Insights on the Utilities Industry for G8 - Featuring Hydro-Quebec, Enbridge and Suncor Energy Among Others

Mar 28, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "G8 Countries Utilities - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The G8 Utilities industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025).
The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Key Highlights
- The G8 countries contributed $3,183.1 billion in 2020 to the global utilities industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1% between 2016 and 2020. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $3,486.6 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 1.8% over the 2020-25 period.
- Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the utilities industry, with market revenues of $993.1 billion in 2020. This was followed by Germany and the UK, with a value of $587.1 and $432.2 billion, respectively.
- The US is expected to lead the utilities industry in the G8 nations with a value of $1,069.3 billion in 2016, followed by Germany and the UK with expected values of $616.2 and $486.3 billion, respectively.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 utilities industry
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 utilities industry
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key utilities industry players' G8 operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 utilities industry with five year forecasts
- Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the G8 utilities industry by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the G8 utilities industry in 2025?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 utilities industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the G8 utilities industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Group of Eight (G8) Utilities
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Utilities in Canada
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Utilities in France
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Utilities in Germany
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Utilities in Italy
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Utilities in Japan
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Utilities in Russia
13.1. Market Overview
13.2. Market Data
13.3. Market Segmentation
13.4. Market outlook
13.5. Five forces analysis
14 Macroeconomic Indicators
14.1. Country data
15 Utilities in The United Kingdom
15.1. Market Overview
15.2. Market Data
15.3. Market Segmentation
15.4. Market outlook
15.5. Five forces analysis
16 Macroeconomic Indicators
16.1. Country data
17 Utilities in The United States
17.1. Market Overview
17.2. Market Data
17.3. Market Segmentation
17.4. Market outlook
17.5. Five forces analysis
18 Macroeconomic Indicators
18.1. Country data
19 Company Profiles
20 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Hydro-Quebec
- Enbridge Inc.
- Suncor Energy Inc.
- BC Hydro
- Electricite de France SA
- Veolia Environnement S.A.
- TotalEnergies S.E.
- Engie SA
- EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttenberg AG
- RWE AG
- WINGAS GmbH
- Enel SpA
- Hera SpA
- Edison S.p.A.
- The Tokyo Electric Power Company Hol
- Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.
- Kurita Water Industries Ltd
- The Kansai Electric Power Co, Incorpora
- OAO Gazprom
- JSC Inter RAO
- Novatek
- Lukoil Oil Co.
- Centrica plc
- Thames Water Utilities Ltd
- E.ON SE
- Exelon Corporation
- Southern Company
- NextEra Energy, Inc.
- Duke Energy Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwyilq
