Insights on the TCF in Air Springs Global Market to 2026 - Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis and Growth Opportunities

An air spring, the most important part of an air suspension system; consists of three major parts: air bellow, bead plate, and piston. The evolution of air springs began during the period of early 1900 when General Motors had built air suspension systems for trucks and airplanes. Since then, the market for air springs has witnessed an excellent journey in the wake of rapid changes in the industry and the growing adoption of air suspension systems in several vehicle types across regions. Now, many nations (both developed and developing ones) have mandated the use of air springs in commercial vehicles. After comprehending the benefits of air springs, the penetration of air suspension systems in the advanced economies has grown up tremendously with the developing nations following the suit.



TCF (Tire Cord Fabric) is a reinforcement fabric used in the bellows of an air spring to provide strength and stability to the rubber compound. It is majorly used as an inner and outer reinforcement layer of the bellow rubber to provide mechanical strength and help rubber to regain its actual shape after contraction or expansion. Polymeric textile fabrics, such as Nylon/Polyamide 66, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Nylon/Polyamide 6; are used for the reinforcement of the rubber compound to make air bellows.



The incessant growth in the demand for TCFs in air springs was halted by the falling production of automobiles in 2019. In 2020; the market stakeholders were expecting to regain its growth trajectory; however, the pandemic hit the industry hard, causing unimaginable disruption across the supply chain. As a result of that, the TCF market in air springs logged a massive decline of -11.5% in 2020, creating a lag of 4 years in the market.



The long-term outlook of the TCF market in air springs still looks favorable with an expected bounce back in the market from 2021 onwards. The strong market fundamentals like recovery in automotive production and the rolling stock market, increasing penetration of air springs in the emerging economies, and excellent properties of TCF are likely to drive the market to recover at a promising rate of 6.5% to reach US$ 133 million in 2026.



Key Players

The market for TCF in air springs is moderately consolidated as the major companies hold a fair share of the market. There is a high synergy between TCF for tire applications and air spring applications, creating room for players manufacturing TCFs for tire applications. Also, the major players have successfully leaped ahead in the market by performing expansion and providing a wide variety of product portfolios.



The supply chain of this market comprises several nodes including raw material suppliers, TCF manufacturers, air spring manufacturers, and tier players. The following are the key players in the TCF market in air springs arranged alphabetically.

Grodno Azot OAO

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Indorama Corporation

Kordsa Technical Textile Co. Inc.

Shenma Industry Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Taiji Industry Co.

Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co., Ltd.

Development of durable TCF for critical applications, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.



