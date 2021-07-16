Insights on the Systems Global Market to 2026 - by Payload, Sub-system, Product Type, Propulsion System, Class and Region

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerostat Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerostat systems market reached a value of US$ 9.7 Billion in 2020. Aerostats are low-level airborne systems that are used for ground supervision. They are made of large fabric envelops filled with helium or hot air and have an optimal reach of around 4,600 m in height. Aerostat systems are considered suitable for elevating light payloads and are generally used in the form of tactical airborne platforms for radar systems, cameras and communication equipment along with other scientific equipment. These systems are designed and manufactured according to the specific parameter requirements such as operating temperature, wind speed, altitude and payload carrying capacity. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aerostat systems market to reach a value of US$ 20.50 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.20% during 2021-2026.



Global Aerostat Systems Market Drivers:

Aerostat systems are used for a wide variety of applications including information gathering, surveillance and scientific research. They are cost-effective, durable and eco-friendly as well as have high structural integrity. These are some of the features which are expected to augment the demand for these systems across the globe.

Over the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of investments made by manufacturers for R&D activities. These investments are aimed to improve the functioning of aerostat systems in adverse environmental conditions such as extreme cold or heat.

There are numerous organizations which have started employing intelligent video surveillance systems owing to several advantages offered by them, such as object recognition and video analytics. Other than this, the demand for high-quality aerostat systems has also escalated on account of rising territorial disputes in regions like Asia Pacific .

. Governments across the globe have started promoting the utilization of aerostat systems for different military applications which include reconnaissance and border security. Additionally, these systems are increasingly being used for communicating signs that indicate natural disasters, civil unrest and crimes within a country.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aerostar International, Inc., ILC Dover LP, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lindstrand Technologies Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation., RosAeroSystems, International Ltd., RT Aerostat Systems Inc., TCOM L.P., Worldwide Aeros Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aerostat systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aerostat systems market?

What is the breakup of the global aerostat systems market based on the payload?

What is the breakup of the global aerostat systems market based on the sub-system?

What is the breakup of the global aerostat systems market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the global aerostat systems market based on the propulsion system?

What is the breakup of the global aerostat systems market based on the class?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global aerostat systems industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global aerostat systems industry?

What is the structure of the global aerostat systems market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global aerostat systems market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aerostat Systems Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Payload

5.5 Market Breakup by Sub-System

5.6 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Propulsion System

5.8 Market Breakup by Class

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Payload

6.1 Surveillance Radar

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Inertial Navigation System

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Thermal Imaging Camera

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Electro-Optical Sensor

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Electronic Intelligence

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Communication Intelligence

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Sub-System

7.1 Aerostat

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Ground Control Station (GCS)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Payload

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Balloon

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Airship

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Hybrid

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Propulsion System

9.1 Powered Aerostats

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Unpowered Aerostats

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Class

10.1 Compact-Sized Aerostats

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Mid-Sized Aerostats

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Large-Sized Aerostats

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis

15.1 Key Price Indicators

15.2 Price Structure

15.3 Margin Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Aerostar International, Inc.

16.3.2 ILC Dover LP

16.3.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

16.3.4 Lindstrand Technologies, Ltd.

16.3.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation.

16.3.6 RosAeroSystems, International Ltd.

16.3.7 RT Aerostat Systems, Inc.

16.3.8 TCOM L.P.

16.3.9 Worldwide Aeros Corporation

16.3.10 Raytheon Company

16.3.11 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shlmvs

