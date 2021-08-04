Insights on the Taxi Global Market to 2027 - Emergence of Eco-friendly Electric Cab Services Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taxi Market by Booking Type, Service Type, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A taxi, also known as a cab, is a type of vehicle for hire with driver used by a single passenger or small group of passengers, often for a shared or non-shared ride. A taxi or a cab conveys passengers between locations of their choice. This differs from public transport, as here the pick-up and drop-off locations are decided by the customer, and not by the service provider. There are various distinct forms of taxi, which includes limousines, hackney carriages, and private hire vehicles including passenger car, motorcycle, scooters, minivan, van, buses & coaches, auto rikshaw, bicycles, and tricycles. Taxi services are typically provided by automobiles, but in some countries various human-powered vehicles such as rickshaw or pedicab, animal-powered vehicles such as the Hansom cab and water taxies or air taxies are also used. Customers can book a ride via text message request, phone calls, or by going directly service provider's physical location.



The factors such as rise in demand for ride-hailing and ride-sharing services, increase in requirement from online taxi booking channels, and surge in cost of vehicle ownership are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, improvement of public transportation and varying government regulations on taxi services in different countries across the world hinder the market growth. Further, development of robo-taxies and emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services are some of the factors that are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



The market is segmented on the basis of booking type, service type, vehicle type, and region. By booking type, it is bifurcated into online booking and offline booking. By service type, it is divided into ride hailing and ride sharing. By vehicle type, it is categorized into cars, motorcycle & scooter and other. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the taxi market are ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., Bolt Technology OU, Careem, Curb Mobility, Dubai Taxi Corporation, FREE NOW, Gett, Gojek Tech, Grab, Lyft, Inc, Maxi Mobility Spain, S.L., Nihon Kotsu Co., Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc. and Yandex.



COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

Social distancing norms and regulations implemented by government and healthcare authorities has restricted the usage of taxi services for daily commute.

Users prefer to travel in their own vehicles due to health and safety concerns, hampering the market size during pandemic.

The nature of the virus being active on surfaces for a long period of time as well as the fear of infection raised in the minds of people has compelled them to avoid traveling. Thus, the people are more likely to avoid traveling by taxies.

Many leading market players are changing their offerings such as groceries, meals, and medical supplies deliveries in the COVID -19 pandemic, which is expected to heal the growth of market.

The increasing vehicle ownership cost and reducing trust in the ride-hailing services such as Ola, Uber, is expected to develop growth opportunities for bike sharing, carpooling and ridesharing services in post COVID situation.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2019)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising demand for ride-hailing and ride-sharing services

3.5.1.2. Increasing demand from online taxi booking channels

3.5.1.3. Increase in cost of vehicle ownership

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Improvement of public transportation

3.5.2.2. Varying government regulations on taxi services in different countries across the world

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Development of Robo-taxies

3.5.3.2. Emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services

3.6. Impact of the COVID-19 on market

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.1.1. COVID-19

3.6.2. Micro economic Impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trends

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends

3.6.3. Macro-economic Impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/Export Analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment Index

3.6.3.4. Macro-Economic Indicators Projections

3.6.4. Impact on taxi industry analysis



CHAPTER 4: TAXI MARKET, BY BOOKING TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Online Booking

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Offline Booking

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: TAXI MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Ride Hailing

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Ride Sharing

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: TAXI MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Cars

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Motorcycle

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: TAXI MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Product portfolio

8.2.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. Bolt Technology OU

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. Careem

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. Curb Mobility

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Product portfolio

8.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Dubai Taxi Corporation

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Product portfolio

8.6.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. FREE NOW

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. Gett

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. Gojek Tech

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. Grab

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Product portfolio

8.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.11. Lyft, Inc

8.11.1. Company overview

8.11.2. Company snapshot

8.11.3. Operating business segments

8.11.4. Product portfolio

8.11.5. Business performance

8.11.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.12. Maxi Mobility Spain, S. L.

8.12.1. Company overview

8.12.2. Company snapshot

8.12.3. Product portfolio

8.12.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.13. Nihon Kotsu Co., Ltd.

8.13.1. Company overview

8.13.2. Company snapshot

8.13.3. Product portfolio

8.13.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.14. Uber Technologies Inc.

8.14.1. Company overview

8.14.2. Company snapshot

8.14.3. Operating business segments

8.14.4. Product portfolio

8.14.5. Business performance

8.14.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.15. Yandex

8.15.1. Company overview

8.15.2. Company snapshot

8.15.3. Operating business segments

8.15.4. Product portfolio

