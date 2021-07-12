Insights on the Turbo Trainer Global Market to 2030 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "cMarket - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new study on the global turbo trainer market has been published by the publisher. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global turbo trainer market. The study offers valuable information about the global turbo trainer market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period of 2020 - 2030.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), have been elucidated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global turbo trainer market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players has also been featured in the study on the global turbo trainer market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global turbo trainer market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global turbo trainer market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered in the Turbo Trainer Market Study

What are the key factors influencing the turbo trainer market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the global turbo trainer market between 2018 and 2030?

What is the future scope and changing trends in technologies in the global turbo trainer market?

Which factors will impede the growth of the global turbo trainer market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global turbo trainer market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.4.1. Bicycle Industry Overview

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. Raw Price Category Analysis

5.9. Global Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018 - 2030

5.9.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5.9.2. Market Revenue Projections (Thousand Units)



6. Global Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

6.1. Global Turbo Trainer Market (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2018 - 2030

6.1.1. Wheel-On Turbo Trainer

6.1.2. Direct Drive Turbo Trainer

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type



7. Global Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast, By Price Category

7.1. Global Turbo Trainer Market (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Price Category, 2018 - 2030

7.1.1. Below US$ 200

7.1.2. US$ 200 - US$ 300

7.1.3. US$ 300 - US$ 400

7.1.4. US$ 400 - US$ 500

7.1.5. US$ 500 - US$ 600

7.1.6. US$ 600 - US$ 700

7.1.7. US$ 700 - US$ 800

7.1.8. US$ 800 - US$ 900

7.1.9. US$ 900 - US$ 1,000

7.1.10. Above US$ 1,000

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Price Category



8. Global Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

8.1. Global Turbo Trainer Market (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By End-user, 2018 - 2030

8.1.1. Personal

8.1.2. Commercial

8.1.2.1. Gymnasium

8.1.2.2. Others

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End-user



9. Global Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

9.1. Global Turbo Trainer Market (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030

9.1.1. Offline

9.1.1.1. Specialty Stores

9.1.1.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket

9.1.1.3. Others

9.1.2. Online

9.1.2.1. Company-owned Websites

9.1.2.2. E-commerce Websites

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel



10. Global Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

10.1. Global Turbo Trainer Market (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Region, 2018 - 2030

10.1.1. North America

10.1.2. Europe

10.1.3. Asia Pacific

10.1.4. Middle East & Africa

10.1.5. South America

10.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Region



11. North America Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Europe Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Asia Pacific Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East & Africa Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast



15. South America Turbo Trainer Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

16.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), (2019)

16.3. Responding to the COVID-19 Scenario

16.3.1. Potential Partnerships

16.3.2. Business Expansions

16.3.3. New Markets

16.4. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)

16.4.1. ELITE

16.4.1.1. Company Overview

16.4.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.4.1.3. Product Portfolio

16.4.1.4. Revenue

16.4.1.5. Strategy & Business Overview

16.4.2. JetBlack Cycling

16.4.2.1. Company Overview

16.4.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.4.2.3. Product Portfolio

16.4.2.4. Revenue

16.4.2.5. Strategy & Business Overview

16.4.3. Kurt Manufacturing

16.4.3.1. Company Overview

16.4.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.4.3.3. Product Portfolio

16.4.3.4. Revenue

16.4.3.5. Strategy & Business Overview

16.4.4. MINOURA JAPAN

16.4.4.1. Company Overview

16.4.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.4.4.3. Product Portfolio

16.4.4.4. Revenue

16.4.4.5. Strategy & Business Overview

16.4.5. Tacx B.V.

16.4.5.1. Company Overview

16.4.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.4.5.3. Product Portfolio

16.4.5.4. Revenue

16.4.5.5. Strategy & Business Overview

16.4.6. Technogym s.p.a.

16.4.6.1. Company Overview

16.4.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.4.6.3. Product Portfolio

16.4.6.4. Revenue

16.4.6.5. Strategy & Business Overview

16.4.7. Wahoo Fitness L.L.C.

16.4.7.1. Company Overview

16.4.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.4.7.3. Product Portfolio

16.4.7.4. Revenue

16.4.7.5. Strategy & Business Overview

16.4.8. Wattbike Atom

16.4.8.1. Company Overview

16.4.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.4.8.3. Product Portfolio

16.4.8.4. Revenue

16.4.8.5. Strategy & Business Overview

16.4.9. Stages Indoor Cycling LLC

16.4.9.1. Company Overview

16.4.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.4.9.3. Product Portfolio

16.4.9.4. Revenue

16.4.9.5. Strategy & Business Overview

16.4.10. Cannondale Bicycle Corporation (Cycling Sports Group, Inc.)

16.4.10.1. Company Overview

16.4.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.4.10.3. Product Portfolio

16.4.10.4. Revenue

16.4.10.5. Strategy & Business Overview



17. Key Takeaways

17.1. Identification of Potential Market Spaces

17.1.1. Product Type

17.1.2. Price Category

17.1.3. End-user

17.1.4. Geography

17.2. Understanding the Buying Process of Customers

17.2.1. Preferred Price Category

17.2.2. Preferred Mode of Buying Turbo Trainer

17.2.3. Preferred Pricing

17.2.4. Target Audience

17.3. Prevailing Market Risks

17.4. Preferred Sales & Marketing Strategy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrcxob

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

