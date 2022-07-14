Insights on the Syringes Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Material, Usage, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syringes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global syringes market reached a value of US$ 16.51 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 27.45 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.84% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Syringes are medical devices used by healthcare professionals to withdraw fluid from the body or inject medication through intravenous (IV) or intramuscular ways into the bloodstream. They assist in managing the medical conditions of people, including psoriasis, allergies, arthritis, cancer, diabetes, hepatitis, infertility, migraines, multiple sclerosis, osteoporosis, blood clotting disorders, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Several manufacturers are currently adopting advanced manufacturing processes and quality assurance procedures to produce syringes that provide research and development (R&D) personnel with superior accuracy and precision during auto sampling.

Governments of numerous countries are encouraging the fast and safe vaccination of people to reduce their probability of contracting coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This represents one of the key factors driving the need for effective syringes to meet vaccination targets.

Apart from this, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing healthcare-associated infection (HAI) cases are catalyzing the adoption of disposable syringes that are cost-effective, ready to use, and made of plastic. In addition to this, a significant rise in the percentage of people who are undergoing surgical interventions is augmenting the demand for single-use syringes for delivering anesthetics.

Besides this, various initiatives, such as installing sharp containers in public places, undertaken by health agencies to address the increasing number of used syringes and promote safe injection practices are impelling the growth of the market.

Furthermore, as farm animals are commonly exposed to diseases that can spread to humans, the increasing consumption of animal-derived products and the rising concerns about food safety are escalating the demand for combined vaccines and syringes. This can also be attributed to the growing adoption of companion animals and the emerging pet ownership and humanization trends.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Retractable Technologies Inc., Schott AG, Smiths Group plc, Terumo Corporation and Thomas Scientific LLC.

