drainage and trench covers. This, along with rapid industrialization across the globe, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, governments of several countries, especially in developing economies, are extensively investing in infrastructure development, which is positively influencing the market.

In addition, the increasing utilization of steel gratings in wastewater treatment plants to withstand corrosive and high-moisture environments is contributing to the growth of the market. Besides this, they are widely used in drilling platforms to explore offshore oil and natural gas resources due to their high bearing capacity and explosion-proof and non-slip properties.

Additionally, a rising number of walkways for pedestrians, physically challenged and old age people, and children to walk freely and safely on roads and gardens is stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, key market players are offering various customizations like accessories and fabrications of grating products to end users, which is projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alabama Metal Industries Corporation (Gibraltar Industries Inc.), IKG, Interstate Gratings LLC, Lionweld Kennedy Flooring Limited (Hill & Smith Holdings), Lichtgitter GmbH, Marco Specialty Steel Inc., Meiser GmbH, Nucor Corporation, Ohio Gratings Inc., P&R Metals Inc., Sinosteel Corporation and Valmont Industries Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global steel grating market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global steel grating market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fabrication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the surface type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global steel grating market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Steel Grating Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Carbon Steel Grating

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Stainless Steel Grating

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Mild Steel Grating

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Fabrication

7.1 Welded Steel Grating

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Swage Locked Grating

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Press Locked Grating

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Riveted Grating

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Close Mesh Steel Grating

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Surface Type

8.1 Serrated Steel Grating

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Plain Steel Grating

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Walkways

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Stair Treads

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Platforms

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Security Fence

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Drainage Covers

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Trench Covers

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

10.1 Oil and Gas

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Food Processing

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Pharmaceuticals

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Cement

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Chemical

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Mining

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Marine

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast

10.8 Civil Engineering

10.8.1 Market Trends

10.8.2 Market Forecast

10.9 Wastewater Treatment

10.9.1 Market Trends

10.9.2 Market Forecast

10.10 Others

10.10.1 Market Trends

10.10.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Alabama Metal Industries Corporation (Gibraltar Industries Inc.)

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 IKG

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Interstate Gratings LLC

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Lionweld Kennedy Flooring Limited (Hill & Smith Holdings)

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 Lichtgitter GmbH

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Marco Specialty Steel Inc.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 Meiser GmbH

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 Nucor Corporation

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Ohio Gratings Inc.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10 P&R Metals Inc.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11 Sinosteel Corporation

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12 Valmont Industries Inc.

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12.3 Financials

16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis



