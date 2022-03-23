Insights on the Structural Adhesives and Sealants for EV Batteries Global Market to 2031 - Increasing Trend for Lightweight Adhesives Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structural Adhesives and Sealants for EV Batteries - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries is expected to reach $305.5 million by 2031 from $53.1 million in 2021, growing with a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

According to studies, the structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries is driven by several factors such as proliferating adoption of electric vehicles, rising need for lightweight vehicles, rising emphasis on increasing crashworthiness of electric vehicles, as well as improving the thermal management and impact resistance of battery packs.

Key Companies Profiled

3M, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Dow, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Elkem ASA, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Dymax Corporation, Jowat SE, LORD Corporation, Permabond LLC, Polytec PT GmbH

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the driving factors for the global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries from 2021 to 2031?

What are the major challenges and growth opportunities in the global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry?

Which are the major players, and what strategic measures are being taken to increase their presence and market share? What are the key developmental strategies implemented by key players to sustain in the competitive market?

Which product type will lead the global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries by 2031?

Which are the major patents filled in the structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries?

Structural Adhesives and Sealants for EV Batteries

Adhesives and sealants played a vital role in the advancement of vehicle electrification technology. Adhesives and sealants offer enhanced range and protection and improved battery to the electric vehicle (EV) batteries. These materials will lead to the development of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) battery cells, packs, and modules in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries by Propulsion Type

BEV sales are expected to overtake the sales of HEVs and PHEVs, owing to the reduction in the cost of pure electric vehicles, coupled with the evolution of EV infrastructure in many countries. The rise of BEVs makes it imperative for automotive OEMs to ensure that adhesives and sealants optimize the thermal management and driving system in EVs.

Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries by Application

In EV batteries, adhesives and sealants are primarily used for reliable and long-lasting bonding and sealing. These adhesives and sealants provide sealing and bonding along with shielding against vibration and shock. They also shield the battery from external contamination. The rising adoption of electric vehicles across the globe will prosper the product usage for structural application in coming years.

Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries by Vehicle Type

The passenger vehicle segment is likely to hold majority of the market share in global structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries in 2031. It can be ascribed to the rising adoption of passenger EVs in both developing and developed economies. In 2020, more than 3 million units of electric passenger cars were registered across the globe, led by Europe and China. Increasing stringent emission norms coupled with supportive government schemes and subsidies has bolstered the demand for passenger EVs in recent years and is likely to bolster the product demand in the near future.

Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries by Product

Polyurethane-based adhesives and sealants offer excellent adhesion and can bond many different substrates like metal, wood, and plastic. They offer excellent chemical resistance, high resistance against humidity, and other environmental aspects.

Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries by Region

China dominated the structural adhesives and sealants market for EV batteries in 2021 and is anticipated to uphold its dominance throughout the forecast period 2022-2031. The country accounts for more than 50% of EV battery production globally. The country has the largest EV fleet size and dominates in terms of EV battery production across the globe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rising Acceptance of Electric Vehicles

1.2.1.2 Shifting Focus Toward Vehicle Light-Weighting

1.2.1.3 Increasing Importance of Thermal Management and Impact Resistance of Battery Packs

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Volatility in the Prices of Raw Materials

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development and Innovation

1.2.3.2 Market Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Increasing Trend for Lightweight Adhesives

1.2.5.2 Growing Need for Low VOC Adhesives

1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

1.4 Start-up Landscape

1.4.1 Key Start-ups in the Ecosystem

2 Application

2.1 Global Structural Adhesives and Sealants for EV Batteries (by Application)

2.1.1 Global Structural Adhesives and Sealants for EV Batteries (by Propulsion Type)

2.1.1.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

2.1.1.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

2.1.1.3 Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) Electric Vehicle

2.1.2 Global Structural Adhesives and Sealants for EV Batteries (by Application)

2.1.2.1 Structural

2.1.2.2 Thermal

2.1.3 Global Structural Adhesives and Sealants for Electric Vehicle Batteries (by Vehicle Type)

2.1.3.1 Passenger Vehicle

2.1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

2.2 Demand Analysis for Global Structural Adhesives and Sealants for EV Batteries

2.2.1 By Propulsion Type

2.2.1.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

2.2.1.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

2.2.1.3 Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) Electric Vehicle

2.2.2 By Application

2.2.2.1 Structural

2.2.2.2 Thermal

2.2.3 By Vehicle Type

2.2.3.1 Passenger Vehicle

2.2.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

3 Products

3.1 Types of Adhesives and Sealants for Electric Vehicle Batteries

3.1.1 Epoxy

3.1.2 Polyurethane

3.1.3 Silicone

3.1.4 Acrylate

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Demand Analysis for Global Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries

3.2.1 Global Structural Adhesives and Sealants Market for EV Batteries (by Product), Value and Volume Data, 2021-2031

3.2.1.1 Epoxy

3.2.1.2 Polyurethane

3.2.1.3 Silicone

3.2.1.4 Acrylate

3.2.1.5 Others

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate and Market Share Matrix, 2021

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix

3.4 Technology Roadmap

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Product Matrix

5.3 Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mle6rc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets