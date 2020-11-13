Insights on the Surgical Drainage Devices Global Market to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Drainage Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019- 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global Surgical Drainage Devices Market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global Surgical Drainage Devices Market for the period 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global Surgical Drainage Devices Market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market. Key players operating in the global Surgical Drainage Devices Market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global Surgical Drainage Devices Market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Report

What is the scope of growth of product companies in the Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global Surgical Drainage Devices Market between 2019 and 2027?

What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market?

Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for Surgical Drainage Devices providers?

Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global Surgical Drainage Devices Market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Product Type Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (Us$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Recent Major Industry Events Related to Surgical Drainage Devices Market

5.2. New Technologies and Patents



6. Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

6.2. Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

6.2.1. Active Drainage

6.2.2. Passive Drainage

6.3. Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Attractiveness, by Product Type



7. Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

7.2. Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

7.2.1. General Surgery

7.2.2. Neurosurgery

7.2.3. Obsterics/Gynecology

7.2.4. Orthopedics

7.2.5. Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery

7.2.6. Thoracic and Cardiovascular

7.3. Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Attractiveness, by Application



8. Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

8.2. Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

8.2.1. Hospitals

8.2.2. Independent Clinics

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Attractiveness, by End-user



9. Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia-Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. North America Surgical Drainage Devices Market Attractiveness, by Region



10. North America Surgical Drainage Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Key Findings

10.2. North America Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

10.2.1. Active Drainage

10.2.2. Passive Drainage

10.3. North America Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

10.3.1. General Surgery

10.3.2. Neurosurgery

10.3.3. Obsterics/Gynecology

10.3.4. Orthopedics

10.3.5. Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery

10.3.6. Thoracic and Cardiovascular

10.4. North America Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user 2017-2027

10.4.1. Hospitals

10.4.2. Independent Clinics

10.4.3. Others

10.5. North America Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027

10.5.1. U.S.

10.5.2. Canada

10.6. North America Surgical Drainage Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.6.1. by Product Type

10.6.2. by Application

10.6.3. by End-user

10.6.4. by Country



11. Europe Surgical Drainage Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.1.1. Key Findings

11.2. Europe Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

11.2.1. Active Drainage

11.2.2. Passive Drainage

11.3. Europe Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

11.3.1. General Surgery

11.3.2. Neurosurgery

11.3.3. Obsterics/Gynecology

11.3.4. Orthopedics

11.3.5. Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery

11.3.6. Thoracic and Cardiovascular

11.4. Europe Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

11.4.1. Hospitals

11.4.2. Independent Clinics

11.4.3. Others

11.5. Europe Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2017-2027

11.5.1. Germany

11.5.2. U.K.

11.5.3. France

11.5.4. Spain

11.5.5. Italy

11.5.6. Rest of Europe

11.6. Europe Surgical Drainage Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.6.1. by Product Type

11.6.2. by Application

11.6.3. by End-user

11.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region



12. Asia-Pacific Surgical Drainage Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.1.1. Key Findings

12.2. Asia-Pacific Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

12.2.1. Active Drainage

12.2.2. Passive Drainage

12.3. Asia-Pacific Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

12.3.1. General Surgery

12.3.2. Neurosurgery

12.3.3. Obsterics/Gynecology

12.3.4. Orthopedics

12.3.5. Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery

12.3.6. Thoracic and Cardiovascular

12.4. Asia-Pacific Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

12.4.1. Hospitals

12.4.2. Independent Clinics

12.4.3. Others

12.5. Asia-Pacific Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2017-2027

12.5.1. China

12.5.2. Japan

12.5.3. India

12.5.4. Australia & New Zealand

12.5.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.6. Asia-Pacific Surgical Drainage Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.6.1. by Product Type

12.6.2. by Application

12.6.3. by End-user

12.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region



13. Latin America Surgical Drainage Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.1.1. Key Findings

13.2. Latin America Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

13.2.1. Active Drainage

13.2.2. Passive Drainage

13.3. Latin America Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

13.3.1. General Surgery

13.3.2. Neurosurgery

13.3.3. Obsterics/Gynecology

13.3.4. Orthopedics

13.3.5. Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery

13.3.6. Thoracic and Cardiovascular

13.4. Latin America Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

13.4.1. Hospitals

13.4.2. Independent Clinics

13.4.3. Others

13.5. Latin America Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2017-2027

13.5.1. Brazil

13.5.2. Mexico

13.5.3. Rest of Latin America Latin America

13.6. Latin America Surgical Drainage Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.6.1. by Product Type

13.6.2. by Application

13.6.3. by End-user

13.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region



14. Middle East & Africa Surgical Drainage Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Introduction

14.1.1. Key Findings

14.2. Middle East & Africa Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

14.2.1. Active Drainage

14.2.2. Passive Drainage

14.3. Middle East & Africa Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

14.3.1. General Surgery

14.3.2. Neurosurgery

14.3.3. Obsterics/Gynecology

14.3.4. Orthopedics

14.3.5. Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery

14.3.6. Thoracic and Cardiovascular

14.4. Middle East & Africa Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

14.4.1. Hospitals

14.4.2. Independent Clinics

14.4.3. Others

14.5. Middle East & Africa Surgical Drainage Devices Market Value (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2017-2027

14.5.1. Gcc Countries

14.5.2. South Africa

14.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

14.6. Middle East & Africa Surgical Drainage Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.6.1. by Product Type

14.6.2. by Application

14.6.3. by End-user

14.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of Companies)

15.2. Market Share / Position Analysis, by Company, 2018

15.3. Competitive Business Strategies

15.4. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



B. Braun Melsungen AG

BD

Cook Medical

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

Stryker

Johnson and Johnson

Cardinal Health

REDAX

Smith & Nephew plc

Acelity L.P. Inc

Integra LifeSciences

Medela AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1ealk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



