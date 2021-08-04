Insights on the V2X for Vehicle to Everything Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Audi, Daimler and BMW Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "V2X Market for Vehicle to Everything by Connection Type (Cellular and Non-cellular), Communications Type (V2V, V2I, V2P, etc.), Vehicle Autonomy Level, Safety and Commercial Applications 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. The report provides an analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook. V2X communications types covered in this report include V2V, V2I, V2H, V2N, V2D, V2P, V2G, and Vehicle-To-Cloud. The report also covers ADA types including On-Board and Embedded ADAS. The report includes detailed forecasts for the aforementioned market areas from 2021 to 2026.

Select Report Findings:

The market for in-vehicle Advanced Driver Assistance Systems will reach $4.6 billion globally by 2026

globally by 2026 The Western Europe market is anticipated to be a regional V2X leader, reaching $10.1 billion by 2026

market is anticipated to be a regional V2X leader, reaching by 2026 Combined 5G and mobile edge computing solutions to accelerate V2X growth in Asia Pacific and North America markets

and markets The global market for Vehicle-to-Pedestrian solutions to reach $834.4 million by 2026, surpassed only by Vehicle-to-Grid in terms of CAGR

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) encompasses many technologies and solutions. The V2X market supports many different use cases, applications, and services. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communications is a very important aspect of connected vehicle solutions. While V2V communications is largely focused on public and personal safety, supporting technologies and solutions are rapidly evolving to encompass Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I),Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) signaling and communications.

Furthermore, the automobile sector is keenly interested in integration with non-vehicle industry vertical applications and services, which are realized through various Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D),and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) solutions. It is important to understand that V2X technologies and solutions provide a foundation upon which commercial services and applications will be developed and supported. Accordingly, we anticipate a wide range of communications, applications, commerce, and digital content services resulting from V2X.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 V2X Market Drivers

3.1 Commitments to Improving Transportation Systems

3.1.1 Americas

3.1.2 Asia

3.1.3 Europe

3.2 Applications

3.2.1 Enterprise

3.2.1.1 Fleet Management

3.2.1.2 Connecting Consumers to Retail

3.2.2 Connected Consumers

3.2.2.1 Entertainment

3.2.2.2 Social Networking

3.2.2.3 Safety and Security

3.2.3 Government

3.2.3.1 Intelligent Transportation

3.2.3.2 Smart Cities

4.0 V2X Technology Drivers

4.1 Technology Availability and Applicability

4.1.1 Broadband

4.1.2 Software

4.1.2.1 Android Auto

4.1.2.2 Windows Embedded Automotive

4.1.2.3 Mirrorlink

4.1.3 D2D Technologies

4.2 Solutions: Health, Safety, and Lifestyle

4.2.1 Incident Alerts

4.2.2 Real-time Traffic Feeds

4.2.3 Entertainment

4.2.4 Social Networking

4.2.5 Advertising

4.2.6 Commerce

5.0 V2X Impact on Industry Verticals

5.1 Public Safety

5.2 Insurance

5.3 Manufacturing

5.4 Retail

5.5 Transportation

5.6 Healthcare

5.7 Government

5.8 Education

5.9 Banking

6.0 V2X Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

6.1 Vehicle Manufacturers

6.1.1 Select Companies and Solutions

6.1.1.1 Audi

6.1.1.2 Daimler

6.1.1.3 BMW

6.1.1.4 Fiat Chrysler

6.1.1.5 Ford Motor Company

6.1.1.6 General Motors

6.1.1.7 Honda

6.1.1.8 Hyundai

6.1.1.9 Nissan

6.1.1.10 Toyota

6.2 Software Developers

6.3 V2X Platform and Solution Providers

6.3.1 Select Companies and Solutions

6.3.1.1 AT&T

6.3.1.2 Google

6.3.1.3 IBM

6.3.1.4 Intel

6.3.1.5 Verizon

6.3.1.6 Qualcomm

6.3.1.7 Cohda Wireless

6.3.1.8 V2X Network

6.4 Content Providers

6.5 Commerce Companies

6.6 Standardization and Industry Groups

6.6.1 3rd Generation Partnership Project

6.6.2 5G Automotive Association

6.6.3 Automotive Grade Linux

6.6.4 Car Connectivity Consortium

6.6.5 CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium

6.6.6 Federal Communications Commission

6.6.7 Open Automobile Alliance

6.6.8 SmartDeviceLink Consortium

6.6.9 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

7.0 V2X Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

7.1 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2021 - 2026

7.2 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Solutions by Type 2021 - 2026

7.3 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2021 - 2026

7.4 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2021 - 2026

7.5 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2021 - 2026

7.6 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Applications 2021 - 2026

7.7 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Connectivity 2021 - 2026

7.8 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Cellular Communication Technology / Brought in Connectivity 2021 - 2026

7.9 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Non-Cellular Communication Technology / Embedded Connectivity 2021 - 2026

7.10 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety System Segments 2021 - 2026

7.10.1 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety In-Vehicle Device 2021 - 2026

7.10.1.1 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by ADAS Type 2021 - 2026

7.11 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety In-Car Services 2021 - 2026

7.12 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Region 2021 - 2026

7.13 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2021 - 2026

7.13.1 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Type 2021 - 2026

7.13.2 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2021 - 2026

7.13.2.1 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2021 - 2026

7.13.2.2 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2021 - 2026

7.14 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2021 - 2026

7.14.1 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Type 2021 - 2026

7.14.2 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2021 - 2026

7.14.2.1 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2021 - 2026

7.14.2.2 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2021 - 2026

7.15 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2021 - 2026

7.15.1 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Type 2021 - 2026

7.15.2 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2021 - 2026

7.15.2.1 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2021 - 2026

7.15.2.2 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2021 - 2026

7.16 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2021 - 2026

7.16.1 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Type 2021 - 2026

7.16.2 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2021 - 2026

7.16.2.1 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2021 - 2026

7.16.2.2 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2021 - 2026

7.17 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2021 - 2026

7.17.1 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Type 2021 - 2026

7.17.2 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2021 - 2026

7.17.2.1 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2021 - 2026

7.17.2.2 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2021 - 2026

8.0 Summary and Conclusions

9.0 Appendix: Technologies Supporting V2X

