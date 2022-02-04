Insights on the Surgical Gloves Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Top Glove, Ansell and 3M Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Gloves Market By Type (Nitrile, Latex, Neoprene, Others), By Origin, By Distribution Channel (Distributors/Wholesalers, Direct Sales, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Stores, Others), By Form, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surgical Gloves Market value in the year 2021 was $3274.28 million, that is expected to further grow with a CAGR of 11.94% in the forecast period, 2023-2027 to reach market value of $6474.84 million by 2027.

The Global Surgical Gloves Market growth can be attributed to surging patient counts suffering from chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases, cancer, etc. Approach towards the treatment for these chronic diseases through surgical methods is further driving the growth of the Global Surgical Gloves Market in the upcoming five years. Moreover, increasing concerns and awareness regarding hospital borne infections, and cross contamination during surgical processes are further anticipated to support the growth of the Global Surgical Gloves Market in the next five years.

Furthermore, recent pandemic situation further escalated the demand for surgical gloves. Common population also started using surgical gloves due to scare of the viral infection. Risks of cross contamination during the pandemic multiplied rapidly, looking at the increasing number of patients and death count due to the infection, surgeons and experts conducted only emergency surgeries, that mildly affected the market growth. Although, growing number of healthcare facilities including hospitals, ambulatory care centers, etc., aided the market growth and compensated any setbacks.



The Global Surgical Gloves Market segmentation is based on type, origin, distribution channel, form, application, region and company. Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into nitrile, latex, neoprene, and others. Nitrile surgical gloves are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the account of advantages of nitrile gloves over other type of surgical gloves, like puncture-resistance, no risk of risk of latex allergy reactions, longer shelf life.



Top Glove Corporation Bhd., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Cardinal Health, Inc., Semperit AG Holding, Ansell Limited, Motex Healthcare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., HL Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd, Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Co., Ltd., Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Careplus Group Berhad, Jiangsu Cureguard Glove Co., Ltd., Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Guangzhou Junda Gloves Co., Ltd., Crown Healthcare (K) Ltd., are some of the major players operating in the Global Surgical Gloves Market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Surgical Gloves Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Surgical Gloves Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Global Surgical Gloves Market based on type, distribution channel, form, application, region, and competitional landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Surgical Gloves Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Surgical Gloves Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Surgical Gloves Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Surgical Gloves Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Surgical Gloves Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Surgical Gloves Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Preferences for Surgical Gloves Across Surgeons, By Origin

5.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision of Surgical Gloves



6. Global Surgical Gloves Market Outlook, 2017-2027

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Nitrile, Latex, Neoprene, Others)

6.2.2. By Origin (Synthetic v/s Natural)

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Distributors/Wholesalers, Direct Sales, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Stores, Others)

6.2.4. By Form (Non-Powdered v/s Powdered)

6.2.5. By Application (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others)

6.2.6. By Region

6.2.7. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map

6.3.1. By Type

6.3.2. By Origin

6.3.3. By Region



7. North America Surgical Gloves Market Outlook, 2017-2027



8. Europe Surgical Gloves Market Outlook, 2017-2027



9. Asia-Pacific Surgical Gloves Market Outlook, 2017-2027



10. South America Surgical Gloves Market Outlook, 2017-2027



11. Middle East and Africa Surgical Gloves Market Outlook, 2017-2027



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles (SWOT Analysis of Top 5 Players Profiled)

14.2.1. Top Glove Corporation Bhd

14.2.2. Supermax Corporation Berhad

14.2.3. Hartalega Holdings Berhad

14.2.4. Cardinal Health, Inc.

14.2.5. Semperit AG Holding

14.2.6. Ansell Limited

14.2.7. Motex Healthcare Corporation

14.2.8. Medline Industries, Inc.

14.2.9. 3M Company

14.2.10. Honeywell International Inc.

14.2.11. HL Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd

14.2.12. Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Co., Ltd.

14.2.13. Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

14.2.14. Careplus Group Berhad

14.2.15. Jiangsu Cureguard Glove Co., Ltd.

14.2.16. Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.17. Molnlycke Health Care AB

14.2.18. Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.19. Guangzhou Junda Gloves Co., Ltd.

14.2.20. Crown Healthcare (K) Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



