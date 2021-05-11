Insights on the Tilt Rotor Aircraft Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Acubed, BAE Systems and Bell Textron Among Others

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market with Regional Analysis 2021-2031: Focus on End-user, Application, Technology, Rotor Type and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global tilt rotor aircraft market analysis report projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 13.47% during the forecast period 2021-2031. North America is expected to dominate the global tilt-rotor aircraft market, with an estimated share of 47.95% in 2031. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the global tilt rotor aircraft market. The presence of major players and intense competition among them makes North America the most technologically advanced region.

The global tilt rotor aircraft market is gaining widespread importance owing to the rising demand for vertical take-off and landing capabilities and increase performance compared to conventional aircraft. Moreover, the increased investments by governments in urban air mobility and the increasing importance of tilt rotor aircraft in cargo transportation are some of the key factors that may propel the market growth in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the global tilt rotor aircraft market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others. The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.

The comprehensive research study of the global tilt rotor aircraft market covers:

Elaborated classification of the aircraft based on end-user, technology, application, and type

A detailed regional market share analysis, including the scrutiny of more than ten countries

An extensive analysis of competitive benchmarking of 16 key players in the industry

A detailed analysis of the eVTOL aircraft and drone market

The report encompasses market drivers, challenges, opportunities, competition mapping, benchmarking, and segmental analysis of regions.

The study indicates that the rising demand for tilt rotor aircraft in defense applications and improved performance compared to conventional aircraft are fueling the growth of the market.

Along with the drivers, the study highlights opportunities in the market, such as heavy investments by governments in urban air mobility and the increasing importance of tilt rotor aircraft in cargo transportation is allowing key manufacturers to expand their operations among different customers.

Market Segmentation

The report constitutes an extensive study of the tilt rotor aircraft industry. The report largely focuses on providing market information for tilt-rotor aircraft covering various segments and regions. The global tilt rotor aircraft market is segmented on the basis of end user, application, technology, type, and region. The report analyzes different end users such as commercial, government, and military. The applications include air taxi, air ambulance, cargo air vehicle, combat, personal aerial vehicle, search, and rescue. The technology classification includes manned and unmanned systems. The aircraft type includes twin rotors, quad rotors, and others.

The global tilt rotor aircraft market is segregated into four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions, along with country-level analysis, is provided in the market study.

Key Companies

The key market players in the global tilt rotor aircraft market include Acubed, BAE Systems, Bell Textron Inc., Boeing, GE Aviation, General Dynamics, Honeywell Aerospace, Israel Aerospace Industries, Joby Aviation, Kitty Hawk, Leonardo SpA, Lilium GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Overair, among others.

Key Questions Answered

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the global tilt rotor aircraft market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

Who are the key players in the global tilt rotor aircraft market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

Which end-user (commercial, government & military) is expected to generate the most revenue in the near term?

What are the recent trends in the global tilt rotor aircraft technology?

What is the expected revenue generated by the global tilt rotor aircraft market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market presence in the industry?

Which technology (manned, unmanned) in the tilt rotor aircraft is expected to dominate the market in 2031?

What is the revenue generated by the global tilt rotor aircraft market, by technology, by type, by application, and by end-user in 2021, and what are the estimates till 2031?

What are the competitive strengths of the key players in the global tilt rotor aircraft market?

What would be the aggravated revenue generated by the global tilt rotor aircraft market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) till 2031?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World) till 2031? Which region would dominate the global tilt rotor aircraft market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market: Overview

1.2 Leading Manufacturers, Products, and Technical Specifications

1.3 Current and Emerging Technological Trends

1.3.1 Single Engine Operative Mode

1.3.2 Civil Rotor Concept

1.3.3 Development Towards Advanced Flight Control Technologies

1.3.4 Ducted Fans

1.4 Investment Scenario: Start-ups and Stakeholders in the Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

1.5 Legal and Regulatory Framework

1.5.1 Noise Certification Standards for Tilt Rotors

1.5.2 Civil Tilt Rotor Development Advisory Committee

1.5.3 Country-Wise Regulations

1.6 Supply Chain Analysis

1.7 Business Dynamics

1.7.1 Business Drivers

1.7.1.1 Rising Demand for Tilt Rotor Aircraft in Defense Applications

1.7.1.2 Increased Performance Compared to Conventional Aircraft

1.7.2 Business Challenges

1.7.2.1 High Costs Associated in Development Phase

1.7.2.2 Complex Structure of the Tilt Rotor Aircraft

1.7.3 Business Opportunities

1.7.3.1 Increasing Importance of Tilt Rotor Aircraft in Cargo Transportation

1.7.3.2 Heavy Investment by Governments in Urban Air Mobility

1.8 Business Strategies

1.8.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

1.8.2 Product Development and Innovation

1.8.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.8.2.2 Others

2 Application

2.1 Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market (by Application)

2.1.1 Market Overview

2.1.2 Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market (by End User)

2.1.2.1 Commercial

2.1.2.2 Government and Military

2.1.3 Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market (by Application)

2.1.3.1 Air Taxi

2.1.3.2 Air Ambulance

2.1.3.3 Cargo Air Vehicle

2.1.3.4 Combat

2.1.3.5 Personal Aerial Vehicle (VIP Transportation)

2.1.3.6 Search and Rescue

2.1.3.6.1 Demand Analysis of Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market, by Application

3 Product

3.1 Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market (by Product)

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Demand Analysis of Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market (by Technology)

3.1.2.1 Manned

3.1.2.2 Unmanned

3.1.3 Demand Analysis of Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market - By Rotor Type

3.1.3.1 Twin Rotors

3.1.3.2 Quad Rotors

3.1.3.3 Others

3.1.3.3.1 Demand Analysis for Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market (by Rotor Type)

4 Region

4.1 Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Acubed by Airbus

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1 Role of Acubed by Airbus in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.2 Business Strategies

5.2.2.1 Product Developments and Demonstrations

5.2.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Acubed-Airbus

5.3 BAE Systems

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.1 Role of BAE Systems in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.3.2 Corporate Strategies

5.3.2.1 Contracts

5.3.3 Strengths and Weakness of BAE Systems

5.4 Bell Textron Inc.

5.4.1 Company Overview

5.4.1.1 Role of Bell Textron Inc in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.4.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.4.2 Business Strategies

5.4.2.1 Product Upgradations and Launches

5.4.2.2 Business Expansion

5.4.3 Corporate Strategies

5.4.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Memorandum of Understandings

5.4.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of Bell Textron Inc

5.4.5 R&D Analysis

5.5 Boeing

5.5.1 Company Overview

5.5.1.1 Role of Boeing in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.5.2 Strengths and Weaknesses of Boeing

5.5.3 R&D Analysis

5.6 GE Aviation

5.6.1 Company Overview

5.6.1.1 Role of GE Aviation in Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.6.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.6.2 Corporate Strategies

5.6.2.1 Partnerships

5.6.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of GE Aviation

5.6.4 R&D Analysis

5.7 General Dynamics Corporation

5.7.1 Company Overview

5.7.1.1 Role of General Dynamics Corporation in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.7.2 Strengths and Weaknesses of General Dynamics Corporation

5.8 Honeywell International Inc.

5.8.1 Company Overview

5.8.1.1 Role of Honeywell International Inc. in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.8.2 Strengths and Weaknesses of Honeywell

5.8.3 R&D Analysis

5.9 IAI

5.9.1 Company Overview

5.9.1.1 Role of IAI in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.9.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.9.2 Strengths and Weaknesses of IAI.

5.9.3 R&D Analysis

5.1 Joby Aviation

5.10.1 Company Overview

5.10.1.1 Role of Joby Aviation in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.10.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.10.2 Corporate Strategies

5.10.2.1 Mergers, Agreements, and Acquisitions

5.10.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Joby Aviation

5.11 Kitty Hawk

5.11.1 Company Overview

5.11.1.1 Role of Kitty Hawk in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.11.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.11.2 Corporate Strategies

5.11.2.1 Partnerships

5.11.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Kitty Hawk

5.12 Leonardo S.p.A., Inc.

5.12.1 Company Overview

5.12.1.1 Role of Leonardo S.p.A. in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.12.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.12.2 Corporate Strategies

5.12.2.1 Partnerships

5.12.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Leonardo S.p.A., Inc.

5.13 Lilium GmbH

5.13.1 Company Overview

5.13.1.1 Role of Lilium GmbH in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.13.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.13.2 Corporate Strategies

5.13.2.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

5.13.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Lilium GmbH

5.14 Lockheed Martin Corporation

5.14.1 Company Overview

5.14.1.1 Role of Lockheed Martin Corporation in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.14.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.14.2 Business Strategies

5.14.2.1 Product Developments

5.14.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Lockheed Martin Corporation

5.14.4 R&D Analysis

5.15 Northrop Grumman Corporation

5.15.1 Company Overview

5.15.1.1 Role of Northrop Grumman Corporation in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.15.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.15.2 Corporate Strategies

5.15.2.1 Contracts

5.15.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Northrop Grumman Corporation

5.15.4 R&D Analysis

5.16 Overair, Inc.

5.16.1 Role of Overair, Inc in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.16.2 Product Portfolio

5.16.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Overair, Inc

5.17 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

5.17.1 Company Overview

5.17.1.1 Role of Raytheon Technologies Corporation in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market

5.17.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.17.2 Strengths and Weaknesses of Raytheon Technologies Corporation

5.18 Other Key Players

5.18.1 Collins Aerospace

5.18.1.1 Company Overview

5.18.2 Quantum Systems

5.18.2.1 Company Overview

5.18.3 Wingcopter

5.18.3.1 Company Overview

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6i8xyh



