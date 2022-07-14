Insights on the Syringes Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Material, Usage, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region

Jul 14, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syringes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global syringes market reached a value of US$ 16.51 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 27.45 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.84% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Syringes are medical devices used by healthcare professionals to withdraw fluid from the body or inject medication through intravenous (IV) or intramuscular ways into the bloodstream. They assist in managing the medical conditions of people, including psoriasis, allergies, arthritis, cancer, diabetes, hepatitis, infertility, migraines, multiple sclerosis, osteoporosis, blood clotting disorders, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
Several manufacturers are currently adopting advanced manufacturing processes and quality assurance procedures to produce syringes that provide research and development (R&D) personnel with superior accuracy and precision during auto sampling.
Governments of numerous countries are encouraging the fast and safe vaccination of people to reduce their probability of contracting coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This represents one of the key factors driving the need for effective syringes to meet vaccination targets.
Apart from this, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing healthcare-associated infection (HAI) cases are catalyzing the adoption of disposable syringes that are cost-effective, ready to use, and made of plastic. In addition to this, a significant rise in the percentage of people who are undergoing surgical interventions is augmenting the demand for single-use syringes for delivering anesthetics.
Besides this, various initiatives, such as installing sharp containers in public places, undertaken by health agencies to address the increasing number of used syringes and promote safe injection practices are impelling the growth of the market.
Furthermore, as farm animals are commonly exposed to diseases that can spread to humans, the increasing consumption of animal-derived products and the rising concerns about food safety are escalating the demand for combined vaccines and syringes. This can also be attributed to the growing adoption of companion animals and the emerging pet ownership and humanization trends.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Retractable Technologies Inc., Schott AG, Smiths Group plc, Terumo Corporation and Thomas Scientific LLC.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global syringes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global syringes market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the usage?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global syringes market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Syringes Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 General Syringes
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Specialized Syringes
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Key Segments
6.2.2.1 Insulin Syringes
6.2.2.2 Tuberculin Syringes
6.2.2.3 Allergy Syringes
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Glass Syringes
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Polymer Syringes
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Usage
8.1 Disposable Syringes
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Key Segments
8.1.2.1 Conventional Syringes
8.1.2.2 Safety Syringes
8.1.2.3 Prefilled Syringes
8.1.3 Market Forecast
8.2 Reusable Syringes
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Offline
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Online
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End User
10.1 Hospitals and Clinics
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Diagnostic Centers
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Speciality Centers
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Baxter International Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Becton Dickinson and Company
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Cardinal Health Inc.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Gerresheimer AG
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.6 Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Nipro Corporation
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Pfizer Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Retractable Technologies Inc.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.10 Schott AG
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Smiths Group plc
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Terumo Corporation
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.13 Thomas Scientific LLC
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbbcmg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article