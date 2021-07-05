Insights on the Tumor Ablation Global Market to 2026 - by Technology, Mode of Treatment, Mode of Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tumor Ablation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tumor ablation market reached a value of US$ 634.2 Million in 2020. Tumor ablation refers to a minimally invasive (MI) technique that is conducted to treat tumors of the kidney, liver, bones and lungs. The ablation system consists of a generator and a needlelike device that delivers the heat directly to the target cells to cause acute cellular necrosis. The procedure destroys benign tumors by inserting a probe and heating it to 100-degree Celsius under Precise Computer Tomography, without extracting them from the body. It can be conducted through Microwave Ablation, Radiofrequency Ablation, Cryoablation, etc. It provides increased accuracy and covers a larger treatment area, along with minimal pain and risk to the patient upon repeated administrations.



The increasing prevalence of cancer is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, owing to benefits such as the lesser amount of trauma, speedy recovery, reduced complications and shorter hospital stay, MI procedures are gaining widespread preference, which, in turn, is driving the market growth. Also, various technological advancements such as the introduction of thermal and laser ablation, irreversible electroporation and High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) have enhanced the acceptance of tumor ablation procedures. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies for cancer awareness and treatment methods is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors driving the market include growing healthcare expenditures and rising geriatric population, along with the increasing number of ablation and surgical centers and awareness for ablation procedures that can be conducted over small tumors. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tumor ablation market to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Medtronic, AngioDynamics Inc., HealthTronics Inc., NeuWave Medical, INTIO Inc., Galil Medical Ltd., Boston Scientific, Sonacare Medical, EDAP TMS S.A., ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, IceCure Medical Ltd., MISONIX Inc., Endocare Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., B V M Meditech Pvt., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tumor ablation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tumor ablation industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tumor ablation market ?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of treatment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tumor ablation industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tumor ablation industry?

What is the structure of the global tumor ablation industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global tumor ablation industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tumor Ablation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Mode of Treatment

5.6 Market Breakup by Mode of Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 SWOT Analysis

7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9 Market Breakup by Technology

9.1 Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Microwave Ablation

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Cryoablation

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Mode of Treatment

10.1 Percutaneous Ablation

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Laparoscopic Ablation

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Surgical Ablation

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Mode of Application

11.1 Liver Cancer

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Lung Cancer

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Kidney Cancer

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Bone Metastasis

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Others

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by End-User

12.1 Hospitals

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Cancer Specialty Clinics

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Others

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast



13 Market Breakup by Region

13.1 North America

13.1.1 Market Trends

13.1.2 Market Forecast

13.2 Europe

13.2.1 Market Trends

13.2.2 Market Forecast

13.3 Asia Pacific

13.3.1 Market Trends

13.3.2 Market Forecast

13.4 Middle East and Africa

13.4.1 Market Trends

13.4.2 Market Forecast

13.5 Latin America

13.5.1 Market Trends

13.5.2 Market Forecast



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Medtronic

14.3.2 AngioDynamics Inc

14.3.3 HealthTronics Inc

14.3.4 NeuWave Medical

14.3.5 INTIO Inc

14.3.6 Galil Medical Ltd

14.3.7 Boston Scientific

14.3.8 Sonacare Medical

14.3.9 EDAP TMS S.A.

14.3.10 ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH

14.3.11 IceCure Medical Ltd

14.3.12 MISONIX Inc

14.3.13 Endocare Inc

14.3.14 CooperSurgical Inc

14.3.15 B V M Meditech Pvt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91jc83

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

