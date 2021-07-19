Insights on the Synthesized Speech Devices Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Lingraphica, Prentke Romich Company and Saltillo Among Others

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthesized Speech Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthesized Speech Devices estimated at US$116.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$231.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR

The Synthesized Speech Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):

  • Abilia Toby Churchill Limited
  • AMDi
  • Lingraphica
  • Prentke Romich Company, Inc.
  • Saltillo Corporation
  • Textspeak
  • Tobii Dynavox
  • Zygo USA
  • Zyteq Pty Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 35

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydzn5b

