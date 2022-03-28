Insights on the Utilities Industry for G8 - Featuring Hydro-Quebec, Enbridge and Suncor Energy Among Others

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "G8 Countries Utilities - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The G8 Utilities industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025).

The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Key Highlights

The G8 countries contributed $3,183.1 billion in 2020 to the global utilities industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1% between 2016 and 2020. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $3,486.6 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 1.8% over the 2020-25 period.

in 2020 to the global utilities industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1% between 2016 and 2020. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of in 2025, with a CAGR of 1.8% over the 2020-25 period. Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the utilities industry, with market revenues of $993.1 billion in 2020. This was followed by Germany and the UK, with a value of $587.1 and $432.2 billion , respectively.

in 2020. This was followed by and the UK, with a value of and , respectively. The US is expected to lead the utilities industry in the G8 nations with a value of $1,069.3 billion in 2016, followed by Germany and the UK with expected values of $616.2 and $486.3 billion , respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 utilities industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 utilities industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key utilities industry players' G8 operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 utilities industry with five year forecasts

Compares data from the US, Canada , Germany , France , UK, Italy , Russia and Japan , alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the G8 utilities industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the G8 utilities industry in 2025?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 utilities industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the G8 utilities industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Group of Eight (G8) Utilities

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Utilities in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Utilities in France

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Utilities in Germany

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Utilities in Italy

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Utilities in Japan

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis



12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data



13 Utilities in Russia

13.1. Market Overview

13.2. Market Data

13.3. Market Segmentation

13.4. Market outlook

13.5. Five forces analysis



14 Macroeconomic Indicators

14.1. Country data



15 Utilities in The United Kingdom

15.1. Market Overview

15.2. Market Data

15.3. Market Segmentation

15.4. Market outlook

15.5. Five forces analysis



16 Macroeconomic Indicators

16.1. Country data



17 Utilities in The United States

17.1. Market Overview

17.2. Market Data

17.3. Market Segmentation

17.4. Market outlook

17.5. Five forces analysis



18 Macroeconomic Indicators

18.1. Country data



19 Company Profiles



20 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Hydro- Quebec

Enbridge Inc.

Suncor Energy Inc.

BC Hydro

Electricite de France SA

Veolia Environnement S.A.

TotalEnergies S.E.

Engie SA

EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttenberg AG

RWE AG

WINGAS GmbH

Enel SpA

Hera SpA

Edison S.p.A.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Hol

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Incorpora

OAO Gazprom

JSC Inter RAO

Novatek

Lukoil Oil Co.

Centrica plc

Thames Water Utilities Ltd

E.ON SE

Exelon Corporation

Southern Company

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Duke Energy Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwyilq



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets