Insights on the Typhoid Fever Vaccines APAC Market to 2027 - by Vaccine Type, Route of Administration and Country

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Vaccine Type and Route of administration and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the Asia Pacific typhoid fever vaccines market is projected to reach US$ 135.79 million in 2027 from US$ 64.75 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the Asia Pacific typhoid fever vaccines market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.



The typhoid fever vaccines market, based on vaccine type, is further segmented into live attenuated vaccine, capsular polysaccharide vaccines, conjugate vaccine, and others. The capsular polysaccharide vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the live attenuated vaccine segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of in the market during the forecast period. Polysaccharide (PS) vaccines are antibacterial vaccines with unique characteristics and their main advantage is simplicity of production and high effectiveness against the bacteria.



Asia Pacific typhoid fever vaccines market is expected to grow owing to key factors such as increasing prevalence of typhoid fever in Asia and typhoid immunizations programs. However, risks associated with typhoid fever vaccines is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Leading companies operating in the Asia Pacific typhoid fever vaccines market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Shanghai institute of biological products co., ltd., PT Bio Farma, BIO-MED, BHARAT BIOTECH among others.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Asia Pacific typhoid fever vaccines market.

typhoid fever vaccines market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Asia Pacific typhoid fever vaccines market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

typhoid fever vaccines market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Asia Pacific Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - by Vaccine Type

1.3.2 Asia Pacific Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - by Route of Administration

1.3.3 Asia Pacific Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - by Country



2. Asia Pacific Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Asia Pacific Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Asia Pacific Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Typhoid Fever in Asia

5.1.2 Typhoid Immunizations Programs

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Risks Associated with Typhoid Fever Vaccines

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry in Asia

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Product Development and Launches in the Asia Pacific Region

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Asia Pacific Analysis

6.1 Asia Pacific Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis



7. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - by Vaccine Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Live Attenuated Vaccine

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Live Attenuated Vaccine: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Capsular Polysaccharide Vaccines

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Capsular Polysaccharide Vaccines: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Conjugate Vaccine

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Conjugate Vaccine: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Analysis - by Route of Administration

8.1 Overview

8.2 Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Revenue Share, by Route of Administration (2019 and 2027)

8.2.1 Oral

8.2.1.1 Overview

8.2.2 Oral: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3 Injectable

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Injectable: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

9.1 Asia Pacific: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Asia Pacific: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.3 Asia Pacific: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.4 Asia Pacific: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.5 Asia Pacific: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Country, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.1.6 China: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.6.1 China: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.6.2 China: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.6.3 China: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7 Japan: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7.1 Japan: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7.2 Japan: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7.3 Japan: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8 India: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8.1 India: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8.2 India: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8.3 India: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.9 South Korea: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.9.1 South Korea: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.9.2 South Korea: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.9.3 South Korea: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.10 Australia: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.10.1 Australia: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.10.2 Australia: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.10.3 Australia: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.11.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.11.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

9.1.11.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration 2018-2027 (USD Million)



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market

10.1 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 PT Bio Farma

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Developments

11.3 BIO-MED

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Developments

11.4 Bharat Biotech

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products and Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Developments

11.5 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Products and Services

11.5.4 Financial Overview

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Developments



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9eah6f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

