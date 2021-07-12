Insights on the Turbo Trainer Global Market to 2030 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "cMarket - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new study on the global turbo trainer market has been published by the publisher. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global turbo trainer market. The study offers valuable information about the global turbo trainer market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period of 2020 - 2030.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), have been elucidated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global turbo trainer market during the forecast period.
An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players has also been featured in the study on the global turbo trainer market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global turbo trainer market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global turbo trainer market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.
Key Questions Answered in the Turbo Trainer Market Study
- What are the key factors influencing the turbo trainer market in each region?
- What will be the CAGR of the global turbo trainer market between 2018 and 2030?
- What is the future scope and changing trends in technologies in the global turbo trainer market?
- Which factors will impede the growth of the global turbo trainer market during the forecast period?
- Which are the leading companies in the global turbo trainer market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary
5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.3. Key Trends Analysis
5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis
5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis
5.4. Key Market Indicators
5.4.1. Bicycle Industry Overview
5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6. Value Chain Analysis
5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.8. Raw Price Category Analysis
5.9. Global Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018 - 2030
5.9.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5.9.2. Market Revenue Projections (Thousand Units)
6. Global Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type
6.1. Global Turbo Trainer Market (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2018 - 2030
6.1.1. Wheel-On Turbo Trainer
6.1.2. Direct Drive Turbo Trainer
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type
7. Global Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast, By Price Category
7.1. Global Turbo Trainer Market (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Price Category, 2018 - 2030
7.1.1. Below US$ 200
7.1.2. US$ 200 - US$ 300
7.1.3. US$ 300 - US$ 400
7.1.4. US$ 400 - US$ 500
7.1.5. US$ 500 - US$ 600
7.1.6. US$ 600 - US$ 700
7.1.7. US$ 700 - US$ 800
7.1.8. US$ 800 - US$ 900
7.1.9. US$ 900 - US$ 1,000
7.1.10. Above US$ 1,000
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Price Category
8. Global Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user
8.1. Global Turbo Trainer Market (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By End-user, 2018 - 2030
8.1.1. Personal
8.1.2. Commercial
8.1.2.1. Gymnasium
8.1.2.2. Others
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End-user
9. Global Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
9.1. Global Turbo Trainer Market (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030
9.1.1. Offline
9.1.1.1. Specialty Stores
9.1.1.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket
9.1.1.3. Others
9.1.2. Online
9.1.2.1. Company-owned Websites
9.1.2.2. E-commerce Websites
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel
10. Global Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
10.1. Global Turbo Trainer Market (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Region, 2018 - 2030
10.1.1. North America
10.1.2. Europe
10.1.3. Asia Pacific
10.1.4. Middle East & Africa
10.1.5. South America
10.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Region
11. North America Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Europe Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Asia Pacific Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Middle East & Africa Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast
15. South America Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Competition Landscape
16.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard
16.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), (2019)
16.3. Responding to the COVID-19 Scenario
16.3.1. Potential Partnerships
16.3.2. Business Expansions
16.3.3. New Markets
16.4. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)
16.4.1. ELITE
16.4.1.1. Company Overview
16.4.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.4.1.3. Product Portfolio
16.4.1.4. Revenue
16.4.1.5. Strategy & Business Overview
16.4.2. JetBlack Cycling
16.4.2.1. Company Overview
16.4.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.4.2.3. Product Portfolio
16.4.2.4. Revenue
16.4.2.5. Strategy & Business Overview
16.4.3. Kurt Manufacturing
16.4.3.1. Company Overview
16.4.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.4.3.3. Product Portfolio
16.4.3.4. Revenue
16.4.3.5. Strategy & Business Overview
16.4.4. MINOURA JAPAN
16.4.4.1. Company Overview
16.4.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.4.4.3. Product Portfolio
16.4.4.4. Revenue
16.4.4.5. Strategy & Business Overview
16.4.5. Tacx B.V.
16.4.5.1. Company Overview
16.4.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.4.5.3. Product Portfolio
16.4.5.4. Revenue
16.4.5.5. Strategy & Business Overview
16.4.6. Technogym s.p.a.
16.4.6.1. Company Overview
16.4.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.4.6.3. Product Portfolio
16.4.6.4. Revenue
16.4.6.5. Strategy & Business Overview
16.4.7. Wahoo Fitness L.L.C.
16.4.7.1. Company Overview
16.4.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.4.7.3. Product Portfolio
16.4.7.4. Revenue
16.4.7.5. Strategy & Business Overview
16.4.8. Wattbike Atom
16.4.8.1. Company Overview
16.4.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.4.8.3. Product Portfolio
16.4.8.4. Revenue
16.4.8.5. Strategy & Business Overview
16.4.9. Stages Indoor Cycling LLC
16.4.9.1. Company Overview
16.4.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.4.9.3. Product Portfolio
16.4.9.4. Revenue
16.4.9.5. Strategy & Business Overview
16.4.10. Cannondale Bicycle Corporation (Cycling Sports Group, Inc.)
16.4.10.1. Company Overview
16.4.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
16.4.10.3. Product Portfolio
16.4.10.4. Revenue
16.4.10.5. Strategy & Business Overview
17. Key Takeaways
17.1. Identification of Potential Market Spaces
17.1.1. Product Type
17.1.2. Price Category
17.1.3. End-user
17.1.4. Geography
17.2. Understanding the Buying Process of Customers
17.2.1. Preferred Price Category
17.2.2. Preferred Mode of Buying Turbo Trainer
17.2.3. Preferred Pricing
17.2.4. Target Audience
17.3. Prevailing Market Risks
17.4. Preferred Sales & Marketing Strategy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrcxob
