Insights on the Telecom API Global Market to 2026 - Identify Challenges and Opportunities

The "Telecom API Market by Technologies, Application and Service Types, Stakeholders, User Types, Deployment, and Platform as a Service Types 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now in its ninth year of coverage, the publisher offers the most comprehensive research analyzing the telecom API market ecosystem including players, platforms, tools, solutions, and service offerings. This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global and regional telecom API market, including business models, value chain analysis, operator strategies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2021 to 2026.

Furthermore, the report evaluates the current state of the market and outlook for the future including analysis and forecasts for the telecom API market, which is segmented in many ways.

Report Findings:

Global Telecom API related revenue will reach $674B by 2026

by 2026 Global UCaaS revenue will reach $91B by 2026 with 48.0% CAGR

by 2026 with 48.0% CAGR Enterprise-hosted deployment is growing most rapidly through 2026

While the smallest in revenue overall, MEA is fastest-growing region at CAGR 40.2%

Global Communication Service Providers (CSP) continue to see Telecom APIs as a means of leveraging their network and subscriber assets to generate revenues with high margins. However, the ecosystem remains one in which largely third-parties, such as OTT players, maintain the end-user relationship with app and service clients, while CSPs merely provide data as a service on a B2B basis.

While this model may suffice for CSPs with respect to the consumer segment and SMBs, it is not sustainable for large corporate clients. CSPs are facing increasing pressure to provide a greater variety of high-quality enterprise communications and business collaboration solutions. Accordingly, the author sees this as an area ripe for leveraging Telecom APIs to offer value-added carrier offerings such as team collaboration, telepresence, and unified communications (UC) as part of a Telecom API enabled marketplace.

This vision is beginning to come true. With the help of leading Telecom API and Communications-enabled app providers like Ribbon Communications, AT&T has recently launched an API Marketplace, which is something that the author has recommended since 2011. Offering a turn-key approach by leveraging solutions such as Ribbon's Kandy APIs and Wrappers, AT&T plans to facilitate enterprise customer ability to leverage telecom assets for embedded applications. Ribbon is also supporting KPN's Telecom API marketplace.

Other leading telecom vendors such as Mavenir support the programmable telecom (Telecom APIs, platforms, and apps) ecosystem. The company recently announced its Mobile-Native Unified Communications and Collaboration as a Service (mUCaaS) solution. One of the key differentiators claimed by this solution is the ability for business-critical communications are prioritized by the mobile network using quality of service indicators that don't have to compete with other existing OTT UCaaS applications.

For many larger Telecom API vendors, a substantial proportion of revenue continues to be generated from SIP Trunking in support of their client's VoIP, UC, and other IP-based communications apps and services. However, many smaller players are innovating in areas that have high growth potential such as analytics data, device information, edge computing, and number management for calls, data, and subscribers. The last category, in particular, is emerging as an important area for unwanted call management solutions including robocall management.

Longer-term, we see CSPs leveraging Telecom APIs and related tools to support a variety of industry requirements in which carriers are amply positioned to leverage their market position. Those opportunities include Internet of Things (IoT) authentication, robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), and support of Blockchain. Three areas that represent great opportunities for carriers to aggressively pursue solution development in the more near-term timeframe are AI, IoT, and Mobile Edge Computing.

Report Benefits:

Gain a better perspective of the State of the Market for Telecom APIs

Identify challenges and opportunities across the entire API ecosystem

Understand the role of Telecom APIs within the realm of Programmable Telecom

Identify leading companies and solutions for Telecom API enabled apps and services

Understand the market dynamics, players, and outlook for communication enabled apps

Forecasts for every major Telecom API area including Categories, Solutions, Stakeholder Share, and more

Forecasts for Telecom API support of Unwanted Call Management including Do Not Disturb and Call Screening

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction



3.0 Telecom API Overview

3.1 Role and Importance of Telecom APIs

3.2 Business Drivers for CSPs to Leverage APIs

3.2.1 Need for New Revenue Sources

3.2.2 Need for Collaboration with Development Community

3.2.3 B2B Services and Asymmetric Business Models

3.2.4 Emerging Need for IoT Mediation

3.3 Telecom API Categories

3.3.1 Access Management

3.3.2 Advertising and Marketing

3.3.3 Billing of Non-Digital Goods

3.3.4 Content Delivery

3.3.5 Directory and Registry Management

3.3.6 Enterprise Collaboration

3.3.7 IVR/Voice Solutions

3.3.8 Location Determination

3.3.9 M2M and Internet of Things

3.3.10 Messaging and other Non-Voice Communications

3.3.10.1 Text Messaging

3.3.10.2 Rich Communications Suite Enhanced Messaging (RCS-e)

3.3.10.3 Multimedia Messaging

3.3.11 Number Management

3.3.12 Payments including Purchaser Present Verification

3.3.13 Presence Detection

3.3.14 Real-time Communications and WebRTC

3.3.15 Subscriber Identity Management

3.3.16 Subscriber Profile Management

3.3.17 Quality of Service Management

3.3.18 Unified Communications and UCaaS

3.3.19 Unstructured Supplementary Service Data

3.3.20 Unwanted Call Management and Robo Calls

3.3.21 Voice/Speech

3.4 Telecom API Business Models

3.4.1 Three Business Model Types

3.4.1.1 Model One

3.4.1.2 Model Two

3.4.1.3 Model Three

3.5 Enterprise Market Segmentation

3.5.1 Use Case Segmentation

3.5.2 Workforce Management

3.5.3 Fraud Prevention

3.5.4 Call Centers

3.6 Competitive Issues

3.6.1 Reduced Total Cost of Ownership

3.6.2 Open APIs

3.6.3 Configurability and Customization

3.7 Applications that use APIs

3.8 Telecom API Revenue Potential

3.8.1 Standalone API Revenue vs. API enabled Revenue

3.8.2 Telecom API-enabled Mobile VAS Applications

3.8.3 Carrier Focus on Telecom API's for the Enterprise

3.9 Telecom API Usage by Industry Segment

3.10 Telecom API Value Chain

3.10.1 Telecom API Value Chain

3.10.2 How the Value Chain Evolves

3.10.3 API Transaction Value Split among Players

3.11 API Transaction Cost by Type

3.12 Volume of API Transactions

4.0 API Aggregation Marketplace

4.1 Role of API Aggregators

4.2 Total Cost of Operation with API Aggregators

4.2.1 Start-up Costs

4.2.2 Transaction Costs

4.2.3 Ongoing Maintenance/Support

4.2.4 Professional Services by Intermediaries

4.3 Aggregator API Usage by Category

4.3.1 API Aggregator Example: LocationSmart

4.3.2 Aggregation: Intersection of Two Big Needs

4.3.3 The Case for Other API Categories

4.3.4 Moving Towards New Business Models

5.0 Telecom API Marketplace

5.1 Data as a Service (DaaS)

5.1.1 Carrier Structured and Unstructured Data

5.1.2 Carrier Data Management in DaaS

5.1.3 Data Federation in the DaaS Ecosystem

5.2 API Marketplace Companies

5.2.1 Kong (Mashape)

5.2.2 Salesforce (Mulesoft)

5.2.3 TeleStax

5.3 Telecom API Ecosystem Vendors

5.3.1 APIs part of Infrastructure and Services Portfolio

5.3.1.1 Ericsson

5.3.1.2 Huawei

5.3.1.3 Nokia Networks

5.3.1.4 Ribbon Communications

5.3.2 API Capabilities acquired via Merger & Acquisitions

5.3.2.1 Amdocs

5.3.2.2 Aspect Software

5.3.2.3 BICS

5.3.2.4 CA Technologies

5.3.2.5 Cisco

5.3.2.6 Google

5.3.2.7 Oracle

5.3.2.8 Persistent Systems

5.3.2.9 VoIP Innovations

5.3.2.10 Vonage

5.3.3 API Capabilities Independently Developed

5.3.3.1 Apidaze (VoIP Innovations)

5.3.3.2 Apifonica

5.3.3.3 Bandwidth Communications Inc.

5.3.3.4 CLX Communications

5.3.3.5 Fortumo

5.3.3.6 hSenid Mobile

5.3.3.7 Hubtel

5.3.3.8 MessageBird

5.3.3.9 Syniverse

5.3.3.10 Telnyx

5.3.3.11 Tyntec

5.3.3.12 Twilio

5.3.3.13 Vidyo

5.4 Telecom Application Development Market

5.4.1 Communications-enabled App Marketplace ("CAM")

5.4.1.1 Market Opportunities and Challenges

5.4.1.2 Marketplace Facilitators

5.4.2 Improving Existing Apps and Services Marketplace

6.0 Telecom API App Enablers

6.1 Monetization of Communications-enabled Apps

6.1.1 Direct API Revenue

6.1.2 Data Monetization

6.1.3 Cost Savings

6.1.4 Higher Usage

6.1.5 Churn Reduction

6.2 Telecom App Development Issues

6.2.1 Security

6.2.2 Data Privacy

6.2.3 Interoperability

7.0 Communication Service Provider Telecom API Strategies

7.1 Carrier Market Strategy and Positioning

7.1.1 API Investment Stabilization

7.1.2 Carriers, APIs, and OTT

7.1.3 Leveraging Subscriber Data and APIs

7.1.4 Telecom API Standards

7.1.4.1 GSMA

7.1.4.2 TM Forum

7.1.5 Telecom APIs and Enterprise

7.2 Select Network Operator API Programs

7.2.1 AT&T

7.2.2 Verizon Wireless

7.2.3 Vodafone

7.2.4 France Telecom (Orange)

7.2.5 Telefonica

7.3 Carrier Focus on Internal Telecom API Usage

7.3.1 The Case for Internal Usage

7.3.2 Internal Telecom API Use Cases

7.4 Carriers and OTT Service Providers

7.4.1 Allowing OTT Providers to Manage Applications

7.4.2 Carriers Lack the Innovative Skills to Capitalize on APIs Alone

7.5 Carriers and Value-added Services

7.5.1 Role and Importance of VAS

7.5.2 The Case for Carrier Communication-enabled VAS

7.5.3 Challenges and Opportunities for Carriers in VAS

8.0 API Enabled App Developer Strategies

8.1 Telecom APIs as a Critical Developer Asset

8.2 Judicious Choice of API Releases

8.3 Working alongside Carrier Programs

8.4 Developer Preferences: OTT Service Providers vs Carriers

9.0 Telecom API Vendor Strategies

9.1 General Strategies

9.1.1 Value Chain Enhancers and Development Facilitators

9.1.2 Moving from Platforms to Cloud-based CPaaS

9.2 Specific Strategies

9.2.1 Reliance upon SIP Trunking

9.2.2 Improving Existing Solutions

9.2.3 Increased Focus on Enterprise Solutions

9.2.4 Embracing Next Generation Use Cases

10.0 Global Markets for Telecom APIs

10.1 Telecom API Market by Category

10.2 Telecom API Market by Service Type

10.3 Telecom API Market by User Type

10.4 Telecom API Market by Network Technology

10.5 Telecom API Market by Deployment

10.6 Telecom APIs Market by Platform as a Service

10.6.1 Telecom APIs Market by CPaaS

10.6.2 Telecom APIs Market by UCaaS

10.7 Telecom API Market by Module

10.8 Telecom API Market by Stakeholders

10.9 Telecom API Market by Region

11.0 North American Markets for Telecom APIs



12.0 Latin American Markets for Telecom APIs

13.0 European Markets for Telecom APIs

14.0 APAC Markets for Telecom APIs

15.0 MEA Markets for Telecom APIs

16.0 Telecom API Success Stories

16.1 Patronus

16.2 RumbleUP

16.3 Rently

16.4 Phone.com

16.5 VOIPo

17.0 Technology and Market Drivers for Future API Market Growth

17.1 Service Oriented Architecture

17.2 Software Defined Networks

17.3 Virtualization

17.4 Internet of Things

17.5 Bringing it all Together for a Bright Telecom API Future

17.6 IoT WANs and Telecom APIs



18.0 Conclusions and Recommendation

19.0 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhbavj

